أثارت الأنباء المتداولة عن ارتباط الفنانة ياسمين عبد العزيز بحارس مرمى لفريق غير جماهيري موجة واسعة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد أن تداولت صفحات محلية مزاعم حول علاقة تجمع بينهما.
وسرعان ما تباينت الآراء بين من رأى في الخبر صدمة غير متوقعة ومن استبعد صحته تمامًا، مشيرين إلى أن الأخبار المنشورة لا تستند إلى أي مصادر موثوقة.
في المقابل، أكدت تقارير محلية أن الحديث عن وجود علاقة عاطفية بين النجمة المصرية وأحد حراس المرمى مجرد شائعات، مشيرة إلى أن الأخيرة لم تصدر أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن، فيما نفت مصادر مقربة صحة تلك الأنباء تمامًا.
وتصدّر اسم ياسمين عبد العزيز محركات البحث بعد انتشار الشائعة، في وقت اعتبر فيه متابعون أن ما جرى يندرج ضمن موجة من الأخبار المفبركة التي تستهدف المشاهير.
The news circulating about the artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz being linked to a goalkeeper from a non-mainstream team has sparked a wide wave of controversy on social media in recent hours, after local pages circulated claims about a relationship between them.
Opinions quickly varied between those who saw the news as an unexpected shock and those who completely dismissed its validity, pointing out that the published news is not based on any reliable sources.
In contrast, local reports confirmed that the talk of a romantic relationship between the Egyptian star and one of the goalkeepers is merely rumors, indicating that the latter has not issued any official comment so far, while close sources completely denied the accuracy of that news.
The name Yasmin Abdel Aziz topped search engines after the rumor spread, at a time when followers considered what happened to fall under a wave of fabricated news targeting celebrities.