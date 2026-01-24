The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam traveled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to shoot some scenes for his new series "The King," which is scheduled to be aired in the Ramadan race of 2026, after finishing filming some scenes of the work in Malaysia.

Imam shared a set of photos from inside the airplane on his "Facebook" account, writing: "From country to country, from continent to continent, and from weather to weather... a lot of effort and a lot of fatigue... all to be able to present you something great that befits you, the best people."



الفنان المصري محمد إمام.

The Cast

The series features alongside Mohamed Imam, Hanan Motawaa, Mirna Jameel, Kamal Abu Riya, Haggag Abdel Azim, and others. The work is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab, directed by Sherine Adel, and produced by Abdullah Abu Al-Fotouh, with the events taking place in a social context.



الفنان المصري محمد إمام.

Injury of Mohamed Imam

It is worth mentioning that Mohamed Imam previously suffered an injury while filming an action scene in the series "The King," confirming at the same time his commitment to performing dangerous scenes himself without the use of a stunt double, and reassuring his audience about his health condition.