The Egyptian artist Reda El Bahrawy announced the cancellation of all his concerts and artistic commitments on the upcoming days (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday), mourning the departure of his friend, the popular singer Ismail El Lethi, who passed away due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Reda El Bahrawy wrote on his personal Facebook page: "With deep sadness and sorrow, I announce the cancellation of all my works during Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in mourning for the soul of my dear brother Ismail El Lethi. We ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens."

The popular singer Ismail El Lethi left our world at the age of 45, after being involved in a car accident early last Friday.

Medical sources at Malawy Specialized Hospital confirmed that the condition of the popular singer Ismail El Lethi was critical and unstable, following the accident he suffered on the Eastern Desert Road near Malawy Center, south of Al Minya, which resulted in the death of 4 people and the injury of 6 others.