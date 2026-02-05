The Public Prosecution in Egypt has referred the person responsible for managing the social media pages and accounts of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab to urgent criminal trial for his involvement in illegally seizing her channel and profiting from it without permission, which constitutes a violation of the law and an infringement on the artist's digital ownership rights.

Illegal Seizure

Sherine Abdel Wahab's lawyer, Counselor Yasser Qantosh, stated: "The person responsible for managing the artist's official pages is accused of seizing the channel and generating profits without legal permission, while a court ruling had previously acquitted Sherine of all prior charges." He called for not engaging with any of the artist's official pages on YouTube, TikTok, or platform X, emphasizing that exclusive ownership belongs solely to Sherine Abdel Wahab, noting that the artist has never sold or relinquished any of her official accounts at any time.