The news circulating about the artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz being linked to a goalkeeper from a non-mainstream team has sparked a wide wave of controversy on social media in recent hours, after local pages circulated claims about a relationship between them.

Opinions quickly varied between those who saw the news as an unexpected shock and those who completely dismissed its validity, pointing out that the published news is not based on any reliable sources.

In contrast, local reports confirmed that the talk of a romantic relationship between the Egyptian star and one of the goalkeepers is merely rumors, indicating that the latter has not issued any official comment so far, while close sources completely denied the accuracy of that news.

The name Yasmin Abdel Aziz topped search engines after the rumor spread, at a time when followers considered what happened to fall under a wave of fabricated news targeting celebrities.