The Egyptian investigative authorities have referred media personality Maha Al-Sagheer to the economic court, accusing her of violating intellectual property rights of global artworks. Al-Sagheer is accused of stealing the designs of the paintings and claiming them as her own, which has sparked controversy in media and artistic circles after the real owners of the works revealed the incident.

The crisis dates back to last July, when media personality Maha Al-Sagheer showcased artworks in a television program, claiming they were her own and of her own creation.

Just a few days after the episode aired, international artists emerged and accused Al-Sagheer of stealing their works, including Danish artist Lisa Nelson, French artist City, and German artist Caroline Wendelin.

In light of the stolen artwork crisis, the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt decided to ban Maha Al-Sagheer from media appearances for six months for violating the standards and codes issued by the council.

The council also decided to issue a notice to the production team of the program "With You, Mona El-Shazly" for failing to ensure accuracy in the program's preparation, which led to a violation of the standards and codes issued by the council.

Furthermore, the council did not stop at this decision but announced the referral of the issues raised regarding Maha Al-Sagheer's infringement on the intellectual property rights of artworks owned by others to the public prosecution for necessary actions, in accordance with the legal provisions concerning intellectual property rights.

It is worth mentioning that media personality Maha Al-Sagheer is the ex-wife of Egyptian star Ahmed El-Sakka.