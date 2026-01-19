The Egyptian artist Hassan El Raddad revealed the reason for his wife, the artist Emy Samir Ghanem, not attending the Joy Awards 2026 ceremony, in its sixth edition, which was held at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

El Raddad said in an interview on the sidelines of the ceremony, "There is an urgent family matter concerning our children that prevented Emy Samir Ghanem from being with me at the ceremony. We were in Dubai, heading together to Riyadh, but a family reason prompted her to change her course and fly to Cairo immediately."

He added, "I was supposed to accompany Emy on the return trip to Cairo, so we could be with our children, but she asked me to continue the journey to Riyadh and attend the ceremony as usual," where Hassan sent a message of apology to his son "Fadi," saying, "I'm sorry, Fadi, for not being able to be with you right now... I love you."

He expressed his strong enthusiasm for the significant development that the Joy Awards witnesses year after year, as he sees no international cinematic event that comes close to the level of this festival, as it is capable of attracting the most prominent global stars as well as stars from the Arab world, and that the city of Riyadh is a meeting point for those cultures and the exchange of artistic experiences.