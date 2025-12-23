تعكف الفنانة الكويتية هدى حسين على تصوير مشاهدها في مسلسل «الغميضة» المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.

الغميضة

وتؤدي حسين دور البطولة في المسلسل بمشاركة مجموعة من نجوم ونجمات الدراما الكويتية، منهم ليلى عبدالله، ولولوة الملا، وشوق الهادي، وعبدالرحمن العقل، وإبراهيم الحربي، وفاطمة الصفي، ومحمود بوشهري. والمسلسل من تأليف هبة مشاري حمادة، وإخراج علي العلي.

ويقدم مسلسل «الغميضة» حكاية تعود إلى أواخر سبعينيات القرن الماضي في دولة الكويت، ويطرح قضايا ومشكلات متنوعة بين شخصيات مختلفة، ويستعرض جوانب متعددة من الحياة، في تجربة مليئة بالإثارة والتشويق.

دراما كوين

كما تشارك هدى حسين في مسلسل «دراما كوين» المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.

ويتناول المسلسل حكايات مستوحاة من الحياة اليومية، عبر شخصيات متعددة، تعكس تناقضات إنسانية وعاطفية، وتدور أحداثه حول علاقة الأم ببناتها، وما يرافقها من مواقف حياتية ورومانسية، إضافة إلى التحديات الزوجية والأسرية التي تواجه الشخصيات، ضمن معالجة درامية قريبة من الواقع الخليجي وبأسلوب خفيف وسلس.

ويعكف صُنّاع العمل على تقديمه بروح مرحة وأسلوب إنساني، مع مشاهد كوميدية خفيفة، إلى جانب اختلاف ملحوظ في طريقة التصوير، وأداء الممثلين، بما يمنح المشاهد تجربة ممتعة وسهلة المتابعة خلال الموسم الرمضاني. ويركز العمل على التفاصيل اليومية والعلاقات الأسرية، في محاولة لتقديم دراما تلامس الجمهور، وتعبّر عن واقعه.

ويجمع مسلسل «دراما كوين»، إلى جانب النجمة هدى حسين، نخبة من نجوم الدراما الخليجية، من بينهم سحر حسين، وحمد أشكناني، وصمود المؤمن، وروان العلي، وشهاب حاجيه، وسارة صلاح، ومشعل الشايع، وكوثر البلوشي، وعبدالله الخضر، وأبرار بوسيف، وأحمد العوضي، ومحمد ميرزا، وشيخة العسلاوي.