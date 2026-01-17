خطف الفنان المصري رامز جلال الأنظار بإطلالة غير تقليدية خلال حضوره حفل توزيع جوائز Joy Awards في دورته السادسة، إذ ارتدى بدلة زرقاء وأخفى ملامح وجهه بقناع أبيض بمسامير بارزة مستوحى من قناع المطرب «توليت».
أسرار برنامجه الجديد
وفي تصريحات تلفزيونية، كشف رامز عن تفاصيل برنامجه السنوي للمقالب، موضحاً أن موسم هذا العام مستوحى من مسلسل «Squid Game» ويحمل عنوان «سواد جيم»، مشيراً إلى تعرض ثلاثة مشاركين لإصابات خلال التحضيرات.
مفاجآت وتحديات مرتقبة
وأكد رامز جلال أن البرنامج الجديد سيشهد مفاجآت عديدة وتحديات كبيرة، مع جرعة عالية من الإثارة والتشويق.
التحضيرات في الرياض
ويواصل رامز جلال خلال الفترة الحالية تصوير برنامجه المقالب الشهير المقرر عرضه في موسم رمضان القادم على شاشة قناة MBC مصر، في الرياض.
أعمال رامز جلال السينمائية
وعلى الصعيد الفني، ينتظر رامز جلال عرض فيلم «بيغ رامي» خلال الفترة القادمة، ويجمع العمل بسمة بوسيل، محمد أنور، محمد عبدالرحمن، نسرين أمين، محمود حافظ، هدى الإتربي، تأليف فاروق هاشم ومصطفى عمر، وإخراج محمود كريم.
The Egyptian artist Ramiz Jalal caught attention with an unconventional look during his attendance at the Joy Awards ceremony in its sixth edition, as he wore a blue suit and concealed his facial features with a white mask adorned with protruding nails inspired by the singer "Tollit" mask.
Secrets of His New Show
In television statements, Ramiz revealed details about his annual prank show, explaining that this year's season is inspired by the series "Squid Game" and is titled "Sewad Game," noting that three participants sustained injuries during the preparations.
Expected Surprises and Challenges
Ramiz Jalal confirmed that the new program will feature many surprises and significant challenges, with a high dose of excitement and thrill.
Preparations in Riyadh
Currently, Ramiz Jalal is continuing to film his famous prank show, which is set to air during the upcoming Ramadan season on MBC Egypt, in Riyadh.
Ramiz Jalal's Cinematic Works
On the artistic front, Ramiz Jalal is awaiting the release of the film "Big Rami" in the coming period, which stars Basma Bousil, Mohamed Anwar, Mohamed Abdelrahman, Nasreen Amin, Mahmoud Hafiz, Huda Elitri, written by Farouk Hashim and Mostafa Omar, and directed by Mahmoud Karim.