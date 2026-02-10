The representative of the nation, Al-Shabab team, drew with their host, Al-Nahda Omani team, with a goal for each side in the match held at Al-Seeb Club Stadium as part of the fifth round of the second group in the Gulf Champions League.



The match witnessed Al-Shabab dominating while Al-Nahda Omani team relied on defensive formations and counter-attacks. Al-Shabab managed to score the first goal through the Spanish player Unai Hernandez, who received a cross from substitute Fawaz Al-Suqoor, allowing Unai to control the ball and shoot it low to the right of goalkeeper Faiz Al-Rashidi for the first goal for Al-Shabab (min: 59). Al-Nahda Omani team equalized in the dying moments of the match when substitute player Mohammed Al-Habsi headed a cross into the net (min: 90), ending the match in a draw with a goal for each side.



With this result, Al-Shabab achieves their fourth draw, reaching four points and sitting in third place with a total of 4 points. Meanwhile, Al-Nahda team also recorded their fourth draw, reaching seven points and leading the group standings.