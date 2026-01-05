أعلن الفنان المصري أحمد سعد، التحضير لدويتو غنائي جديد مع الفنانة السورية أصالة بعنوان «زي زمان».
أنا مش راجع
وشارك سعد جمهوره بوستر الأغنية عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «إنستغرام»، وعلّق قائلًا: «أنا مش راجع اتأسف وأبان تاني، قصاد منك ضعيف بس أنتي وحشاني - الأربع إن شاء الله».
وطرح سعد أغنيته «طيبة تاني لأ» أخيراً، المأخوذة من فيلم «طلقني» للفنان كريم محمود عبد العزيز والفنانة دينا الشربيني، وحققت نجاحًا كبيرًا خلال الأيام الماضية.
ويشارك أحمد سعد في أداء أغنية «طيبة تاني لأ» الفنان كريم محمود عبد العزيز، بطل الفيلم، لتجمع الأغنية بين الصوتين في أداء مميز لاقت استحسان الجمهور.
