تحقق الجهات الأمنية في الشيخ زايد بمحافظة الجيزة في القاهرة في ملابسات وأسباب الحادثة المرورية التي تعرض لها يوسف العاصي شقيق الفنانة إيمان العاصي.
إجراءات عاجلة
واتخذت الجهات الأمنية إجراءات عاجلة لضبط سائق المركبة الثانية التي اصطدمت بسيارة شقيق «العاصي» بعد أن هرب من الموقع، وقررت تفريغ كاميرات المراقبة المثبتة في محيط الواقعة، لرصد السيارة المتسببة في الحادثة ومسار هروبها، إلى جانب الوقوف على الملابسات الكاملة للحادثة.
كما أصدرت الجهات المختصة قرارًا بسرعة إجراء تحريات المباحث حول واقعة تصادم سيارة نقل بسيارة شقيق الفنانة إيمان العاصي، مع تكثيف الجهود لضبط قائد السيارة الهاربة واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حياله.
هروب من الموقع
وأظهرت التحريات الأولية أن يوسف شقيق الفنانة إيمان العاصي، كان يستقل سيارته وبرفقته عدد من أصدقائه، وأثناء مروره على طريق الشيخ زايد، فاجأتهم سيارة نقل اصطدمت بسيارتهم ثم فرّت من الموقع فور وقوع الحادثة.
وعلى إثر الواقعة، تم تحرير محضر رسمي بالحادثة، وأُخطرت جهات التحقيق المختصة التي تولت مباشرة التحقيقات واتخاذ القرارات اللازمة لكشف ملابسات الحادثة وضبط المتسبب فيها.
The security authorities in Sheikh Zayed, Giza Governorate in Cairo, are investigating the circumstances and reasons behind the traffic accident involving Youssef Al-Asi, the brother of the artist Iman Al-Asi.
Urgent Measures
The security authorities have taken urgent measures to apprehend the driver of the second vehicle that collided with the car of Al-Asi's brother after fleeing the scene. They decided to review the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity of the incident to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident and its escape route, in addition to understanding the full circumstances of the incident.
The relevant authorities also issued a decision to expedite investigations into the incident involving the collision of a truck with the car of the artist Iman Al-Asi's brother, intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing driver and take the necessary legal actions against him.
Fleeing the Scene
Initial investigations revealed that Youssef, the brother of the artist Iman Al-Asi, was driving his car accompanied by several friends when, while passing on Sheikh Zayed Road, they were surprised by a truck that collided with their vehicle and then fled the scene immediately after the accident.
Following the incident, an official report was filed, and the relevant investigative authorities were notified to directly handle the investigations and take the necessary decisions to uncover the circumstances of the accident and apprehend the person responsible.