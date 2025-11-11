أعلن الفنان المصري رضا البحراوي إلغاء جميع حفلاته وارتباطاته الفنية أيام (الاثنين والثلاثاء والأربعاء) القادمة، حزنا على رحيل صديقه المطرب الشعبي إسماعيل الليثي الذي رحل عن دنيانا متأثرا بإصابته في حادثة سير.

وكتب رضا البحراوي عبر صفحته الشخصية على فيسبوك: «بكل الحزن والأسى، أعلن إلغاء جميع أعمالي خلال أيام الاثنين والثلاثاء والأربعاء حدادًا على روح أخي العزيز إسماعيل الليثي، نسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته».

ورحل عن عالمنا المطرب الشعبي إسماعيل الليثي عن عمر ناهز ٤٥ عاما، وذلك بعد تعرضه لحادثة سير فجر يوم الجمعة الماضي.

وكانت مصادر طبية بمستشفى ملوي التخصصي أكدت أن حالة المطرب الشعبي إسماعيل الليثي حرجة وغير مستقرة، وذلك عقب الحادثة التي تعرّض لها على الطريق الصحراوي الشرقي بالقرب من مركز ملوي جنوب ألمنيا، وأسفر عن مصرع 4 أشخاص وإصابة 6 آخرين.