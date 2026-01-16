أثارت الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري تفاعلًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل بعد انتشار مقطع فيديو طريف جمعها بابنتها شام الذهبي، كشف عن موقفها تجاه فكرة احتراف ابنتها للغناء في رد فعل صادم لاقى تفاعل الجمهور.

ظهرت شام في الفيديو وهي تطلب من والدتها السماح لها بتجربة الغناء، موضحة رغبتها في إظهار موهبتها ربما يحظى صوتها بإعجاب الجمهور.
أصالة نصري تثير الجدل بموقفها من غناء ابنتها شام

رفض والدتها بروح الدعابة

ردت أصالة بشكل حاسم، رافضة دخول شام عالم الغناء، لتعلق الأخيرة مازحة: «قفلت السكة في وشي»، ما أضفى طابعًا فكاهيًا على الموقف، أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجمهور في التعليقات.

تفاعل الجمهور

تفاعل المتابعون بشكل واسع مع الفيديو، بين مؤيد لموقف أصالة وبين من استمتع بالمشهد بروح الدعابة، فيما أعرب آخرون عن صدمتهم من رد فعل والدتها المفاجئ.

تفاصيل حفل أصالة القادم

تستعد أصالة نصري لإحياء حفل غنائي ضخم في البحرين يوم 5 فبراير القادم ضمن موسم الشتاء، حيث ستقدم مجموعة من أشهر أغانيها التي يحبها جمهورها، ومن المتوقع أن يشهد الحفل حضورًا جماهيريًا واسعًا واستجابة كبيرة من محبيها.

منافسات أصالة في حفل جوائز Joy Awards

تتنافس أصالة نصري على جائزة المطربة المفضلة في حفل توزيع جوائز Joy Awards، إلى جانب كل من الفنانة المصرية أنغام، والفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم، والفنانة السورية بيسان إسماعيل.