The Egyptian artist Ghada Adel has suffered a fracture in her arm without disclosing any further details.

The media personality Engy Ali shared a video on her Instagram account, documenting her visit to Ghada Adel at her home to check on her after her arm injury.

Positive comments flooded in from the audience, who were keen to pray for the artist's speedy recovery.

“What’s the big deal?”

Artist Ghada Adel participated in the film “What’s the big deal?” alongside actor Magdy Kdwan, which was previously released last October, achieving massive box office revenues.

The film belongs to the genre of social works that Magdy Kdwan has successfully presented in recent years, whether in cinema or television, as it is characterized by its relatable style and addressing everyday issues.

The film's events revolve around a retired accountant who is a prisoner of memories from an unfulfilled old love story. His life changes completely when he coincidentally meets a woman who was his former girlfriend, and she is now a housewife. A new love story develops between them at an advanced age, and events unfold in a comedic social framework.