نفت نقابة الفنانين السوريين، الشائعات المتداولة خلال الساعات الماضية حول وفاة الفنان السوري القدير بسام كوسا، مؤكدة أن كل ما يشاع عارٍ تماماً من الصحة.

النقابة تنفي الوفاة

وأصدرت النقابة، بياناً رسمياً عبر الصفحة الرسمية للنقابة بمنصة «فيسبوك»، لحسم الأقاويل المتداولة، مؤكدة أن الفنان السوري يتمتع بصحة جيدة، مشددة على ضرورة عدم الانجرار وراء الشائعات.

ضرورة تحري الدقة

كما أوضحت النقابة أن أي معلومات لا تصدر عنها بشكل مباشر تعد شائعات، داعية الجمهور إلى تحري الدقة والتحقق من الأخبار قبل نشرها أو تصديقها.

يأتي هذا البيان في إطار حرص النقابة على حماية الفنانين من الشائعات والحفاظ على مصداقية المعلومات المتداولة عبر وسائل الإعلام ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

استمرار التصوير وتجاهل الشائعات

وعلى جانب آخر، يواصل بسام كوسا، نشاطه الفني متجاهلاً الشائعات، إذ بدأ قبل أسابيع تصوير مسلسله الرمضاني الجديد «السوريون الأعداء»، والمقرر عرضه ضمن السباق الدرامي لشهر رمضان القادم.

صناع وفريق عمل المسلسل

ويشارك في مسلسل «السوريون الأعداء» إلى جانب سلوم حداد، وبمشاركة نخبة من نجوم الدراما السورية، بينهم فادي صبيح، ويارا صبري، وهيما إسماعيل، وأندريه سكاف، وروزينا لاذقاني، ووسام رضا، ونجاح سفكوني، وحنان شقير وآخرون.