تحفظت الجهات الأمنية المصرية على سائق المطرب الشعبي الراحل إسماعيل الليثي، بعد ثبوت إيجابية عينة تحليل المخدرات، التي خضع لها عقب الحادثة المرورية التي أسفرت عن وفاة الليثي.

وتعرض الليثي (37 عاماً) لحادثة مرورية مروعة في مركز ملوي بمحافظة المنيا خلال عودته من حفل زفاف، ما أسفر عن مصرع 3 أشخاص وإصابة 7 آخرين، بينهم الليثي الذي دخل في غيبوبة تامة بعد نقله إلى مستشفى ملوي العام ووضعه تحت العناية المركزة، قبل أن يفارق الحياة يوم الإثنين.

كسر في الجمجمة

وأوضح مصدر طبي، بأن الليثي وصل المستشفى في غيبوبة تامة، وكشفت الفحوص الطبية إصابته بكسر في الجمجمة ونزيف أسفل غشاء المخ، ووُضع على أجهزة الإنعاش، وبعد ساعتين، نُقل إلى العناية الفائقة وجهاز التنفس الصناعي بسبب فشل رئوي، في حين عالج الفريق الطبي نزيف المخ بأدوية أدت إلى تقليصه لكن دون إيقافه كلياً.

كما كشف مصدر مقرب من الليثي في تصريحات إعلامية بأن المطرب كان عائداً من محافظة أسيوط مع عدد من أفراد فرقته الموسيقية بعد إحياء حفل زفاف هناك، عندما اصطدمت سيارته بأخرى على طريق الصعيد في نطاق مركز ملوي.