The Egyptian artist Amr Saad has reversed his decision to retire from television drama, after announcing it on his official Facebook page.

Artistic Pressures

A close source to the artist stated in media remarks that Saad decided to retire due to artistic and social pressures, especially after his continuous participation in the Ramadan marathon for years, which caused him severe physical and psychological exhaustion. He noted that he had decided to retire from leading roles in television dramas and focus solely on cinematic works. However, after making this announcement, he received numerous phone calls from friends, both inside and outside the artistic community, who confirmed to him that his decision was wrong and that he should quickly reconsider it.

The source emphasized that the artist is far from what some thought was an attempt to create controversy around him or to promote his new series "Ifraaj," which he is participating in during the Ramadan marathon, as he is not active on social media and has not been accustomed to using this method to promote his artistic works.

Surprising Retirement

The Egyptian artist surprised his audience with his decision to retire from television drama, confirming that the series "Ifraaj," which will be aired in the upcoming Ramadan, will be his last dramatic work. The artist wrote a post on his personal Facebook account saying: "From the series Ifraaj, a huge effort daily, so that I can leave the television field next year feeling that I have presented a work worthy of Egypt."

He added: "I hope to make you happy and that you will be proud of a series that represents Egyptian drama in all Arab countries, and that is worthy of our great history that has produced great stars for the Arab peoples, not great lies."