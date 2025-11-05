أحالت جهات التحقيق المصرية الإعلامية مها الصغير إلى المحكمة الاقتصادية، لاتهامها بانتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية للوحات فنية عالمية. واتهمت الصغير بسرقة تصاميم اللوحات ونسبتها لنفسها، ما أثار جدلاً في الأوساط الإعلامية والفنية، بعد كشف أصحاب الأعمال الحقيقيين الواقعة.

تعود الأزمة إلى شهر يوليو الماضي، عندما عرضت الإعلامية مها الصغير في برنامج تلفزيوني لوحات فنية مدعية أنها ملكها ومن إبداعها.

وبعد أيام قليلة من إذاعة الحلقة، ظهر رسامون عالميون واتهموا الصغير بسرقة أعمالهم، من بينهم الفنانة الدنماركية ليزا نيلسون، والفنان الفرنسي سيتي، والفنانة الألمانية كارولين ويندلين.

وعلى خلفية أزمة اللوحات المسروقة، قرر المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر منع مها الصغير من الظهور الإعلامي لمدة ستة أشهر، لمخالفتها المعايير والأكواد الصادرة عن المجلس.

كما قرر المجلس توجيه لفت نظر لفريق عمل برنامج «معكم منى الشاذلي» لعدم تحري الدقة في إعداد البرنامج، مما أدى إلى مخالفة المعايير والأكواد الصادرة عن المجلس.

ولم يكتف المجلس بهذا القرار، بل أعلن إحالة ما أثير بشأن تعدي مها الصغير على حقوق الملكية الفكرية لأعمال فنية مملوكة لآخرين إلى النيابة العامة لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة، وذلك عملاً بالمواد القانونية الخاصة بحقوق الملكية الفكرية.

يذكر أن الإعلامية مها الصغير هي طليقة النجم المصري أحمد السقا.