The Egyptian security authorities detained the driver of the late popular singer Ismail El-Laythi after a positive drug test result was confirmed, which he underwent following the traffic accident that resulted in Laythi's death.

Laythi (37 years old) was involved in a horrific traffic accident in the center of Mallawi in Minya Governorate while returning from a wedding ceremony, which resulted in the death of 3 people and the injury of 7 others, including Laythi, who fell into a complete coma after being transferred to Mallawi General Hospital and placed under intensive care, before passing away on Monday.

Skull Fracture

A medical source explained that Laythi arrived at the hospital in a complete coma, and medical examinations revealed that he had a skull fracture and bleeding beneath the meninges. He was placed on resuscitation devices, and after two hours, he was transferred to intensive care and put on a ventilator due to respiratory failure, while the medical team treated the brain hemorrhage with medications that reduced it but did not stop it completely.

A source close to Laythi revealed in media statements that the singer was returning from Asyut Governorate with several members of his musical band after performing at a wedding there when his car collided with another on the Upper Egypt road within the Mallawi center.