تنطلق غداً (الأربعاء) منافسات الجولة الثالثة من بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.


فعند الساعة 8:45 مساءً، يلتقي فريق «وزارة الرياضة» بمنطقة مكة المكرمة مع «إدارة التعليم» بمحافظة جدة، في ختام مباريات المجموعة (A)؛ إذ يسعى فريق «إدارة التعليم» لخطف قمة المجموعة من «الرياضة» المتصدر بفارق الأهداف بعد تساوي الفريقين برصيد 3 نقاط لكل منهما، إثر فوز «التعليم» (3-2) على «الدفاع المدني» بمحافظة جدة الذي كان قد خسر أمام المتصدر بنتيجة (0-5). يُذكر أن أول (A) سيواجه وصيف المجموعة (B) في دور الـ16، فيما يلتقي أول (B) مع ثاني المجموعة (A).


وفي الساعة 10:40 مساءً، يتواجه فريق BH من القنفذة مع نظيره الطموح من مكة المكرمة، بحثاً عن وصافة المجموعة (E) التي يتصدرها «الأسطورة» من مكة برصيد 6 نقاط، وهو أول المتأهلين لدور الـ16 بعد فوزه على منافسيه بالنتيجة ذاتها (1-0) حيث سيواجه وصيف المجموعة (F)، فيما يتقابل المتصدر من (F) مع وصيف (E).