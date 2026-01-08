The military court in Beirut held a session this morning (Thursday) to trial the Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker on the charges against him, and the head of the court, Brigadier General Wissam Fayad, ordered the session to be held in complete secrecy without the presence of the media.

Criminal Trial

The Lebanese artist will also appear tomorrow (Friday) before the Beirut Criminal Court in the case of the attempted murder of Hilal Hamoud, and it is expected that the session will include a confrontation between Fadel Shaker and Ahmad al-Assir, as both are defendants in the same case.

Informed Lebanese media sources confirmed in statements that the imposition of secrecy on Fadel Shaker's trial session comes in response to requests from his lawyer Amata Mubarak, and the sources described the session as akin to a "secret session."

The same sources indicated that the session scheduled for tomorrow could be a substitute for the session that was set for early February, referring to Amata Mubarak's request, Fadel Shaker's lawyer, in late November 2025 to postpone the session to February, justifying this by needing more time to review the files of the cases filed against her client.

This situation opens the door to three scenarios: the first is the issuance of a ruling against Fadel Shaker if all disputing parties are present, with no one absent; the second scenario is the postponement of the ruling to another session determined by the court, according to the same sources.

Acquittal or Conviction

Some sources believe that the most likely scenario is the postponement of the trial without a ruling being issued in today's session (Thursday).

The sources confirm that Fadel Shaker has the right to defend himself and to be heard regarding the cases filed against him, without the need to confront witnesses or other individuals in the cases.

If this occurs, the trial will be postponed to another session, during which witnesses and other parties will be summoned before a ruling is made; however, the sources pointed out the possibility of another scenario where a ruling of acquittal or conviction could be issued in the upcoming session.