The artist Amal Rizk revealed that the period of losing her sight for 6 months was one of the most difficult phases of her health life, indicating that she faced severe psychological pressures during the filming of the series "The Chef".

She said: "I underwent intensive examinations with all the doctors, such as neurologists, ear specialists, and ophthalmologists, before my health condition suddenly improved before Ramadan."

She added in media statements: "I received support from some people, especially the artist Nahal Anbar and producer Mohamed Abdel Hafiz, as the doctors informed her that her condition could last for years."

Call for Help

Amal Rizk also addressed the details of another health crisis she faced, which forced her to call for help via social media after hospitals refused to admit her due to the lack of insurance coverage for her treatment, indicating that she made a call for help to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and received a response within minutes.

Moment of Breakdown

Amal Rizk described the loss of her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest moment of breakdown, indicating that she experienced a complete collapse, especially since her mother represented her entire life, affirming that a mother's satisfaction is the key to blessings and salvation in this world.

At the same time, she made sure to send an emotional message to her daughters, expressing her pride in the title "Mother of Daughters," noting that her daughter "Lama" resembles her in temperament and belongs to the same astrological sign.