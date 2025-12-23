Kuwaiti artist Huda Hussein is busy filming her scenes in the series "Al-Ghamidah," which is set to air next Ramadan.

Al-Ghamidah

Hussein plays the lead role in the series alongside a group of stars from Kuwaiti drama, including Layla Abdullah, Lulwa Al-Mulla, Shawq Al-Hadi, Abdulrahman Al-Aql, Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Fatima Al-Saffi, and Mahmoud Boushehri. The series is written by Hiba Mishari Hamada and directed by Ali Al-Ali.

The series "Al-Ghamidah" presents a story set in the late 1970s in Kuwait, addressing various issues and problems among different characters, showcasing multiple aspects of life in an experience filled with excitement and suspense.

Drama Queen

Huda Hussein is also participating in the series "Drama Queen," which is scheduled to air next Ramadan.

The series tackles stories inspired by daily life, through multiple characters that reflect human and emotional contradictions. Its events revolve around the relationship between a mother and her daughters, along with the life and romantic situations that accompany it, in addition to the marital and familial challenges faced by the characters, all within a dramatic treatment close to Gulf reality and in a light and smooth style.

The creators of the work are focused on presenting it with a cheerful spirit and a human approach, featuring light comedic scenes, alongside a noticeable difference in filming style and the actors' performances, which provides the audience with an enjoyable and easy-to-follow experience during the Ramadan season. The work emphasizes daily details and family relationships, in an attempt to present drama that resonates with the audience and reflects their reality.

The series "Drama Queen," alongside star Huda Hussein, brings together a selection of stars from Gulf drama, including Sahar Hussein, Hamad Ashkanani, Somoud Al-Mu'min, Rawan Al-Ali, Shahab Hajiah, Sara Salah, Mishal Al-Shaya, Kawthar Al-Balushi, Abdullah Al-Khadr, Abrar Bouseif, Ahmed Al-Awadhi, Mohammed Mirza, and Sheikha Al-Aslawi.