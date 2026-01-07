كشف الشاعر نواف الشلهوب حقيقة إقصاء الفنان عباس إبراهيم من الساحة الفنية والغنائية، وأسباب غيابه المطول.
إجحاف فني
وأكد الشلهوب عدم رضاه شخصيًا عن استمرارية غياب عباس بالساحة، واصفا ما يفعله بـ«الإجحاف في حقه وفي حق هواة فنه وفي حق الأغنية السعودية».
وعن أسباب الغياب، أشار إلى احتمالية وجود «ظروف خاصة» يمر بها عباس أو أن يكون غيابه «إستراتيجية» مقصودة للعودة، وطرح احتمال أن يكون غيابه جزءًا من «فكرة عزلة الفنان» أو فترة إحباط وإجهاد إبداعي.
لا إقصاء
وأوضح خلال لقائه على قناة «روتانا خليجية»، بأن ما يُقال عن إقصاء عباس إبراهيم «أو فنانين آخرين مثل محمد عبده» هو «كلام عارٍ من الصحة تمامًا» وشائعات لا أساس لها من الواقع، وقال: «لا توجد قوة في الدنيا تستطيع منع عمل جيد من الظهور والعمل الجيد يفرض نفسه».
واستشهد بتجربة شخصية مع عباس إبراهيم، إذ تواصل معه الأخير قبل خمس سنوات لطلب نص أغنية، وتم تلحينها وتنفيذها بسرعة قياسية، وحققت ملايين المشاهدات في غضون أسبوعين، ما يدحض نظرية «العصابات الخفية» أو «القوى التي تمنع».
Poet Nawaf Al-Shalhoub revealed the truth behind the exclusion of artist Abbas Ibrahim from the artistic and musical scene, and the reasons for his prolonged absence.
Artistic Injustice
Al-Shalhoub confirmed his personal dissatisfaction with Abbas's continued absence from the scene, describing what is happening as "an injustice to him, to the enthusiasts of his art, and to Saudi music."
Regarding the reasons for the absence, he pointed out the possibility of "personal circumstances" that Abbas may be going through or that his absence could be a deliberate "strategy" for a comeback, suggesting that his absence might be part of the "artist's isolation concept" or a period of creative frustration and exhaustion.
No Exclusion
He clarified during his interview on "Rotana Khalijia" that what is said about the exclusion of Abbas Ibrahim "or other artists like Mohammed Abdu" is "completely unfounded" and rumors with no basis in reality, stating: "There is no force in the world that can prevent good work from appearing; good work imposes itself."
He cited a personal experience with Abbas Ibrahim, as the latter contacted him five years ago to request lyrics for a song, which were composed and executed in record time, achieving millions of views within two weeks, which refutes the theory of "hidden gangs" or "forces that prevent."