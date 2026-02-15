The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector warned a charitable association and dealt with 29 reports of donation violations, and acknowledged 11 violations by individuals for breaching the donation collection system, referring 8 entities to the relevant authorities for violating related regulations and laws.

The center clarified, in a press statement for January, the registration of 94 charitable associations, 12 charitable institutions, and 12 family funds in various priority developmental fields across different regions of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number of registered non-profit organizations to over 7,397 by the end of January 2026. The center also issued 1,367 licenses for fundraising on behalf of non-profit organizations.

The center reiterated the importance of individuals and non-profit organizations adhering to the regulations, guidelines, and procedures governing the non-profit sector, urging everyone to communicate with it through official channels.

It emphasized the necessity of collaboration between itself and individuals and non-profit organizations in contributing to the development of the non-profit sector and maximizing the social and economic impact of the sector to achieve the desired national goals.