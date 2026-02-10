أعلنت الفنانة السورية لينا شاماميان، غناء شارة مسلسل «عيلة الملك»، الذي يضم نخبة من نجوم الدراما السورية، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.
مشوار
وأوضحت شاماميان، عبر منشور على حسابها الرسمي في «إنستغرام»، أن الأغنية تحمل عنوان «مشوار»، من كلمات وألحان الموسيقي غالب زيدان، وتوزيع دياب مقري.
سعادة بالانضمام
وأعربت عن سعادتها بالانضمام إلى فريق العمل، مؤكدة حماسها للتعاون مع هذه الكوكبة من النجوم السوريين، والغناء لتتر المسلسل تحت قيادة المخرج محمد عبدالعزيز.
عيلة الملك
يروي مسلسل «علية الملك» قصة تاجر دمشقي يبني ثروته بمساعدة زوجة نافذة، قبل أن تواجهه ملاحقة أمنية وأسرار قديمة تهدد العائلة، وسط صراعات على النفوذ والإرث.
صُنَّاع العمل
يشارك في بطولة مسلسل «عيلة الملك» عدد كبير من نجوم الدراما السورية، أبرزهم سلوم حداد، شكران مرتجى، سلمى المصري، نادين خوري، ديمة بياعة، طلال مارديني، صفاء سلطان، وتيسير إدريس، إلى جانب مجموعة أخرى من الفنانين.
The Syrian artist Lina Chamamyan announced that she will sing the theme song for the series "Ayla Al-Malik," which features a selection of stars from Syrian drama, set to be aired next Ramadan.
Journey
Chamamyan explained, through a post on her official Instagram account, that the song is titled "Journey," with lyrics and music composed by musician Ghaleb Zidan, and arranged by Diab Maqri.
Happiness in Joining
She expressed her happiness in joining the team, confirming her excitement to collaborate with this group of Syrian stars and to sing the series' theme under the direction of director Mohamed Abdelaziz.
Ayla Al-Malik
The series "Ayla Al-Malik" tells the story of a Damascene merchant who builds his fortune with the help of a powerful wife, before facing security pursuits and old secrets that threaten the family, amidst struggles for influence and inheritance.
Creators of the Work
The cast of "Ayla Al-Malik" includes a large number of stars from Syrian drama, most notably Selim Haddad, Shukran Murtaja, Salma Al-Masri, Nadine Khouri, Dima Bayaa, Talal Mardini, Safaa Sultan, and Taysir Idris, along with a group of other artists.