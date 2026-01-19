كشف الفنان المصري حسن الرداد، سبب غياب زوجته الفنانة إيمي سمير غانم، عن حضور حفل توزيع جوائز Joy awards 2026، بنسخته السادسة والذي أقيم في منطقة ANB أرينا بمدينة الرياض.
وقال الرداد، في حوار على هامش الحفل «هناك ظرف عائلي طارئ لولدينا، منع إيمي سمير غانم من التواجد معي في الحفل كنا نتواجد في دبي، قادمين سويًا إلى الرياض، إلا أنّ سببًا عائليًا دفعها لتغيير بوصلتها وتطير إلى القاهرة فورًا».
وأضاف «كان من المفترض أن أرافق إيمي خلال رحلة العودة إلى القاهرة، لنكون بجانب ولدينا، لكنها طلبت منّي مواصلة الرحلة إلى الرياض وحضور الحفل بشكلٍ طبيعي»، حيث بعث حسن رسالة اعتذار إلى ابنه «فادي»، قائلًا: «آسف يا فادي لأني معرفتش أكون موجود جنبك حاليًا.. أنا بحبك».
وأبدى حماسه الشديد للتطور الكبير الذي يشهده Joy Awards عامًا تلو الآخر، إذ يرى عدم وجود أي محفل سينمائي دولي يقترب من مستوى هذا المهرجان، كونه قادراً على جذب أبرز النجوم العالميين وكذلك نجوم الوطن العربي، وأنّ تكون مدينة الرياض هي ملتقى تلك الثقافات وتبادل الخبرات الفنية.
The Egyptian artist Hassan El Raddad revealed the reason for his wife, the artist Emy Samir Ghanem, not attending the Joy Awards 2026 ceremony, in its sixth edition, which was held at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.
El Raddad said in an interview on the sidelines of the ceremony, "There is an urgent family matter concerning our children that prevented Emy Samir Ghanem from being with me at the ceremony. We were in Dubai, heading together to Riyadh, but a family reason prompted her to change her course and fly to Cairo immediately."
He added, "I was supposed to accompany Emy on the return trip to Cairo, so we could be with our children, but she asked me to continue the journey to Riyadh and attend the ceremony as usual," where Hassan sent a message of apology to his son "Fadi," saying, "I'm sorry, Fadi, for not being able to be with you right now... I love you."
He expressed his strong enthusiasm for the significant development that the Joy Awards witnesses year after year, as he sees no international cinematic event that comes close to the level of this festival, as it is capable of attracting the most prominent global stars as well as stars from the Arab world, and that the city of Riyadh is a meeting point for those cultures and the exchange of artistic experiences.