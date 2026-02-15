أصيبت الفنانة المصرية غادة عادل بكسر في ذراعها دون الكشف عن أي تفاصيل أخرى.

ونشرت الإعلامية إنجي علي مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، وثقت به زيارتها لغادة عادل في منزلها للاطمئنان عليها، بعد إصابتها بكسر في الذراع.

وانهالت التعليقات الإيجابية من الجمهور الذي حرص على الدعاء للفنانة بالشفاء العاجل.

«فيها إيه يعني»

وشاركت الفنانة غادة عادل في فيلم «فيها إيه يعني» مع الفنان ماجد الكدواني، الذي سبق عرضه في أكتوبر الماضي، محققاً إيرادات ضخمة في شباك التذاكر.

وينتمي الفيلم إلى نوعية الأعمال الاجتماعية التي اعتاد ماجد الكدواني تقديمها بنجاح خلال السنوات الأخيرة، سواء على مستوى السينما أو التلفزيون، إذ يتميز بأسلوبه القريب من الناس ولمس قضاياهم اليومية.

تدور أحداث الفيلم حول محاسب متقاعد يعيش أسيراً لذكريات قصة حب قديمة لم تكتمل. تتغير حياته تماماً حين يلتقي صدفة بامرأة كانت حبيبته السابقة، وهي الآن ربة منزل. تنشأ بينهما قصة حب جديدة في مرحلة عمرية متقدمة، وتتوالى الأحداث في إطار اجتماعي كوميدي.