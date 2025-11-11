كرّمت السفارة الفرنسية في القاهرة الفنانة المصرية يسرا، ومنحتها وسام جوقة الشرف برتبة فارس، تقديراً لإسهاماتها البارزة في دعم الفنون ونشر الثقافة العربية على المستويين المحلي والعالمي.

وقلد السفير الفرنسي في القاهرة إريك شافالييه، يسرا الوسام خلال حفل أقيم في مقر السفارة، مشيداً بمسيرتها الطويلة التي تمتد لأكثر من أربعة عقود، وما حملته من أعمال رسّخت حضور الفن المصري في المشهدين العربي والدولي، معرباً عن تقدير بلاده لجهود يسرا في تعزيز الحوار الثقافي بين مصر وفرنسا، وإسهامها في بناء جسور تواصل إنساني عبر الفن.

وحضر حفل التكريم نخبة من النجوم والمبدعين، من بينهم زوجها خالد سليم، وكل من إلهام شاهين وشيرين رضا وكندة علوش ودرة وريهام حجاج ومنى الشاذلي وبوسي شلبي، إلى جانب إيناس الدغيدي ويسري نصر الله وعدد من الشخصيات الفنية والإعلامية البارزة.

ويُعد وسام جوقة الشرف “Légion d’honneur” من أرفع وأقدم الأوسمة التي تمنحها الجمهورية الفرنسية، وأسسه نابليون بونابرت عام 1802 لتكريم الشخصيات التي قدّمت إنجازات متميزة في مجالات الثقافة والفكر والعلم والسياسة والعمل الإنساني.

ويُمنح الوسام للفرنسيين والأجانب الذين أسهموا بجهود مؤثرة في خدمة الإنسانية وإعلاء قيم الإبداع.