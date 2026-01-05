The Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad announced the preparation of a new duet with the Syrian artist Assala titled "Like Old Times."

I'm Not Coming Back

Saad shared the song's poster with his audience via his official account on the social media platform "Instagram," commenting: "I'm not coming back to apologize and show up again, in front of you I'm weak but I miss you - on Wednesday, God willing."

Recently, Saad released his song "Tayba Tani La," taken from the movie "Talaqni" featuring the artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz and the artist Dina El Sherbiny, and it achieved great success in the past few days.

Ahmed Saad collaborates with the artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz in performing the song "Tayba Tani La," the star of the film, bringing together the two voices in a distinctive performance that was well-received by the audience.