أعلنت مجموعة قنوات MBC مصر مشاركة الفنان المصري أحمد السقا ضيف شرف في إحدى حلقات الجزء السادس من مسلسل «المداح» بطولة حمادة هلال، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم، ونشرت عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة فيسبوك صورًا من بعض مشاهد العمل، مرفقة بتعليق: «مفاجأة ضيف شرف المداح أسطورة النهاية، النجم الكبير أحمد السقا».
دور مثير
ويعد ظهور أحمد السقا ضيف شرف إحدى أبرز مفاجآت الموسم، إذ يظهر في مشهدين محوريين يربطان أحداث الجزء الجديد بالجزء السابق، ما يثير التشويق لدى الجمهور لمعرفة دوره وتأثيره على مجريات القصة.
تصوير المشاهد
وفي السياق انتهى حمادة هلال من تصوير عدد كبير من المشاهد خلال الفترة الماضية، قاطعًا ساعات طويلة بين مصر والمغرب وعدد من الدول الأخرى، استعدادًا لتقديم جزء مختلف عن الأجزاء السابقة.
ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل عدد من النجوم، منهم: فتحي عبد الوهاب، هبة مجدي، يسرا اللوزي، وخالد سرحان، والعمل من إخراج أحمد سمير فرج، وتأليف أمين جمال، وإنتاج صادق الصباح.
The MBC Masr channel group announced that Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka will be a guest of honor in one of the episodes of the sixth season of the series "Al-Madah," starring Hamada Helal, which is set to air next Ramadan. They published on their official Facebook account photos from some scenes of the work, accompanied by the comment: "The surprise guest of honor in Al-Madah: The Legend of the End, the great star Ahmed El Sakka."
Exciting Role
Ahmed El Sakka's appearance as a guest of honor is considered one of the most prominent surprises of the season, as he appears in two pivotal scenes that connect the events of the new season with the previous one, raising the audience's anticipation to learn about his role and its impact on the storyline.
Shooting the Scenes
In this context, Hamada Helal has completed filming a large number of scenes over the past period, spending long hours between Egypt, Morocco, and several other countries, in preparation for presenting a different part from the previous seasons.
Several stars are participating in the series, including: Fathy Abdel Wahab, Heba Magdy, Yousra El Lozy, and Khaled Sarhan. The work is directed by Ahmed Samir Farag, written by Amin Gamal, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah.