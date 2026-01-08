تحقق الجهات الأمنية في الشيخ زايد بمحافظة الجيزة في القاهرة في ملابسات وأسباب الحادثة المرورية التي تعرض لها يوسف العاصي شقيق الفنانة إيمان العاصي.

إجراءات عاجلة

واتخذت الجهات الأمنية إجراءات عاجلة لضبط سائق المركبة الثانية التي اصطدمت بسيارة شقيق «العاصي» بعد أن هرب من الموقع، وقررت تفريغ كاميرات المراقبة المثبتة في محيط الواقعة، لرصد السيارة المتسببة في الحادثة ومسار هروبها، إلى جانب الوقوف على الملابسات الكاملة للحادثة.

كما أصدرت الجهات المختصة قرارًا بسرعة إجراء تحريات المباحث حول واقعة تصادم سيارة نقل بسيارة شقيق الفنانة إيمان العاصي، مع تكثيف الجهود لضبط قائد السيارة الهاربة واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حياله.

هروب من الموقع

وأظهرت التحريات الأولية أن يوسف شقيق الفنانة إيمان العاصي، كان يستقل سيارته وبرفقته عدد من أصدقائه، وأثناء مروره على طريق الشيخ زايد، فاجأتهم سيارة نقل اصطدمت بسيارتهم ثم فرّت من الموقع فور وقوع الحادثة.

وعلى إثر الواقعة، تم تحرير محضر رسمي بالحادثة، وأُخطرت جهات التحقيق المختصة التي تولت مباشرة التحقيقات واتخاذ القرارات اللازمة لكشف ملابسات الحادثة وضبط المتسبب فيها.