“Okaz” learned from informed sources that Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus has decided to rest Ronaldo, Mane, Koeman, Brozovic, Simaikan, Martinez, and Felix for the upcoming match tomorrow against the Turkmen team Arkadag, in the match that brings the two teams together as part of the AFC Champions League 2.



The first team concluded its final training sessions at Al-Nassr Stadium before departing for Turkmenistan.



Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has decided to include the duo Haidar Abdul Karim and Abdul Malik Al-Jaber in the team list for the Arkadag match.



Al-Nassr enters the match as the strongest contender for the title after an ideal run in the group stage, where they topped their group with 18 points from 6 consecutive victories, showcasing remarkable defensive solidity by conceding only two goals.



On the other hand, Arkadag aims to take advantage of the home ground and crowd after qualifying as the runner-up in their group with 7 points.