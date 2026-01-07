فقدت الإعلامية المصرية نجوى إبراهيم قدرتها على المشي إثر تعرضها لإصابة بالغة في الركبة خلال إحدى جلسات العلاج الطبيعي التي تخضع لها منذ تعرضها لحادثة مرورية مروعة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

رحلة علاج شاقة

وكشف مصدر مقرب من المذيعة الملقبة بـ«ماما نجوى»، في تصريحات إعلامية، عودتها من الولايات المتحدة، أخيراً، بعد رحلة علاج شاقة إثر تعرضها لحادثة سير مروعة هناك في يونيو الماضي، أسفرت عن كسور وإصابات بالغة تطلبت جراحات دقيقة.

وأضاف: رغم استقرار حالتها، وجهها فريق طبي بضرورة الالتزام بجلسات علاج طبيعي مكثفة لاستعادة توازنها، وخلال إحداها تعرضت المذيعة إلى إصابة بالغة في ركبتها، ما تسبب في انتكاسة مفاجئة أفقدتها القدرة على السير، لتجد نفسها مضطرة لاستخدام «العصا» المخصصة للمصابين للتنقل داخل منزلها، مشيراً الى أن ماما نجوى بصدد إجراء أشعة وفحوصات دقيقة خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة للوقوف على مدى الضرر الذي أصاب الركبة، وتحديد خطة علاجية جديدة.

حادثة أمريكا

وتعرضت ماما نجوى إلى حادثة مرورية في امريكا الصيف الماضي، إثر اصطدام مركبتها بأخرى، ما أسفر عن تعرضها لإصابات بالغة، استدعت نقلها إلى المستشفى لتكتشف إصابتها بعدة كسور وعدم قدرتها على السفر للقاهرة إلا بعد تحسن نسبي.

ونجوى إبراهيم من مواليد 1946، وتعد أحد أعمدة الإعلام المصري، وحفرت اسمها في ذاكرة الأجيال ببرامج أيقونية مثل «فكر ثواني واكسب دقايق»، و«صباح الخير يا مصر»، إضافة إلى بصمتها السينمائية في أفلام مثل «الأرض»، و«الرصاصة لا تزال في جيبي».