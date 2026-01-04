نفت نقابة الفنانين السوريين، الشائعات المتداولة خلال الساعات الماضية حول وفاة الفنان السوري القدير بسام كوسا، مؤكدة أن كل ما يشاع عارٍ تماماً من الصحة.
النقابة تنفي الوفاة
وأصدرت النقابة، بياناً رسمياً عبر الصفحة الرسمية للنقابة بمنصة «فيسبوك»، لحسم الأقاويل المتداولة، مؤكدة أن الفنان السوري يتمتع بصحة جيدة، مشددة على ضرورة عدم الانجرار وراء الشائعات.
ضرورة تحري الدقة
كما أوضحت النقابة أن أي معلومات لا تصدر عنها بشكل مباشر تعد شائعات، داعية الجمهور إلى تحري الدقة والتحقق من الأخبار قبل نشرها أو تصديقها.
يأتي هذا البيان في إطار حرص النقابة على حماية الفنانين من الشائعات والحفاظ على مصداقية المعلومات المتداولة عبر وسائل الإعلام ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
استمرار التصوير وتجاهل الشائعات
وعلى جانب آخر، يواصل بسام كوسا، نشاطه الفني متجاهلاً الشائعات، إذ بدأ قبل أسابيع تصوير مسلسله الرمضاني الجديد «السوريون الأعداء»، والمقرر عرضه ضمن السباق الدرامي لشهر رمضان القادم.
صناع وفريق عمل المسلسل
ويشارك في مسلسل «السوريون الأعداء» إلى جانب سلوم حداد، وبمشاركة نخبة من نجوم الدراما السورية، بينهم فادي صبيح، ويارا صبري، وهيما إسماعيل، وأندريه سكاف، وروزينا لاذقاني، ووسام رضا، ونجاح سفكوني، وحنان شقير وآخرون.
The Syrian Artists Syndicate has denied the rumors circulating in recent hours about the death of the esteemed Syrian artist Bassam Koussa, confirming that all such claims are completely unfounded.
The Syndicate Denies the Death
The syndicate issued an official statement via its official page on the "Facebook" platform to clarify the circulating rumors, confirming that the Syrian artist is in good health, emphasizing the necessity of not falling for rumors.
The Importance of Accuracy
The syndicate also clarified that any information not issued directly by them is considered a rumor, urging the public to be accurate and verify news before sharing or believing it.
This statement comes as part of the syndicate's commitment to protecting artists from rumors and maintaining the credibility of information circulated through media and social networks.
Continuing Filming and Ignoring Rumors
On another note, Bassam Koussa continues his artistic activities, ignoring the rumors, as he began filming his new Ramadan series "The Syrian Enemies" a few weeks ago, which is set to be aired during the upcoming Ramadan drama season.
The Creators and Cast of the Series
In the series "The Syrian Enemies," alongside Saloom Haddad, a selection of stars from Syrian drama will participate, including Fadi Sobhi, Yara Sabri, Hima Ismail, Andre Skaf, Rozina Lazkani, Wissam Rida, Najah Safkouni, Hanan Shaqir, and others.