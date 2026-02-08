The Syrian artist Bassam Koussa revealed his personal positions regarding the former Syrian regime, especially after accusations were made against him of having a friendship with former President Bashar al-Assad.

We Were Not Friends

Koussa said in the podcast "I Have a Question" with journalist Mohamed Qais: "I only met Bashar al-Assad in the presence of artists; we were not friends. He respected me because I never asked him for anything at all, and I did not flatter him. I did not receive anything or any privilege from this regime, whether it was a position, a title, or money. Those who talk about him gifting me a house are purely slandering; he does not give gifts. You ask, and he gives you, and that never happened," pointing out that the description of him as a friend of Bashar al-Assad was made by Mazen al-Natour.

He added: "I will not respond to al-Natour because I have eaten salt and bread in his house, and I know that inside him is a noble person. But whoever wants to accuse me and accuse everyone who met Bashar al-Assad, that’s your right. But do not accuse my children and my wife because they have only seen him on television."

Investment System

He clarified that he is against describing the Assad regime as a sectarian regime; rather, it is an investment system. He said: "The regime invested in religion, merchants, art, and sectarianism, and this is a description, not a praise or blame of it."

He added: "I have my own way of expressing my opinion, and no one can impose their way of thinking on others," denying that his words should be understood as an apology, saying: "Sorry for what? What have I done?!", pointing out that some accused artists of always being with the regime.

He explained that since the Syrian uprising, the situation needed a third voice and people capable of thinking calmly, wisely, and logically, saying: "Even now, we need cool heads instead of hot heads that incite takfir and treason. This does not lead to results and does not build a country; countries are not built on emotions."