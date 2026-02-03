تراجع الفنان المصري عمرو سعد عن اعتزال الدراما التلفزيونية، بعد إعلانه ذلك عبر صفحته الرسمية على فيسبوك.

ضغوط فنية

وقال مصدر مقرب من الفنان، في تصريحات إعلامية، قرر سعد الاعتزال نتيجة ضغوط فنية واجتماعية، خصوصاً بعد مشاركته المتواصلة في الماراثون الرمضاني لسنوات، ما سبّب له إرهاقاً بدنياً ونفسياً شديداً، مشيراً إلى أنه قرر اعتزال تقديم البطولات الدرامية التلفزيونية والتركيز على الأعمال السينمائية فقط، إلا أنه بعد إعلانه ذلك تلقى اتصالات هاتفية عديدة من أصدقائه، داخل وخارج الوسط الفني، الذين أكدوا له خطأ قراره وضرورة التراجع عنه سريعاً.

وأكد المصدر أن الفنان بعيد كل البعد عن ما ظنه البعض بأنه فعل ذلك؛ لخلق جدل حوله أو للترويج لمسلسله الجديد «إفراج»، الذي يشارك به في الماراثون الرمضاني، كونه ليس نشطاًعلى مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ولم يعتد استخدام هذه الطريقة للترويج لأعماله الفنية.

اعتزال مفاجئ

وفاجأ الفنان المصري جمهوره بقراره اعتزال الدراما التلفزيونية، مؤكداً أن مسلسل «إفراج»، الذي يُعرض في شهر رمضان المقبل، سيكون آخر أعماله الدرامية. وكتب الفنان منشوراً عبر حسابه الشخصي على فيسبوك قال فيه: «من مسلسل إفراج، جهد ضخم يومياً، حتى أستطيع أن أترك مجال التلفزيون من السنة القادمة وأنا أشعر أنني قدمت عملاً يليق بمصر».

وأضاف: «أتمنى أن أسعدكم وتكونوا فخورين بمسلسل يمثل الدراما المصرية في كل البلاد العربية، ويليق بتاريخنا الكبير الذي قدم نجوماً كبيرة للشعوب العربية، وليس أكاذيب كبيرة».