تحفظت الجهات الأمنية المصرية على سائق المطرب الشعبي الراحل إسماعيل الليثي، بعد ثبوت إيجابية عينة تحليل المخدرات، التي خضع لها عقب الحادثة المرورية التي أسفرت عن وفاة الليثي.
وتعرض الليثي (37 عاماً) لحادثة مرورية مروعة في مركز ملوي بمحافظة المنيا خلال عودته من حفل زفاف، ما أسفر عن مصرع 3 أشخاص وإصابة 7 آخرين، بينهم الليثي الذي دخل في غيبوبة تامة بعد نقله إلى مستشفى ملوي العام ووضعه تحت العناية المركزة، قبل أن يفارق الحياة يوم الإثنين.
كسر في الجمجمة
وأوضح مصدر طبي، بأن الليثي وصل المستشفى في غيبوبة تامة، وكشفت الفحوص الطبية إصابته بكسر في الجمجمة ونزيف أسفل غشاء المخ، ووُضع على أجهزة الإنعاش، وبعد ساعتين، نُقل إلى العناية الفائقة وجهاز التنفس الصناعي بسبب فشل رئوي، في حين عالج الفريق الطبي نزيف المخ بأدوية أدت إلى تقليصه لكن دون إيقافه كلياً.
كما كشف مصدر مقرب من الليثي في تصريحات إعلامية بأن المطرب كان عائداً من محافظة أسيوط مع عدد من أفراد فرقته الموسيقية بعد إحياء حفل زفاف هناك، عندما اصطدمت سيارته بأخرى على طريق الصعيد في نطاق مركز ملوي.
The Egyptian security authorities detained the driver of the late popular singer Ismail El-Laythi after a positive drug test result was confirmed, which he underwent following the traffic accident that resulted in Laythi's death.
Laythi (37 years old) was involved in a horrific traffic accident in the center of Mallawi in Minya Governorate while returning from a wedding ceremony, which resulted in the death of 3 people and the injury of 7 others, including Laythi, who fell into a complete coma after being transferred to Mallawi General Hospital and placed under intensive care, before passing away on Monday.
Skull Fracture
A medical source explained that Laythi arrived at the hospital in a complete coma, and medical examinations revealed that he had a skull fracture and bleeding beneath the meninges. He was placed on resuscitation devices, and after two hours, he was transferred to intensive care and put on a ventilator due to respiratory failure, while the medical team treated the brain hemorrhage with medications that reduced it but did not stop it completely.
A source close to Laythi revealed in media statements that the singer was returning from Asyut Governorate with several members of his musical band after performing at a wedding there when his car collided with another on the Upper Egypt road within the Mallawi center.