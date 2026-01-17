خطف الفنان المصري رامز جلال الأنظار بإطلالة غير تقليدية خلال حضوره حفل توزيع جوائز Joy Awards في دورته السادسة، إذ ارتدى بدلة زرقاء وأخفى ملامح وجهه بقناع أبيض بمسامير بارزة مستوحى من قناع المطرب «توليت».

أسرار برنامجه الجديد

وفي تصريحات تلفزيونية، كشف رامز عن تفاصيل برنامجه السنوي للمقالب، موضحاً أن موسم هذا العام مستوحى من مسلسل «Squid Game» ويحمل عنوان «سواد جيم»، مشيراً إلى تعرض ثلاثة مشاركين لإصابات خلال التحضيرات.

مفاجآت وتحديات مرتقبة

وأكد رامز جلال أن البرنامج الجديد سيشهد مفاجآت عديدة وتحديات كبيرة، مع جرعة عالية من الإثارة والتشويق.

التحضيرات في الرياض

ويواصل رامز جلال خلال الفترة الحالية تصوير برنامجه المقالب الشهير المقرر عرضه في موسم رمضان القادم على شاشة قناة MBC مصر، في الرياض.

أعمال رامز جلال السينمائية

وعلى الصعيد الفني، ينتظر رامز جلال عرض فيلم «بيغ رامي» خلال الفترة القادمة، ويجمع العمل بسمة بوسيل، محمد أنور، محمد عبدالرحمن، نسرين أمين، محمود حافظ، هدى الإتربي، تأليف فاروق هاشم ومصطفى عمر، وإخراج محمود كريم.