The third round of the "Jeddah 2026" football championship kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Olympic Village Stadium.



At 8:45 PM, the "Ministry of Sports" team from the Makkah region will face the "Education Administration" team from Jeddah, in the final matches of group (A); the "Education Administration" team is aiming to seize the top spot in the group from the leading "Sports" team, which is ahead on goal difference after both teams have equal points at 3 each, following "Education's" victory (3-2) over the "Civil Defense" team from Jeddah, which had previously lost to the leader with a score of (0-5). It is worth noting that the first place in (A) will face the runner-up from group (B) in the Round of 16, while the first place in (B) will meet the second place in group (A).



At 10:40 PM, the BH team from Al-Qunfudhah will compete against the ambitious team from Makkah, in search of the second place in group (E), which is led by "The Legend" from Makkah with 6 points, making it the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 after winning against its opponents with the same score (1-0). The runner-up from group (F) will face them, while the leader from (F) will meet the runner-up from (E).