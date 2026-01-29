The head of the Syrian Artists' Union, Mazen Al-Natour, mourned the great Syrian artist Huda Sha'arawi, confirming in a voice recording circulated on social media that "the hand of treachery reached her this morning, between 5:00 and 6:00 AM, according to the criminal security report," noting the disappearance of the maid who worked for her.

Um Zaki

Sha'arawi was known for several dramatic roles, but she gained her stardom in Syria and the Arab world through her role as "Um Zaki" in the series "Bab Al-Hara." In the collective memory of the Syrian people, and then the Arab world, she was a face that needed no introduction or lengthy preambles. She entered homes uninvited, sat among us, raised her voice, laughed, scolded, and got angry... then she left, having left behind an impact that resembled family.