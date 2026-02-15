أصيبت الفنانة المصرية غادة عادل بكسر في ذراعها دون الكشف عن أي تفاصيل أخرى.
ونشرت الإعلامية إنجي علي مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، وثقت به زيارتها لغادة عادل في منزلها للاطمئنان عليها، بعد إصابتها بكسر في الذراع.
وانهالت التعليقات الإيجابية من الجمهور الذي حرص على الدعاء للفنانة بالشفاء العاجل.
«فيها إيه يعني»
وشاركت الفنانة غادة عادل في فيلم «فيها إيه يعني» مع الفنان ماجد الكدواني، الذي سبق عرضه في أكتوبر الماضي، محققاً إيرادات ضخمة في شباك التذاكر.
وينتمي الفيلم إلى نوعية الأعمال الاجتماعية التي اعتاد ماجد الكدواني تقديمها بنجاح خلال السنوات الأخيرة، سواء على مستوى السينما أو التلفزيون، إذ يتميز بأسلوبه القريب من الناس ولمس قضاياهم اليومية.
تدور أحداث الفيلم حول محاسب متقاعد يعيش أسيراً لذكريات قصة حب قديمة لم تكتمل. تتغير حياته تماماً حين يلتقي صدفة بامرأة كانت حبيبته السابقة، وهي الآن ربة منزل. تنشأ بينهما قصة حب جديدة في مرحلة عمرية متقدمة، وتتوالى الأحداث في إطار اجتماعي كوميدي.
The Egyptian artist Ghada Adel has suffered a fracture in her arm without disclosing any further details.
The media personality Engy Ali shared a video on her Instagram account, documenting her visit to Ghada Adel at her home to check on her after her arm injury.
Positive comments flooded in from the audience, who were keen to pray for the artist's speedy recovery.
“What’s the big deal?”
Artist Ghada Adel participated in the film “What’s the big deal?” alongside actor Magdy Kdwan, which was previously released last October, achieving massive box office revenues.
The film belongs to the genre of social works that Magdy Kdwan has successfully presented in recent years, whether in cinema or television, as it is characterized by its relatable style and addressing everyday issues.
The film's events revolve around a retired accountant who is a prisoner of memories from an unfulfilled old love story. His life changes completely when he coincidentally meets a woman who was his former girlfriend, and she is now a housewife. A new love story develops between them at an advanced age, and events unfold in a comedic social framework.