نعى نقيب الفنانين السوريين مازن الناطور الفنانة السورية الكبيرة هدى شعراوي، مؤكّداً في تسجيل صوتي تناقلته وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أنّ «يد الغدر طالتها صباح اليوم، بين الساعة الـ5:00 والـ6:00 صباحاً، بحسب تقرير الأمن الجنائي»، مشيراً إلى تواري الخادمة التي كانت تعمل لديها عن الأنظار.
أم زكي
عُرِفت الشعراوي بأدوار درامية عدّة، إلّا أنّها اكتسبت نجوميّتها في سورية والوطن العربي من خلال دور «أم زكي» في مسلسل «باب الحارة». وفي الذاكرة الشعبية السورية، ثم العربية، كانت وجهاً لم يحتج إلى تعريف، ولا إلى مقدمات طويلة. دخلت البيوت بلا استئذان، جلست بيننا، رفعت صوتها، ضحكت، عاتبت، وغضبت.. ثم خرجت وقد تركت خلفها أثراً يشبه العائلة.
The head of the Syrian Artists' Union, Mazen Al-Natour, mourned the great Syrian artist Huda Sha'arawi, confirming in a voice recording circulated on social media that "the hand of treachery reached her this morning, between 5:00 and 6:00 AM, according to the criminal security report," noting the disappearance of the maid who worked for her.
Um Zaki
Sha'arawi was known for several dramatic roles, but she gained her stardom in Syria and the Arab world through her role as "Um Zaki" in the series "Bab Al-Hara." In the collective memory of the Syrian people, and then the Arab world, she was a face that needed no introduction or lengthy preambles. She entered homes uninvited, sat among us, raised her voice, laughed, scolded, and got angry... then she left, having left behind an impact that resembled family.