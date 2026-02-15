أعلنت مجموعة قنوات MBC مصر مشاركة الفنان المصري أحمد السقا ضيف شرف في إحدى حلقات الجزء السادس من مسلسل «المداح» بطولة حمادة هلال، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم، ونشرت عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة فيسبوك صورًا من بعض مشاهد العمل، مرفقة بتعليق: «مفاجأة ضيف شرف المداح أسطورة النهاية، النجم الكبير أحمد السقا».

دور مثير

ويعد ظهور أحمد السقا ضيف شرف إحدى أبرز مفاجآت الموسم، إذ يظهر في مشهدين محوريين يربطان أحداث الجزء الجديد بالجزء السابق، ما يثير التشويق لدى الجمهور لمعرفة دوره وتأثيره على مجريات القصة.

تصوير المشاهد

وفي السياق انتهى حمادة هلال من تصوير عدد كبير من المشاهد خلال الفترة الماضية، قاطعًا ساعات طويلة بين مصر والمغرب وعدد من الدول الأخرى، استعدادًا لتقديم جزء مختلف عن الأجزاء السابقة.

ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل عدد من النجوم، منهم: فتحي عبد الوهاب، هبة مجدي، يسرا اللوزي، وخالد سرحان، والعمل من إخراج أحمد سمير فرج، وتأليف أمين جمال، وإنتاج صادق الصباح.