عقدت المحكمة العسكرية في بيروت صباح اليوم (الخميس)، جلسة لمحاكمة الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر في التهم المنسوبة إليه، وفرض رئيس المحكمة العميد وسام فياض، عقد الجلسة في سرية تامة دون حضور وسائل الإعلام.
محاكمة جنائية
كما يمْثل الفنان اللبناني غداً (الجمعة)، أمام محكمة جنايات بيروت، في قضية محاولة قتل هلال حمود، ومن المتوقع أن تتضمن الجلسة مواجهة بين فضل شاكر وأحمد الأسير، باعتبارهما مدعى عليهما في القضية ذاتها.
وأكدت مصادر إعلامية لبنانية مطلعة في تصريحات إعلامية، بأن فرض السرية على جلسة محاكمة فضل شاكر يأتي استجابة من المحكمة العسكرية إلى طلبات محاميته أماتا مبارك ووصفت المصادر الجلسة بأنها أشبه بـ«جلسة سرية».
وأشارت المصادر ذاتها، إلى أن الجلسة المقررة غدًا قد تكون عوضًا للجلسة التي كانت مقررة في أوائل فبراير القادم، بالإشارة إلى طلب أماتا مبارك محامية فضل شاكر، في أواخر نوفمبر 2025 تأجيل الجلسة إلى فبراير، مبررة ذلك بحاجتها إلى مزيد من الوقت للاطلاع على ملفات القضايا المرفوعة ضد موكلها.
هذا الأمر يفتح الباب أمام 3 سيناريوهات، الأول هو صدور الحكم في حق فضل شاكر إذا تم حضور جميع الأطراف المتنازعة، دون غياب أحد، أما السيناريو الثاني فهو تأجيل النطق بالحكم إلى جلسة أخرى تُحددها المحكمة، وفقًا للمصادر ذاتها.
براءة أم إدانة
وترى بعض المصادر بأن السيناريو الأكثر احتمالًا هو تأجيل المحاكمة دون النطق بالحكم في جلسة اليوم (الخميس).
وتؤكد المصادر أنه يحق لفضل شاكر الدفاع عن نفسه والاستماع إلى أقواله في القضايا المرفوعة ضده، دون الحاجة إلى مواجهة الشهود أو الأشخاص الآخرين في القضايا.
وفي حال تحقق ذلك، ستؤجل المحاكمة إلى جلسة أخرى، يتم فيها استدعاء الشهود والأطراف الأخرى، قبل الحكم؛ إلا أن المصادر لفتت إلى إمكانية حدوث سيناريو آخر يتمثل في صدور الحكم بالبراءة أو الإدانة في الجلسة المرتقبة.
The military court in Beirut held a session this morning (Thursday) to trial the Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker on the charges against him, and the head of the court, Brigadier General Wissam Fayad, ordered the session to be held in complete secrecy without the presence of the media.
Criminal Trial
The Lebanese artist will also appear tomorrow (Friday) before the Beirut Criminal Court in the case of the attempted murder of Hilal Hamoud, and it is expected that the session will include a confrontation between Fadel Shaker and Ahmad al-Assir, as both are defendants in the same case.
Informed Lebanese media sources confirmed in statements that the imposition of secrecy on Fadel Shaker's trial session comes in response to requests from his lawyer Amata Mubarak, and the sources described the session as akin to a "secret session."
The same sources indicated that the session scheduled for tomorrow could be a substitute for the session that was set for early February, referring to Amata Mubarak's request, Fadel Shaker's lawyer, in late November 2025 to postpone the session to February, justifying this by needing more time to review the files of the cases filed against her client.
This situation opens the door to three scenarios: the first is the issuance of a ruling against Fadel Shaker if all disputing parties are present, with no one absent; the second scenario is the postponement of the ruling to another session determined by the court, according to the same sources.
Acquittal or Conviction
Some sources believe that the most likely scenario is the postponement of the trial without a ruling being issued in today's session (Thursday).
The sources confirm that Fadel Shaker has the right to defend himself and to be heard regarding the cases filed against him, without the need to confront witnesses or other individuals in the cases.
If this occurs, the trial will be postponed to another session, during which witnesses and other parties will be summoned before a ruling is made; however, the sources pointed out the possibility of another scenario where a ruling of acquittal or conviction could be issued in the upcoming session.