أصالة نصري تثير الجدل بموقفها من غناء ابنتها شام

أثارت الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري تفاعلًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل بعد انتشار مقطع فيديو طريف جمعها بابنتها شام الذهبي، كشف عن موقفها تجاه فكرة احتراف ابنتها للغناء في رد فعل صادم لاقى تفاعل الجمهور.
ظهرت شام في الفيديو وهي تطلب من والدتها السماح لها بتجربة الغناء، موضحة رغبتها في إظهار موهبتها ربما يحظى صوتها بإعجاب الجمهور.
رفض والدتها بروح الدعابة
ردت أصالة بشكل حاسم، رافضة دخول شام عالم الغناء، لتعلق الأخيرة مازحة: «قفلت السكة في وشي»، ما أضفى طابعًا فكاهيًا على الموقف، أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجمهور في التعليقات.
تفاعل الجمهور
تفاعل المتابعون بشكل واسع مع الفيديو، بين مؤيد لموقف أصالة وبين من استمتع بالمشهد بروح الدعابة، فيما أعرب آخرون عن صدمتهم من رد فعل والدتها المفاجئ.
تفاصيل حفل أصالة القادم
تستعد أصالة نصري لإحياء حفل غنائي ضخم في البحرين يوم 5 فبراير القادم ضمن موسم الشتاء، حيث ستقدم مجموعة من أشهر أغانيها التي يحبها جمهورها، ومن المتوقع أن يشهد الحفل حضورًا جماهيريًا واسعًا واستجابة كبيرة من محبيها.
منافسات أصالة في حفل جوائز Joy Awards
تتنافس أصالة نصري على جائزة المطربة المفضلة في حفل توزيع جوائز Joy Awards، إلى جانب كل من الفنانة المصرية أنغام، والفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم، والفنانة السورية بيسان إسماعيل.
The Syrian artist Assala Nasri sparked widespread interaction on social media after a funny video featuring her and her daughter, Sham Al-Dhahabi, went viral. The video revealed her stance on the idea of her daughter pursuing a singing career, resulting in a shocking reaction that garnered audience engagement.
In the video, Sham appears asking her mother for permission to try singing, expressing her desire to showcase her talent in hopes that her voice might please the audience.
Her mother's humorous rejection
Assala responded decisively, refusing to let Sham enter the world of singing, to which Sham jokingly commented, "The door is closed in my face," adding a comedic touch to the situation that sparked widespread interaction among the audience in the comments.
Audience interaction
Followers interacted widely with the video, with some supporting Assala's stance while others enjoyed the scene with a sense of humor, and some expressed their shock at her mother's unexpected reaction.
Details of Assala's upcoming concert
Assala Nasri is preparing to hold a massive concert in Bahrain on February 5th as part of the winter season, where she will perform a selection of her most famous songs that her audience loves. The concert is expected to witness a large turnout and a significant response from her fans.
Assala's competition at the Joy Awards
Assala Nasri is competing for the Favorite Female Artist award at the Joy Awards ceremony, alongside Egyptian artist Angham, Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram, and Syrian artist Bisan Ismail.