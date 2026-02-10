تعادل ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب مع مضيفه فريق النهضة العماني بهدف لكل منهما، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي السيب ضمن لقاءات الجولة الخامسة للمجموعة الثانية لدوري أبطال الخليج للأندية.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة فريق الشباب وسط تكتل دفاعي لفريق النهضة العماني الذي اعتمد على الهجمات المرتدة، وتمكن الشباب من تسجيل الهدف الأول عن طريق الإسباني أوناي هيرنانديز الذي تلقى كرة عرضية من البديل فواز الصقور ليسيطر أوناي على الكرة ويسددها أرضية على يمين الحارس فايز الرشيدي كهدف أول للشباب (د: 59)، وأدرك فريق النهضة العماني التعادل في الوقت القاتل بعد أن حول اللاعب البديل محمد الحبسي كرة عرضية برأسه لداخل الشباك (د: 90)، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الشباب تعادله الرابع ويصل للنقطة الرابعة وفي المركز الثالث برصيد 4 نقاط، كما حقق فريق النهضة تعادله الرابع أيضاً ووصل للنقطة السابعة متصدراً فرق المجموعة.