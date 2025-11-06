أثارت الأنباء المتداولة عن ارتباط الفنانة ياسمين عبد العزيز بحارس مرمى لفريق غير جماهيري موجة واسعة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد أن تداولت صفحات محلية مزاعم حول علاقة تجمع بينهما.

وسرعان ما تباينت الآراء بين من رأى في الخبر صدمة غير متوقعة ومن استبعد صحته تمامًا، مشيرين إلى أن الأخبار المنشورة لا تستند إلى أي مصادر موثوقة.

في المقابل، أكدت تقارير محلية أن الحديث عن وجود علاقة عاطفية بين النجمة المصرية وأحد حراس المرمى مجرد شائعات، مشيرة إلى أن الأخيرة لم تصدر أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن، فيما نفت مصادر مقربة صحة تلك الأنباء تمامًا.

وتصدّر اسم ياسمين عبد العزيز محركات البحث بعد انتشار الشائعة، في وقت اعتبر فيه متابعون أن ما جرى يندرج ضمن موجة من الأخبار المفبركة التي تستهدف المشاهير.