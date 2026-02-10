The Syrian artist Lina Chamamyan announced that she will sing the theme song for the series "Ayla Al-Malik," which features a selection of stars from Syrian drama, set to be aired next Ramadan.

Journey

Chamamyan explained, through a post on her official Instagram account, that the song is titled "Journey," with lyrics and music composed by musician Ghaleb Zidan, and arranged by Diab Maqri.

Happiness in Joining

She expressed her happiness in joining the team, confirming her excitement to collaborate with this group of Syrian stars and to sing the series' theme under the direction of director Mohamed Abdelaziz.

Ayla Al-Malik

The series "Ayla Al-Malik" tells the story of a Damascene merchant who builds his fortune with the help of a powerful wife, before facing security pursuits and old secrets that threaten the family, amidst struggles for influence and inheritance.

Creators of the Work

The cast of "Ayla Al-Malik" includes a large number of stars from Syrian drama, most notably Selim Haddad, Shukran Murtaja, Salma Al-Masri, Nadine Khouri, Dima Bayaa, Talal Mardini, Safaa Sultan, and Taysir Idris, along with a group of other artists.