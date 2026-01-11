توفي الفنان السوري أحمد مللي، اليوم (الأحد) عن عمر 80 عامًا، بعد أزمة صحية طارئة نُقل على إثرها إلى المستشفى.
تدهور مفاجئ
وأوضحت مصادر إعلامية سورية بأن الراحل دخل إلى غرفة العناية المركزة في المشفى الوطني بدمشق، عقب تدهور مفاجئ في حالته الصحية خلال الساعات الأخيرة، قبل أن يفارق الحياة.
ولم تصدر أسرة الفنان حتى الآن أي بيانات رسمية بشأن موعد تشييع الجثمان أو تفاصيل مراسم الصلاة والعزاء، على أن يتم الإعلان عنها لاحقًا.
أدوار متنوعة
ويعد مللي أحد الوجوه المعروفة في الساحة الفنية السورية، وهو من أصول كردية، وُلد في دمشق عام 1949، وبدأ مشواره الفني في سبعينيات القرن الماضي، وتنقل بين المسرح والتلفزيون والسينما، مقدمًا أدوارًا متنوعة رسخت حضوره لدى الجمهور.
وترك بصمته في عدد من الأعمال الدرامية، من بينها مسلسل «حكم العدالة»، إلى جانب مشاركته اللافتة في فيلم «الحدود» مع دريد لحام، والذي يُعد من أبرز محطاته السينمائية.
كما شارك في مسلسلات عدة، من أشهرها «حارة نسيها الزمن»، «المحكوم»، «البركان»، «الظل والنور»، «في مهب الريح»، «الجمر والجمار»، و«حد الهاوية». وعلى صعيد السينما، ظهر في أفلام مهمة، بينها «قتل عن طريق التسلسل»، و«العشاق» من إخراج حاتم علي.
