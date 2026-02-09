The Ministry of Defense was awarded the Saudi Media Award in the final ceremony of the Saudi Media Forum within the "Founding Day Activities" category for the film "Mission Al-Oja," which it produced on the occasion of Founding Day 2025; this was in the presence of the Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, along with a group of media professionals and participants from various countries around the world. The award was received by the Executive Director of the General Administration of Strategic Communication at the Ministry of Defense, Abdulrahman bin Sultan Al-Sultan.

National Message

Al-Sultan explained that the film is not just a dramatic work, but rather a noble national message written in golden letters, showcasing the courage and sacrifices of the heroes of the armed forces. He pointed out that "Mission Al-Oja" combines realism and cinematic creativity in line with a strategic goal of conveying this epic to future generations, which necessarily aligns with the approved strategic communication plan at the Ministry of Defense.

Mission Al-Oja

The film "Mission Al-Oja" narrates the details of a heroic rescue operation for pilots trapped in a mountainous valley within an hostile environment, where they engage in a real battle that showcases the heroic stances and sacrifices of soldiers and officers of the armed forces, embodying the values of courage, loyalty, and dedication.

The film has achieved over 47 million views, more than 200,000 shares, and 400,000 likes, in addition to over 23,000 comments, along with being aired on numerous television channels and media platforms.