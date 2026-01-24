سافر الفنان المصري محمد إمام إلى دبي بالإمارات العربية المتحدة، لتصوير بعض مشاهد مسلسله الجديد «الكينج»، المقرر عرضه في السباق الرمضاني 2026، وذلك بعدما أنهى تصوير بعض مشاهد العمل في ماليزيا.

ونشر إمام عبر حسابه على «فيس بوك» مجموعة صور من داخل الطائرة، وكتب: «من بلد لبلد ومن قارة لقارة ومن طقس لطقس.. مجهود كبير وتعب كتير.. وكله علشان أقدر أقدملكم حاجة جامدة تليق بيكم يا أحلى ناس».
الفنان المصري محمد إمام.

أبطال العمل

ويشارك في المسلسل بجانب محمد إمام كل من حنان مطاوع، ميرنا جميل، وكمال أبو رية وحجاج عبدالعظيم وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل، وإنتاج عبدالله أبو الفتوح، وتدور أحداثه في إطار إجتماعي.
إصابة محمد إمام

يشار إلى أن محمد إمام تعرض سابقاً لإصابة أثناء تصوير أحد مشاهد الأكشن في مسلسل «الكينج»، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه حرصه على تقديم المشاهد الخطرة بنفسه دون الاستعانة بدوبلير، ومطمئناً جمهوره على حالته الصحية.