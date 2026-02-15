أنذر المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي جمعية أهلية، وتعامل مع 29 بلاغاً لمخالفات التبرعات، وأقرّ 11 مخالفة للأفراد؛ نظير مخالفتهم لنظام جمع التبرعات، وأحال 8 كيانات للجهات المختصة؛ لمخالفتها الأنظمة واللوائح ذات العلاقة.

واوضح المركز، في بيان صحفي عن شهر يناير، تسجيل 94 جمعية أهلية، و12 مؤسسة أهلية، و12 صندوقاً عائلياً في مختلف المجالات التنموية ذات الأولوية، وفي مختلف مناطق السعودية، ليكون إجمالي المنظمات غير الربحية المسجلة حتى نهاية يناير 2026م ما يزيد على 7,397 منظمة، كما أصدر المركز 1,367 ترخيصاً لجمع التبرعات لصالح المنظمات غير الربحية.

وجدّد المركز تأكيد أهمية التزام الأفراد والمنظمات غير الربحية بالأنظمة واللوائح، والأدلة والإجراءات المنظمة للقطاع غير الربحي، وحث الجميع على التواصل معه عبر قنوات الرسمية.

مشيراً إلى ضرورة التكامل بينه وبين الأفراد والمنظمات غير الربحية في المساهمة بتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، وتعظيم الأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي للقطاع بما يحقق الأهداف الوطنية المنشودة.