تسببت الخلافات بين الفنانين في تأجيل تصوير الجزء الثاني من فيلم «شقو» وإعادة كتابة السيناريو مجدداً.
ونشبت خلافات بين أبطال الجزء الثاني من الفيلم حول مساحات الأدوار التمثيلية، وسط مطالبات البعض للمؤلف بتعديلات على النص، لتوزيع الأدوار بالتساوي.
تأجيل التصوير
وأوضحت مصادر مُقربة من القائمين على الفيلم بأن الاعتراض على مساحات الأدوار والمطالبة بالتعديلات كانت سبباً أساسياً في تأجيل انطلاق تصوير الجزء الثاني.
وأضافت: دفع هذا الخلاف مؤلف الفيلم وسام صبري إلى إعادة كتابة السيناريو مجدداً، بما يضمن توزيع الأدوار بطريقة تتوافق مع تطلعات جميع المشاركين في العمل.
وتوقعت المصادر بدء تصوير الجزء الثاني في غضون أسابيع، على أن يكون جاهزاً للعرض في عيد الفطر القادم، وسط أنباء عن مشاركة فنانين جدد كضيوف شرف.
وقام ببطولة الجزء الأول من فيلم «شقو» عمرو يوسف، محمد ممدوح، دينا الشربيني، أمينة خليل، وليد فواز، عباس أبو الحسن، ويسرا كضيف شرف.
The disagreements among the artists have led to the postponement of filming the second part of the movie "Shako" and the rewriting of the script once again.
Conflicts arose among the stars of the second part of the film regarding the distribution of acting roles, with some demanding the writer to make adjustments to the text to ensure an equal distribution of roles.
Filming Postponed
Sources close to the film's producers clarified that the objections regarding the distribution of roles and the calls for adjustments were a primary reason for the delay in starting the filming of the second part.
They added: This disagreement prompted the film's writer, Wissam Sabry, to rewrite the script again, ensuring that the distribution of roles aligns with the aspirations of all participants in the project.
The sources expected filming of the second part to begin within weeks, aiming for it to be ready for release during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, amid reports of new artists participating as guest stars.
The first part of the movie "Shako" starred Amr Youssef, Mohamed Mamdouh, Dina El Sherbiny, Amina Khalil, Walid Fawaz, Abbas Abou Al Hassan, and Yousra as a guest star.