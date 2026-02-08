كشف الفنان السوري بسام كوسا مواقفه الشخصية من النظام السوري السابق، خصوصاً بعد الاتهامات التي وجهت له بعلاقة صداقة تربطه بالرئيس السابق بشار الأسد.
لم نكن أصدقاء
وقال كوسا في بودكاست «عندي سؤال» مع الإعلامي محمد قيس: «لم ألتقِ ببشار الأسد إلا بحضور الفنانين، لم نكن أصدقاء، بل كان يحترمني لأنني لم أطلب منه شيئاً نهائياً، ولم أتجمل أمامه، ولم أحصل من هذا النظام على أي شيء أو أي امتياز، سواء كان منصباً أو مركزاً أو مالاً، ومن يتحدث عن إهدائه لي منزلاً محض افتراء، لم يكن يُهدي، أنت تطلب وهو يعطي لك، وهذا لم يحدث»، مشيراً إلى أن وصفه بصديق بشار الأسد أطلقه مازن الناطور.
وأضاف: «لن أرد على الناطور؛ لأني أكلت ملحاً وخبزاً في بيته، وأعرف أن بداخله شخصاً نبيلاً، لكن من يريد أن يتهمني ويتهم كل من التقى ببشار الأسد، حقك، لكن لا تتهم أولادي وزوجتي لأنهم لم يروه إلا عبر شاشة التلفاز».
نظام استثماري
وأوضح أنه ضد وصف نظام الأسد بالنظام الطائفي، بل نظام استثماري، وقال: «النظام استثمر الدين والتجار والفن والطائفية، وهذا توصيف وليس مدحاً أو ذماً فيه».
وأضاف: «لدي طريقتي الخاصة في التعبير عن رأيي، ولا يمكن لأحد أن يفرض على الآخرين طريقة التفكير»، نافياً أن يُفهم من حديثه أنه بمثابة اعتذار، قائلاً: «آسف على شو، ماذا فعلت؟!»، مشيراً إلى أن البعض اتهم الفنانين بأنهم كانوا مع النظام دائماً.
وأوضح أنه منذ الحراك السوري كان الوضع بحاجة إلى صوت ثالث وأشخاص قادرين على التفكير بهدوء وحكمة ومنطق، قائلاً: «وحتى الآن نحن بحاجة إلى رؤوس باردة بدلاً من الرؤوس الحامية التي تطلق التكفير والتخوين. هذا لا يؤدي إلى نتيجة ولا يصنع بلداً، الدول لا تُبنى بالانفعالات».
The Syrian artist Bassam Koussa revealed his personal positions regarding the former Syrian regime, especially after accusations were made against him of having a friendship with former President Bashar al-Assad.
We Were Not Friends
Koussa said in the podcast "I Have a Question" with journalist Mohamed Qais: "I only met Bashar al-Assad in the presence of artists; we were not friends. He respected me because I never asked him for anything at all, and I did not flatter him. I did not receive anything or any privilege from this regime, whether it was a position, a title, or money. Those who talk about him gifting me a house are purely slandering; he does not give gifts. You ask, and he gives you, and that never happened," pointing out that the description of him as a friend of Bashar al-Assad was made by Mazen al-Natour.
He added: "I will not respond to al-Natour because I have eaten salt and bread in his house, and I know that inside him is a noble person. But whoever wants to accuse me and accuse everyone who met Bashar al-Assad, that’s your right. But do not accuse my children and my wife because they have only seen him on television."
Investment System
He clarified that he is against describing the Assad regime as a sectarian regime; rather, it is an investment system. He said: "The regime invested in religion, merchants, art, and sectarianism, and this is a description, not a praise or blame of it."
He added: "I have my own way of expressing my opinion, and no one can impose their way of thinking on others," denying that his words should be understood as an apology, saying: "Sorry for what? What have I done?!", pointing out that some accused artists of always being with the regime.
He explained that since the Syrian uprising, the situation needed a third voice and people capable of thinking calmly, wisely, and logically, saying: "Even now, we need cool heads instead of hot heads that incite takfir and treason. This does not lead to results and does not build a country; countries are not built on emotions."