كشف الفنان السوري بسام كوسا مواقفه الشخصية من النظام السوري السابق، خصوصاً بعد الاتهامات التي وجهت له بعلاقة صداقة تربطه بالرئيس السابق بشار الأسد.

لم نكن أصدقاء

وقال كوسا في بودكاست «عندي سؤال» مع الإعلامي محمد قيس: «لم ألتقِ ببشار الأسد إلا بحضور الفنانين، لم نكن أصدقاء، بل كان يحترمني لأنني لم أطلب منه شيئاً نهائياً، ولم أتجمل أمامه، ولم أحصل من هذا النظام على أي شيء أو أي امتياز، سواء كان منصباً أو مركزاً أو مالاً، ومن يتحدث عن إهدائه لي منزلاً محض افتراء، لم يكن يُهدي، أنت تطلب وهو يعطي لك، وهذا لم يحدث»، مشيراً إلى أن وصفه بصديق بشار الأسد أطلقه مازن الناطور.

وأضاف: «لن أرد على الناطور؛ لأني أكلت ملحاً وخبزاً في بيته، وأعرف أن بداخله شخصاً نبيلاً، لكن من يريد أن يتهمني ويتهم كل من التقى ببشار الأسد، حقك، لكن لا تتهم أولادي وزوجتي لأنهم لم يروه إلا عبر شاشة التلفاز».

نظام استثماري

وأوضح أنه ضد وصف نظام الأسد بالنظام الطائفي، بل نظام استثماري، وقال: «النظام استثمر الدين والتجار والفن والطائفية، وهذا توصيف وليس مدحاً أو ذماً فيه».

وأضاف: «لدي طريقتي الخاصة في التعبير عن رأيي، ولا يمكن لأحد أن يفرض على الآخرين طريقة التفكير»، نافياً أن يُفهم من حديثه أنه بمثابة اعتذار، قائلاً: «آسف على شو، ماذا فعلت؟!»، مشيراً إلى أن البعض اتهم الفنانين بأنهم كانوا مع النظام دائماً.

وأوضح أنه منذ الحراك السوري كان الوضع بحاجة إلى صوت ثالث وأشخاص قادرين على التفكير بهدوء وحكمة ومنطق، قائلاً: «وحتى الآن نحن بحاجة إلى رؤوس باردة بدلاً من الرؤوس الحامية التي تطلق التكفير والتخوين. هذا لا يؤدي إلى نتيجة ولا يصنع بلداً، الدول لا تُبنى بالانفعالات».