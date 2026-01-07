كشف الشاعر نواف الشلهوب حقيقة إقصاء الفنان عباس إبراهيم من الساحة الفنية والغنائية، وأسباب غيابه المطول.

إجحاف فني

وأكد الشلهوب عدم رضاه شخصيًا عن استمرارية غياب عباس بالساحة، واصفا ما يفعله بـ«الإجحاف في حقه وفي حق هواة فنه وفي حق الأغنية السعودية».

وعن أسباب الغياب، أشار إلى احتمالية وجود «ظروف خاصة» يمر بها عباس أو أن يكون غيابه «إستراتيجية» مقصودة للعودة، وطرح احتمال أن يكون غيابه جزءًا من «فكرة عزلة الفنان» أو فترة إحباط وإجهاد إبداعي.

لا إقصاء

وأوضح خلال لقائه على قناة «روتانا خليجية»، بأن ما يُقال عن إقصاء عباس إبراهيم «أو فنانين آخرين مثل محمد عبده» هو «كلام عارٍ من الصحة تمامًا» وشائعات لا أساس لها من الواقع، وقال: «لا توجد قوة في الدنيا تستطيع منع عمل جيد من الظهور والعمل الجيد يفرض نفسه».

واستشهد بتجربة شخصية مع عباس إبراهيم، إذ تواصل معه الأخير قبل خمس سنوات لطلب نص أغنية، وتم تلحينها وتنفيذها بسرعة قياسية، وحققت ملايين المشاهدات في غضون أسبوعين، ما يدحض نظرية «العصابات الخفية» أو «القوى التي تمنع».