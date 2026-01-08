The security authorities in Sheikh Zayed, Giza Governorate in Cairo, are investigating the circumstances and reasons behind the traffic accident involving Youssef Al-Asi, the brother of the artist Iman Al-Asi.

Urgent Measures

The security authorities have taken urgent measures to apprehend the driver of the second vehicle that collided with the car of Al-Asi's brother after fleeing the scene. They decided to review the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity of the incident to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident and its escape route, in addition to understanding the full circumstances of the incident.

The relevant authorities also issued a decision to expedite investigations into the incident involving the collision of a truck with the car of the artist Iman Al-Asi's brother, intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing driver and take the necessary legal actions against him.

Fleeing the Scene

Initial investigations revealed that Youssef, the brother of the artist Iman Al-Asi, was driving his car accompanied by several friends when, while passing on Sheikh Zayed Road, they were surprised by a truck that collided with their vehicle and then fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Following the incident, an official report was filed, and the relevant investigative authorities were notified to directly handle the investigations and take the necessary decisions to uncover the circumstances of the accident and apprehend the person responsible.