The Syrian Artists Syndicate has denied the rumors circulating in recent hours about the death of the esteemed Syrian artist Bassam Koussa, confirming that all such claims are completely unfounded.

The Syndicate Denies the Death

The syndicate issued an official statement via its official page on the "Facebook" platform to clarify the circulating rumors, confirming that the Syrian artist is in good health, emphasizing the necessity of not falling for rumors.

The Importance of Accuracy

The syndicate also clarified that any information not issued directly by them is considered a rumor, urging the public to be accurate and verify news before sharing or believing it.

This statement comes as part of the syndicate's commitment to protecting artists from rumors and maintaining the credibility of information circulated through media and social networks.

Continuing Filming and Ignoring Rumors

On another note, Bassam Koussa continues his artistic activities, ignoring the rumors, as he began filming his new Ramadan series "The Syrian Enemies" a few weeks ago, which is set to be aired during the upcoming Ramadan drama season.

The Creators and Cast of the Series

In the series "The Syrian Enemies," alongside Saloom Haddad, a selection of stars from Syrian drama will participate, including Fadi Sobhi, Yara Sabri, Hima Ismail, Andre Skaf, Rozina Lazkani, Wissam Rida, Najah Safkouni, Hanan Shaqir, and others.