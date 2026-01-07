Poet Nawaf Al-Shalhoub revealed the truth behind the exclusion of artist Abbas Ibrahim from the artistic and musical scene, and the reasons for his prolonged absence.

Artistic Injustice

Al-Shalhoub confirmed his personal dissatisfaction with Abbas's continued absence from the scene, describing what is happening as "an injustice to him, to the enthusiasts of his art, and to Saudi music."

Regarding the reasons for the absence, he pointed out the possibility of "personal circumstances" that Abbas may be going through or that his absence could be a deliberate "strategy" for a comeback, suggesting that his absence might be part of the "artist's isolation concept" or a period of creative frustration and exhaustion.

No Exclusion

He clarified during his interview on "Rotana Khalijia" that what is said about the exclusion of Abbas Ibrahim "or other artists like Mohammed Abdu" is "completely unfounded" and rumors with no basis in reality, stating: "There is no force in the world that can prevent good work from appearing; good work imposes itself."

He cited a personal experience with Abbas Ibrahim, as the latter contacted him five years ago to request lyrics for a song, which were composed and executed in record time, achieving millions of views within two weeks, which refutes the theory of "hidden gangs" or "forces that prevent."