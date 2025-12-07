أصدرت محكمة جنح الاقتصادية، حكما بسجن مساعدة الفنانة المصرية هالة صدقي، لمدة شهر وكفالة قدرها 10 آلاف جنيه، إلى جانب تغريمها 20 ألف جنيه، على خلفية اتهامها بسبّ وقذف الفنانة، والتشهير بها.

وسبق أن تقدمت هالة صدقي ببلاغ إلى النيابة العامة في جنوب الجيزة، اتهمت فيه خادمتها السابقة بالسب والتشهير والابتزاز، عبر الاتصال ببعض المقرّبين منها للضغط عليها للعودة للعمل معها، مهددة بنشر محتوى مسيء على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

تسجيلات وشهود

وقدم محامي هالة صدقي، للمحكمة مستندات وذاكرة تحتوي على تسجيلات توثّق وقائع السب والتشهير والابتزاز، وطلب سماع شهود الإثبات الذين استشهدت بهم الفنانة في الدعوى.

واستمعت النيابة العامة لأقوال الشهود، وفحصت المقاطع المرئية المقدمة، وتأكدت من صحتها واحتوائها على عبارات السب والقذف والتشهير الموجهة للفنانة هالة صدقي.