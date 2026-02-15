The MBC Masr channel group announced that Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka will be a guest of honor in one of the episodes of the sixth season of the series "Al-Madah," starring Hamada Helal, which is set to air next Ramadan. They published on their official Facebook account photos from some scenes of the work, accompanied by the comment: "The surprise guest of honor in Al-Madah: The Legend of the End, the great star Ahmed El Sakka."

Exciting Role

Ahmed El Sakka's appearance as a guest of honor is considered one of the most prominent surprises of the season, as he appears in two pivotal scenes that connect the events of the new season with the previous one, raising the audience's anticipation to learn about his role and its impact on the storyline.

Shooting the Scenes

In this context, Hamada Helal has completed filming a large number of scenes over the past period, spending long hours between Egypt, Morocco, and several other countries, in preparation for presenting a different part from the previous seasons.

Several stars are participating in the series, including: Fathy Abdel Wahab, Heba Magdy, Yousra El Lozy, and Khaled Sarhan. The work is directed by Ahmed Samir Farag, written by Amin Gamal, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah.