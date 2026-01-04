The disagreements among the artists have led to the postponement of filming the second part of the movie "Shako" and the rewriting of the script once again.

Conflicts arose among the stars of the second part of the film regarding the distribution of acting roles, with some demanding the writer to make adjustments to the text to ensure an equal distribution of roles.

Filming Postponed

Sources close to the film's producers clarified that the objections regarding the distribution of roles and the calls for adjustments were a primary reason for the delay in starting the filming of the second part.

They added: This disagreement prompted the film's writer, Wissam Sabry, to rewrite the script again, ensuring that the distribution of roles aligns with the aspirations of all participants in the project.

The sources expected filming of the second part to begin within weeks, aiming for it to be ready for release during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, amid reports of new artists participating as guest stars.

The first part of the movie "Shako" starred Amr Youssef, Mohamed Mamdouh, Dina El Sherbiny, Amina Khalil, Walid Fawaz, Abbas Abou Al Hassan, and Yousra as a guest star.