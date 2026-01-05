Artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimr announced that the series "Al-Marsa" has achieved the first place globally on the Shahid platform.

Joining Amira

Al-Nimr posted a poster on his Instagram account accompanied by a caption that read: "Congratulations; Al-Marsa tops the first place globally on Shahid."

He also shared a picture of himself with the actresses Aisha Kai and Amira Al-Sharif, announcing Amira's joining the series team and welcoming her with a few short words. To excite his followers about new events in the work and new faces participating in the series, he wrote: "You light up the location, Amira."

Exciting Events

The events of the series "Al-Marsa" revolve around Captain "Sultan," who works at sea, traveling and staying away from his wife and children for long periods. During one of his trips, he meets a woman named "Nawal," with whom he enters into a romantic relationship; this sparks significant conflicts between his love for her and his commitment to his wife "Khawla."

Nawal tries to separate the captain from his family, asking him to abandon his past and his family. When he returns to his family, Khawla refuses to accept him back and tells him that she has chosen to start a new life away from him. Here, the events explode into clashes between family duty and emotional desire. The series is directed by Fekrit Qadi, starring: Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimr, Asmahan Tawfiq, Khalid Al-Buraiki, Aisha Kai, Mila Al-Zahrani, Asail Mohammed, Azzam Al-Namri, Naif Khalaf, Hakim Jumaa, Aziz Gharbawi, Mohammed Shaman, Alaa Shakir, Turki Al-Shaddadi, Sarah Al-Harbi, Sarah Al-Yafai, Turki Al-Kreidis, Raha Fahd, Nasser Al-Aqeel, Osama Al-Anzi, child Abdul Aziz Al-Sharif, Turki Al-Yusuf, Shaima Al-Fadl, and Amira Al-Sharif.

"Al-Marsa" is the adapted version of a story from a Turkish series titled: "On the Edge of Time."