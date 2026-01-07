The Egyptian media figure Nagwa Ibrahim has lost her ability to walk after suffering a severe knee injury during one of the physical therapy sessions she has been undergoing since a horrific traffic accident in the United States.

A Challenging Treatment Journey

A close source to the presenter, nicknamed "Mama Nagwa," revealed in media statements that she recently returned from the United States after a challenging treatment journey following a serious car accident there last June, which resulted in fractures and severe injuries that required intricate surgeries.

He added: Despite her condition stabilizing, her medical team advised her to adhere to intensive physical therapy sessions to regain her balance. During one of these sessions, the presenter suffered a severe injury to her knee, leading to a sudden setback that left her unable to walk, forcing her to use a "cane" designated for the injured to move around her home. He noted that Mama Nagwa is set to undergo X-rays and detailed examinations in the coming days to assess the extent of the damage to her knee and to determine a new treatment plan.

The Accident in America

Mama Nagwa was involved in a traffic accident in America last summer when her vehicle collided with another, resulting in severe injuries that necessitated her transfer to the hospital, where she discovered she had several fractures and could not travel to Cairo until her condition improved somewhat.

Nagwa Ibrahim was born in 1946 and is considered one of the pillars of Egyptian media. She has etched her name in the memory of generations with iconic programs such as "Think for a Few Seconds and Win Minutes" and "Good Morning, Egypt," in addition to her cinematic imprint in films like "The Land" and "The Bullet is Still in My Pocket."