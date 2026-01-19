كشف الفنان المصري حسن الرداد، سبب غياب زوجته الفنانة إيمي سمير غانم، عن حضور حفل توزيع جوائز Joy awards 2026، بنسخته السادسة والذي أقيم في منطقة ANB أرينا بمدينة الرياض.

وقال الرداد، في حوار على هامش الحفل «هناك ظرف عائلي طارئ لولدينا، منع إيمي سمير غانم من التواجد معي في الحفل كنا نتواجد في دبي، قادمين سويًا إلى الرياض، إلا أنّ سببًا عائليًا دفعها لتغيير بوصلتها وتطير إلى القاهرة فورًا».

وأضاف «كان من المفترض أن أرافق إيمي خلال رحلة العودة إلى القاهرة، لنكون بجانب ولدينا، لكنها طلبت منّي مواصلة الرحلة إلى الرياض وحضور الحفل بشكلٍ طبيعي»، حيث بعث حسن رسالة اعتذار إلى ابنه «فادي»، قائلًا: «آسف يا فادي لأني معرفتش أكون موجود جنبك حاليًا.. أنا بحبك».

وأبدى حماسه الشديد للتطور الكبير الذي يشهده Joy Awards عامًا تلو الآخر، إذ يرى عدم وجود أي محفل سينمائي دولي يقترب من مستوى هذا المهرجان، كونه قادراً على جذب أبرز النجوم العالميين وكذلك نجوم الوطن العربي، وأنّ تكون مدينة الرياض هي ملتقى تلك الثقافات وتبادل الخبرات الفنية.