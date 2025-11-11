The French Embassy in Cairo honored the Egyptian artist Yousra and awarded her the Legion of Honor with the rank of Knight, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to supporting the arts and promoting Arab culture at both local and global levels.

The French ambassador in Cairo, Éric Chevalier, presented Yousra with the medal during a ceremony held at the embassy, praising her long career that spans over four decades and the works that have solidified the presence of Egyptian art in both the Arab and international scenes. He expressed his country's appreciation for Yousra's efforts in enhancing cultural dialogue between Egypt and France and her contribution to building bridges of human connection through art.

The ceremony was attended by a select group of stars and creatives, including her husband Khaled Selim, as well as Elham Shahin, Sherine Reda, Kinda Alloush, Dora, Riham Haggag, Mona El Shazly, and Bossi Shalaby, along with Inas El Degheidy, Yousri Nasrallah, and several prominent artistic and media figures.

The Legion of Honor “Légion d’honneur” is one of the highest and oldest awards granted by the French Republic. It was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 to honor individuals who have made distinguished achievements in the fields of culture, thought, science, politics, and humanitarian work.

The medal is awarded to both French citizens and foreigners who have made impactful contributions to serving humanity and promoting the values of creativity.