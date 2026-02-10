علمت «عكاظ » من مصادر مطلعة، أن مدرب فريق النصر جورجي جيـسوس، قرر إراحة كل من رونالدو ، وماني، وكومان، وبروزوفيتش، و سمياكان، ومارتينيز، وفيليكس، عن المواجهة المرتقبة غداً أمام فريق أركاداغ التركمانستاني، في المباراة التي تجمع الفريقين ضمن منافسات بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2.


واختتم الفريق الأول تدريباته الأخيرة على ملعب دار النصر، قبل المغادرة إلى تركمانستان.


وقرر البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس مدرب النصر ضم الثنائي حيدر عبدالكريم، وعبدالملك الجابر إلى قائمة الفريق التي ستخوض مواجهة أركاداغ.


ويدخل النصر المواجهة بصفته المرشح الأقوى للقب بعد مسيرة مثالية في دور المجموعات، حيث تصدر مجموعته برصيد 18 نقطة من 6 انتصارات متتالية، مسجلاً صلابة دفاعية لافتة باستقبال هدفين فقط.


وفي المقابل يطمح فريق أركاداغ لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور بعد تأهله وصيفاً لمجموعته برصيد 7 نقاط.