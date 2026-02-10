أعلنت الفنانة السورية لينا شاماميان، غناء شارة مسلسل «عيلة الملك»، الذي يضم نخبة من نجوم الدراما السورية، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.

مشوار

وأوضحت شاماميان، عبر منشور على حسابها الرسمي في «إنستغرام»، أن الأغنية تحمل عنوان «مشوار»، من كلمات وألحان الموسيقي غالب زيدان، وتوزيع دياب مقري.

سعادة بالانضمام

وأعربت عن سعادتها بالانضمام إلى فريق العمل، مؤكدة حماسها للتعاون مع هذه الكوكبة من النجوم السوريين، والغناء لتتر المسلسل تحت قيادة المخرج محمد عبدالعزيز.

عيلة الملك

يروي مسلسل «علية الملك» قصة تاجر دمشقي يبني ثروته بمساعدة زوجة نافذة، قبل أن تواجهه ملاحقة أمنية وأسرار قديمة تهدد العائلة، وسط صراعات على النفوذ والإرث.

صُنَّاع العمل

يشارك في بطولة مسلسل «عيلة الملك» عدد كبير من نجوم الدراما السورية، أبرزهم سلوم حداد، شكران مرتجى، سلمى المصري، نادين خوري، ديمة بياعة، طلال مارديني، صفاء سلطان، وتيسير إدريس، إلى جانب مجموعة أخرى من الفنانين.