كشفت الفنانة أمل رزق أن فترة فقدان بصرها لمدة 6 أشهر كانت من أصعب محطات حياتها الصحية، مشيرة إلى تعرضها لضغوط نفسية شديدة خلال تصوير مسلسل «الطباخ».

وقالت: «خضعت لفحوصات مكثفة لدى كافة الأطباء، مثل أطباء المخ والأعصاب والأذن والعيون، قبل أن تتحسن حالتي الصحية فجأة قبل شهر رمضان».

وأضافت في تصريحات إعلامية: «حظيت بالدعم من بعض الأشخاص، خصوصاً الفنانة نهال عنبر، والمنتج محمد عبد الحفيظ، إذ أخبرها الأطباء بأن حالتها يمكن أن تستمر لسنوات».

نداء استغاثة

وتطرقت أمل رزق إلى تفاصيل أزمة صحية أخرى تعرضت لها أجبرتها على الاستغاثة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد رفض المستشفيات استقبالها لعدم وجود غطاء تأميني لعلاجها، مشيرة إلى أنها وجهت نداء استغاثة إلى الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي وتمت الاستجابة خلال دقائق.

لحظة انكسار

ووصفت أمل رزق فقدان والدتها خلال جائحة كورونا بلحظة الانكسار الأكبر، مشيرة إلى أنها تعرضت لانهيار تام، خصوصاً أن والدتها كانت تمثل الحياة بأكملها لها، مؤكدة أن رضا الأم هو مفتاح البركة والنجاة في الدنيا.

وحرصت في الوقت ذاته على توجيه رسالة مؤثرة إلى بناتها، مؤكدة فخرها بلقب «أم البنات»، مشيرة إلى أن ابنتها «لاما» تشبهها في الطباع، وتنتمي إلى البرج الفلكي نفسه.