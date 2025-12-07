The Economic Misdemeanor Court issued a ruling sentencing the assistant of Egyptian artist Hala Sedky to one month in prison and a bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds, in addition to a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds, following accusations of defamation and slander against the artist.

Hala Sedky had previously filed a complaint with the Public Prosecution in South Giza, accusing her former maid of slander, defamation, and extortion, by contacting some of her acquaintances to pressure her to return to work with her, threatening to publish offensive content on social media platforms.

Recordings and Witnesses

Hala Sedky's lawyer presented documents and a memory card containing recordings that document the incidents of slander, defamation, and extortion to the court, and requested to hear the witnesses that the artist cited in her case.

The Public Prosecution listened to the statements of the witnesses, examined the submitted video clips, and confirmed their authenticity and that they contained phrases of slander and defamation directed at artist Hala Sedky.