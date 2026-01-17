The Egyptian artist Ramiz Jalal caught attention with an unconventional look during his attendance at the Joy Awards ceremony in its sixth edition, as he wore a blue suit and concealed his facial features with a white mask adorned with protruding nails inspired by the singer "Tollit" mask.

Secrets of His New Show

In television statements, Ramiz revealed details about his annual prank show, explaining that this year's season is inspired by the series "Squid Game" and is titled "Sewad Game," noting that three participants sustained injuries during the preparations.

Expected Surprises and Challenges

Ramiz Jalal confirmed that the new program will feature many surprises and significant challenges, with a high dose of excitement and thrill.

Preparations in Riyadh

Currently, Ramiz Jalal is continuing to film his famous prank show, which is set to air during the upcoming Ramadan season on MBC Egypt, in Riyadh.

Ramiz Jalal's Cinematic Works

On the artistic front, Ramiz Jalal is awaiting the release of the film "Big Rami" in the coming period, which stars Basma Bousil, Mohamed Anwar, Mohamed Abdelrahman, Nasreen Amin, Mahmoud Hafiz, Huda Elitri, written by Farouk Hashim and Mostafa Omar, and directed by Mahmoud Karim.