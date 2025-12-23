تعكف الفنانة الكويتية هدى حسين على تصوير مشاهدها في مسلسل «الغميضة» المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.
الغميضة
وتؤدي حسين دور البطولة في المسلسل بمشاركة مجموعة من نجوم ونجمات الدراما الكويتية، منهم ليلى عبدالله، ولولوة الملا، وشوق الهادي، وعبدالرحمن العقل، وإبراهيم الحربي، وفاطمة الصفي، ومحمود بوشهري. والمسلسل من تأليف هبة مشاري حمادة، وإخراج علي العلي.
ويقدم مسلسل «الغميضة» حكاية تعود إلى أواخر سبعينيات القرن الماضي في دولة الكويت، ويطرح قضايا ومشكلات متنوعة بين شخصيات مختلفة، ويستعرض جوانب متعددة من الحياة، في تجربة مليئة بالإثارة والتشويق.
دراما كوين
كما تشارك هدى حسين في مسلسل «دراما كوين» المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.
ويتناول المسلسل حكايات مستوحاة من الحياة اليومية، عبر شخصيات متعددة، تعكس تناقضات إنسانية وعاطفية، وتدور أحداثه حول علاقة الأم ببناتها، وما يرافقها من مواقف حياتية ورومانسية، إضافة إلى التحديات الزوجية والأسرية التي تواجه الشخصيات، ضمن معالجة درامية قريبة من الواقع الخليجي وبأسلوب خفيف وسلس.
ويعكف صُنّاع العمل على تقديمه بروح مرحة وأسلوب إنساني، مع مشاهد كوميدية خفيفة، إلى جانب اختلاف ملحوظ في طريقة التصوير، وأداء الممثلين، بما يمنح المشاهد تجربة ممتعة وسهلة المتابعة خلال الموسم الرمضاني. ويركز العمل على التفاصيل اليومية والعلاقات الأسرية، في محاولة لتقديم دراما تلامس الجمهور، وتعبّر عن واقعه.
ويجمع مسلسل «دراما كوين»، إلى جانب النجمة هدى حسين، نخبة من نجوم الدراما الخليجية، من بينهم سحر حسين، وحمد أشكناني، وصمود المؤمن، وروان العلي، وشهاب حاجيه، وسارة صلاح، ومشعل الشايع، وكوثر البلوشي، وعبدالله الخضر، وأبرار بوسيف، وأحمد العوضي، ومحمد ميرزا، وشيخة العسلاوي.
Kuwaiti artist Huda Hussein is busy filming her scenes in the series "Al-Ghamidah," which is set to air next Ramadan.
Al-Ghamidah
Hussein plays the lead role in the series alongside a group of stars from Kuwaiti drama, including Layla Abdullah, Lulwa Al-Mulla, Shawq Al-Hadi, Abdulrahman Al-Aql, Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Fatima Al-Saffi, and Mahmoud Boushehri. The series is written by Hiba Mishari Hamada and directed by Ali Al-Ali.
The series "Al-Ghamidah" presents a story set in the late 1970s in Kuwait, addressing various issues and problems among different characters, showcasing multiple aspects of life in an experience filled with excitement and suspense.
Drama Queen
Huda Hussein is also participating in the series "Drama Queen," which is scheduled to air next Ramadan.
The series tackles stories inspired by daily life, through multiple characters that reflect human and emotional contradictions. Its events revolve around the relationship between a mother and her daughters, along with the life and romantic situations that accompany it, in addition to the marital and familial challenges faced by the characters, all within a dramatic treatment close to Gulf reality and in a light and smooth style.
The creators of the work are focused on presenting it with a cheerful spirit and a human approach, featuring light comedic scenes, alongside a noticeable difference in filming style and the actors' performances, which provides the audience with an enjoyable and easy-to-follow experience during the Ramadan season. The work emphasizes daily details and family relationships, in an attempt to present drama that resonates with the audience and reflects their reality.
The series "Drama Queen," alongside star Huda Hussein, brings together a selection of stars from Gulf drama, including Sahar Hussein, Hamad Ashkanani, Somoud Al-Mu'min, Rawan Al-Ali, Shahab Hajiah, Sara Salah, Mishal Al-Shaya, Kawthar Al-Balushi, Abdullah Al-Khadr, Abrar Bouseif, Ahmed Al-Awadhi, Mohammed Mirza, and Sheikha Al-Aslawi.