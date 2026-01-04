تسببت الخلافات بين الفنانين في تأجيل تصوير الجزء الثاني من فيلم «شقو» وإعادة كتابة السيناريو مجدداً.

ونشبت خلافات بين أبطال الجزء الثاني من الفيلم حول مساحات الأدوار التمثيلية، وسط مطالبات البعض للمؤلف بتعديلات على النص، لتوزيع الأدوار بالتساوي.

تأجيل التصوير

وأوضحت مصادر مُقربة من القائمين على الفيلم بأن الاعتراض على مساحات الأدوار والمطالبة بالتعديلات كانت سبباً أساسياً في تأجيل انطلاق تصوير الجزء الثاني.

وأضافت: دفع هذا الخلاف مؤلف الفيلم وسام صبري إلى إعادة كتابة السيناريو مجدداً، بما يضمن توزيع الأدوار بطريقة تتوافق مع تطلعات جميع المشاركين في العمل.

وتوقعت المصادر بدء تصوير الجزء الثاني في غضون أسابيع، على أن يكون جاهزاً للعرض في عيد الفطر القادم، وسط أنباء عن مشاركة فنانين جدد كضيوف شرف.

وقام ببطولة الجزء الأول من فيلم «شقو» عمرو يوسف، محمد ممدوح، دينا الشربيني، أمينة خليل، وليد فواز، عباس أبو الحسن، ويسرا كضيف شرف.