تُوِّجت وزارة الدفاع، في الحفل الختامي للمنتدى السعودي للإعلام، بالجائزة السعودية للإعلام ضمن مسار «أعمال يوم التأسيس» عن فيلم «مهمة العوجا» الذي أنتجته بمناسبة يوم التأسيس 2025؛ وذلك بحضور وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، وجمع من الإعلاميين والمشاركين من مختلف دول العالم، وتسلَّم الجائزة المدير العام التنفيذي للإدارة العامة للتواصل الإستراتيجي بوزارة الدفاع عبدالرحمن بن سلطان السلطان.

رسالة وطنية

وأوضح السلطان، أن الفيلم ليس مجرد عمل درامي فحسب، بل هو رسالة وطنية سامية سطرت بحروف من ذهب شجاعة وتضحيات أبطال القوات المسلحة، مشيراً إلى أن جمع «مهمة العوجا» بين الواقعية والإبداع السينمائي وفقاً لهدف استراتيجي يتمثّل في إيصال هذه الملحمة إلى الأجيال؛ والتي تتناغم بالضرورة مع خطة التواصل الاستراتيجي المعتمدة في وزارة الدفاع.

مهمة العوجا

ويروي فيلم «مهمة العوجا» تفاصيل عملية إنقاذ بطولية لطيّارين علِقا في وادٍ جبلي داخل بيئة معادية، ليخوضا معركة حقيقية أثبت خلالها جنود وضباط القوات المسلحة مواقفهم البطولية وتضحياتهم، مجسدين قيم الشجاعة والإخلاص والتفاني.

وحقق الفيلم أكثر من 47 مليون مشاهدة، وأكثر من 200 ألف مشاركة، و400 ألف إعجاب، إضافة إلى ما يزيد على 23 ألف تعليق، إلى جانب عرضه في العديد من القنوات التلفزيونية والمنصات الإعلامية.