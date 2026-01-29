نعى نقيب الفنانين السوريين مازن الناطور الفنانة السورية الكبيرة هدى شعراوي، مؤكّداً في تسجيل صوتي تناقلته وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أنّ «يد الغدر طالتها صباح اليوم، بين الساعة الـ5:00 والـ6:00 صباحاً، بحسب تقرير الأمن الجنائي»، مشيراً إلى تواري الخادمة التي كانت تعمل لديها عن الأنظار.

أم زكي

عُرِفت الشعراوي بأدوار درامية عدّة، إلّا أنّها اكتسبت نجوميّتها في سورية والوطن العربي من خلال دور «أم زكي» في مسلسل «باب الحارة». وفي الذاكرة الشعبية السورية، ثم العربية، كانت وجهاً لم يحتج إلى تعريف، ولا إلى مقدمات طويلة. دخلت البيوت بلا استئذان، جلست بيننا، رفعت صوتها، ضحكت، عاتبت، وغضبت.. ثم خرجت وقد تركت خلفها أثراً يشبه العائلة.