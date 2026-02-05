أحالت النيابة العامة في مصر المسؤول عن إدارة صفحات وحسابات الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي إلى المحاكمة الجنائية العاجلة لتورطه في الاستيلاء على القناة الخاصة بها وتحقيق أرباح منها دون إذن، ما يمثل مخالفة للقانون واعتداء على حقوق الملكية الرقمية للفنانة.

استيلاء غير قانوني

وقال محامي الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب المستشار ياسر قنطوش: سابقاً الشخص المسؤول عن إدارة الصفحات الرسمية للفنانة متهم بالاستيلاء على القناة وتحقيق أرباح دون إذن قانوني، في حين سبق أن صدر حكم قضائي ببراءة شيرين من جميع الاتهامات السابقة، مطالباً بعدم التعامل مع أي من الصفحات الرسمية للفنانة على يوتيوب أو تيك توك أو منصة X، مؤكداً أن ملكيتها الحصرية تعود لشيرين عبدالوهاب فقط، مشيراً إلى أن الفنانة لم تقم في أي وقت ببيع أو التنازل عن أي من حساباتها الرسمية.