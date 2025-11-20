تستعد الرياض للترحيب بواحدة من أميز أمسيات موسم الرياض 2025، حيث يلتقي الجمهور يوم (الجمعة) القادم مع ليلة تكريم الفنان الكبير نبيل شعيل، «نبض الكويت» وأحد أبرز أعمدة الفن الخليجي والعربي، في احتفالية فنية تقام برعاية الهيئة العامة للترفيه وتنظيم مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى.

وتُقام الأمسية على مسرح «محمد عبده أرينا by بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني» في بوليفارد سيتي، حيث يُعاد فيها استحضار مسيرة تمتد لأكثر من أربعة عقود لفنان شكّل بصوته وأغانيه جزءًا أصيلًا من ذاكرة الطرب الخليجي. فقد استطاع نبيل شعيل بصوته المتفرّد أن يمزج بين المدرسة الكويتية الكلاسيكية وروح التجديد، ليصبح أحد أبرز رموز تطوير الأغنية الخليجية الحديثة.

وقد ترك شعيل بصمته الخالدة عبر أعمال رافقت الجمهور في أفراحه وذكرياته، من بينها: «ما أروعك»، «ندمان»، «سكة سفر»، «يقولون»، وغيرها من الأغنيات التي أصبحت جزءًا من وجدان المستمع العربي وأرست مكانته كأحد الأصوات المؤثرة في تاريخ الموسيقى الخليجية.

ويشارك في الليلة التكريمية كلٌ من الفنان الكويتي مطرف المطرف بصوته المخملي الذي يضيف لمسة من الشجن والأصالة، والفنان السعودي عايض يوسف الذي يمثل الحضور الشبابي المتجدد وقدرته على مواصلة مسيرة الأغنية الخليجية بروح عصرية. ويرافق الجميع أداءً موسيقيًا متقنًا بقيادة المايسترو مدحت خميس.

وتتجه الأنظار إلى هذا الحدث الفني الاستثنائي الذي يجمع ثلاثة أصوات خليجية مختلفة في لونها، لكنها متناغمة في تقديرها لتاريخ نبيل شعيل، ولإرث موسيقي امتد لأربعين عامًا أسهم خلالها في صياغة ذاكرة الأغنية الخليجية.