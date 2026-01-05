أعلن الفنان عبد المحسن النمر تحقيق مسلسل «المرسى» المركز الأول عالمياً على منصة شاهد.
انضمام أميرة
ونشر النمر بوستراً على حسابه على إنستغرام مرفقاً بتعليق جاء فيه: «ألف مبروك؛ المرسى يتصدر المركز الأول عالمياً على شاهد».
كما نشر صورة جمعته مع الفنانتين عائشة كاي، وأميرة الشريف، وأعلن من خلالها أيضاً انضمام أميرة لفريق المسلسل، ورحَّب بها بكلمات قصيرة. ولتشويق متابعيه إلى أحداث جديدة بالعمل ووجوه جديدة تشاركهم المسلسل؛ كتب: «نورتي اللوكيشن يا أميرة».
أحداث مشوقة
وتدور أحداث مسلسل «المرسى» حول القبطان «سلطان» الذي يعمل في البحر، ويسافر ويبتعد عن زوجته وأولاده لفترات طويلة، وخلال إحدى رحلاته يلتقي امرأة تُدعى «نوال»، يدخل معها في علاقة عاطفية؛ فتُثار صراعات كبيرة بين حبه لها والتزامه تجاه زوجته «خولة».
وتحاول «نوال» فصل القبطان عن عائلته، وتطلب منه التخلِّي عن ماضيه وعن أسرته، وحين يعود إلى عائلته ترفض «خولة» هذه العودة له من جديد وتخبره أنها اختارت أن تبدأ حياة جديدة بعيداً عنه، وهنا تبدأ الأحداث تنفجر بصدامات بين الواجب العائلي والرغبة العاطفية، وهو من ﺇﺧﺮاﺝ فكرت قاضي، وبطولة: عبد المحسن النمر، أسمهان توفيق، خالد البريكي، عائشة كاي، ميلا الزهراني، أصايل محمد، عزام النمري، نايف خلف، حكيم جمعة، عزيز غرباوي، محمد شامان، آلاء شاكر، تركي الشدادي، سارة الحربي، سارة اليافعي، تركي الكريديس، رها فهد، ناصر العقيل، أسامة العنزي، الطفل عبد العزيز الشريف، تركي اليوسف، شيماء الفضل، وأميرة الشريف.
و«المرسى» هو النسخة المقتبسة من قصة لمسلسل تركي بعنوان: «على مَر الزمان».
Artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimr announced that the series "Al-Marsa" has achieved the first place globally on the Shahid platform.
Joining Amira
Al-Nimr posted a poster on his Instagram account accompanied by a caption that read: "Congratulations; Al-Marsa tops the first place globally on Shahid."
He also shared a picture of himself with the actresses Aisha Kai and Amira Al-Sharif, announcing Amira's joining the series team and welcoming her with a few short words. To excite his followers about new events in the work and new faces participating in the series, he wrote: "You light up the location, Amira."
Exciting Events
The events of the series "Al-Marsa" revolve around Captain "Sultan," who works at sea, traveling and staying away from his wife and children for long periods. During one of his trips, he meets a woman named "Nawal," with whom he enters into a romantic relationship; this sparks significant conflicts between his love for her and his commitment to his wife "Khawla."
Nawal tries to separate the captain from his family, asking him to abandon his past and his family. When he returns to his family, Khawla refuses to accept him back and tells him that she has chosen to start a new life away from him. Here, the events explode into clashes between family duty and emotional desire. The series is directed by Fekrit Qadi, starring: Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimr, Asmahan Tawfiq, Khalid Al-Buraiki, Aisha Kai, Mila Al-Zahrani, Asail Mohammed, Azzam Al-Namri, Naif Khalaf, Hakim Jumaa, Aziz Gharbawi, Mohammed Shaman, Alaa Shakir, Turki Al-Shaddadi, Sarah Al-Harbi, Sarah Al-Yafai, Turki Al-Kreidis, Raha Fahd, Nasser Al-Aqeel, Osama Al-Anzi, child Abdul Aziz Al-Sharif, Turki Al-Yusuf, Shaima Al-Fadl, and Amira Al-Sharif.
"Al-Marsa" is the adapted version of a story from a Turkish series titled: "On the Edge of Time."