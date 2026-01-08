عقدت المحكمة العسكرية في بيروت صباح اليوم (الخميس)، جلسة لمحاكمة الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر في التهم المنسوبة إليه، وفرض رئيس المحكمة العميد وسام فياض، عقد الجلسة في سرية تامة دون حضور وسائل الإعلام.

محاكمة جنائية

كما يمْثل الفنان اللبناني غداً (الجمعة)، أمام محكمة جنايات بيروت، في قضية محاولة قتل هلال حمود، ومن المتوقع أن تتضمن الجلسة مواجهة بين فضل شاكر وأحمد الأسير، باعتبارهما مدعى عليهما في القضية ذاتها.

وأكدت مصادر إعلامية لبنانية مطلعة في تصريحات إعلامية، بأن فرض السرية على جلسة محاكمة فضل شاكر يأتي استجابة من المحكمة العسكرية إلى طلبات محاميته أماتا مبارك ووصفت المصادر الجلسة بأنها أشبه بـ«جلسة سرية».

وأشارت المصادر ذاتها، إلى أن الجلسة المقررة غدًا قد تكون عوضًا للجلسة التي كانت مقررة في أوائل فبراير القادم، بالإشارة إلى طلب أماتا مبارك محامية فضل شاكر، في أواخر نوفمبر 2025 تأجيل الجلسة إلى فبراير، مبررة ذلك بحاجتها إلى مزيد من الوقت للاطلاع على ملفات القضايا المرفوعة ضد موكلها.

هذا الأمر يفتح الباب أمام 3 سيناريوهات، الأول هو صدور الحكم في حق فضل شاكر إذا تم حضور جميع الأطراف المتنازعة، دون غياب أحد، أما السيناريو الثاني فهو تأجيل النطق بالحكم إلى جلسة أخرى تُحددها المحكمة، وفقًا للمصادر ذاتها.

براءة أم إدانة

وترى بعض المصادر بأن السيناريو الأكثر احتمالًا هو تأجيل المحاكمة دون النطق بالحكم في جلسة اليوم (الخميس).

وتؤكد المصادر أنه يحق لفضل شاكر الدفاع عن نفسه والاستماع إلى أقواله في القضايا المرفوعة ضده، دون الحاجة إلى مواجهة الشهود أو الأشخاص الآخرين في القضايا.

وفي حال تحقق ذلك، ستؤجل المحاكمة إلى جلسة أخرى، يتم فيها استدعاء الشهود والأطراف الأخرى، قبل الحكم؛ إلا أن المصادر لفتت إلى إمكانية حدوث سيناريو آخر يتمثل في صدور الحكم بالبراءة أو الإدانة في الجلسة المرتقبة.