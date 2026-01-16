أصالة نصري تثير الجدل بموقفها من غناء ابنتها شام

The Syrian artist Assala Nasri sparked widespread interaction on social media after a funny video featuring her and her daughter, Sham Al-Dhahabi, went viral. The video revealed her stance on the idea of her daughter pursuing a singing career, resulting in a shocking reaction that garnered audience engagement.

In the video, Sham appears asking her mother for permission to try singing, expressing her desire to showcase her talent in hopes that her voice might please the audience.



Her mother's humorous rejection

Assala responded decisively, refusing to let Sham enter the world of singing, to which Sham jokingly commented, "The door is closed in my face," adding a comedic touch to the situation that sparked widespread interaction among the audience in the comments.

Audience interaction

Followers interacted widely with the video, with some supporting Assala's stance while others enjoyed the scene with a sense of humor, and some expressed their shock at her mother's unexpected reaction.

Details of Assala's upcoming concert

Assala Nasri is preparing to hold a massive concert in Bahrain on February 5th as part of the winter season, where she will perform a selection of her most famous songs that her audience loves. The concert is expected to witness a large turnout and a significant response from her fans.

Assala's competition at the Joy Awards

Assala Nasri is competing for the Favorite Female Artist award at the Joy Awards ceremony, alongside Egyptian artist Angham, Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram, and Syrian artist Bisan Ismail.