The Syrian artist Ahmad Melli passed away today (Sunday) at the age of 80, after a sudden health crisis that led to his hospitalization.

Sudden Deterioration

Syrian media sources indicated that the late artist was admitted to the intensive care unit at the National Hospital in Damascus, following a sudden deterioration in his health condition in the last hours, before he passed away.

The artist's family has not yet issued any official statements regarding the date of the funeral or details of the prayer and condolence ceremonies, which will be announced later.

Diverse Roles

Melli is considered one of the well-known faces in the Syrian artistic scene, of Kurdish descent, born in Damascus in 1949. He began his artistic journey in the 1970s, moving between theater, television, and cinema, presenting diverse roles that solidified his presence among the audience.

He left his mark in several dramatic works, including the series "The Rule of Justice," along with his notable participation in the film "The Borders" with Dureid Lahham, which is considered one of his most prominent cinematic milestones.

He also participated in several series, among the most famous being "The Neighborhood Forgotten by Time," "The Condemned," "The Volcano," "Shadow and Light," "In the Eye of the Wind," "Embers and Stones," and "The Edge of the Abyss." In cinema, he appeared in important films, including "Murder by Sequence" and "The Lovers," directed by Hatem Ali.