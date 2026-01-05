أعلن الفنان عبد المحسن النمر تحقيق مسلسل «المرسى» المركز الأول عالمياً على منصة شاهد.

انضمام أميرة

ونشر النمر بوستراً على حسابه على إنستغرام مرفقاً بتعليق جاء فيه: «ألف مبروك؛ المرسى يتصدر المركز الأول عالمياً على شاهد».

كما نشر صورة جمعته مع الفنانتين عائشة كاي، وأميرة الشريف، وأعلن من خلالها أيضاً انضمام أميرة لفريق المسلسل، ورحَّب بها بكلمات قصيرة. ولتشويق متابعيه إلى أحداث جديدة بالعمل ووجوه جديدة تشاركهم المسلسل؛ كتب: «نورتي اللوكيشن يا أميرة».

أحداث مشوقة

وتدور أحداث مسلسل «المرسى» حول القبطان «سلطان» الذي يعمل في البحر، ويسافر ويبتعد عن زوجته وأولاده لفترات طويلة، وخلال إحدى رحلاته يلتقي امرأة تُدعى «نوال»، يدخل معها في علاقة عاطفية؛ فتُثار صراعات كبيرة بين حبه لها والتزامه تجاه زوجته «خولة».

وتحاول «نوال» فصل القبطان عن عائلته، وتطلب منه التخلِّي عن ماضيه وعن أسرته، وحين يعود إلى عائلته ترفض «خولة» هذه العودة له من جديد وتخبره أنها اختارت أن تبدأ حياة جديدة بعيداً عنه، وهنا تبدأ الأحداث تنفجر بصدامات بين الواجب العائلي والرغبة العاطفية، وهو من ﺇﺧﺮاﺝ فكرت قاضي، وبطولة: عبد المحسن النمر، أسمهان توفيق، خالد البريكي، عائشة كاي، ميلا الزهراني، أصايل محمد، عزام النمري، نايف خلف، حكيم جمعة، عزيز غرباوي، محمد شامان، آلاء شاكر، تركي الشدادي، سارة الحربي، سارة اليافعي، تركي الكريديس، رها فهد، ناصر العقيل، أسامة العنزي، الطفل عبد العزيز الشريف، تركي اليوسف، شيماء الفضل، وأميرة الشريف.

و«المرسى» هو النسخة المقتبسة من قصة لمسلسل تركي بعنوان: «على مَر الزمان».