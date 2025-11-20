Riyadh is preparing to welcome one of the most distinguished evenings of the Riyadh Season 2025, where the audience will meet next (Friday) for a night honoring the great artist Nabil Shuail, "The Pulse of Kuwait" and one of the most prominent pillars of Gulf and Arab art, in a artistic celebration held under the patronage of the General Entertainment Authority and organized by Rotana Music Group.

The evening will take place at the "Mohammed Abdu Arena by Emirates NBD" in Boulevard City, where the journey of an artist who has shaped the memory of Gulf music with his voice and songs for over four decades will be revisited. Nabil Shuail has managed, with his unique voice, to blend the classical Kuwaiti school with the spirit of renewal, becoming one of the most prominent symbols of the development of modern Gulf music.

Shuail has left his eternal mark through works that have accompanied the audience in their joys and memories, including: "How Wonderful You Are," "Regretful," "Travel Path," "They Say," and other songs that have become part of the Arab listener's consciousness and established his position as one of the influential voices in the history of Gulf music.

The honoring night will feature the participation of the Kuwaiti artist Mutref Al-Mutref with his velvety voice that adds a touch of melancholy and authenticity, and the Saudi artist Aydh Youssef, representing the renewed youthful presence and his ability to continue the journey of Gulf music with a contemporary spirit. They will be accompanied by a masterful musical performance led by Maestro Medhat Khamis.

All eyes are on this exceptional artistic event that brings together three different Gulf voices in their tones, yet harmonious in their appreciation of Nabil Shuail's history and a musical legacy that has spanned forty years, during which he has contributed to shaping the memory of Gulf music.