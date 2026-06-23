The residents of the "Hamra Al-Asad" neighborhood in Medina face a range of service challenges that have cast a shadow over their daily quality of life, amid urgent calls for the relevant authorities to address the lack of essential infrastructure projects such as paving, lighting, and water and sewage networks, in addition to environmental and security issues that have become a concern for the inhabitants of various plots in the neighborhood.

Dark Entrances and Accidents

In detailing the suffering, Maher Awad Allah Al-Ruhaili revealed a critical situation on the "Yanbu Expressway" (west of the third ring road), pointing out that a distance of 5 km of this vital road lacks lighting despite the presence of poles for 11 years. This road is a main artery as it serves as the western entrance to the city and connects it to the governorates of Yanbu and Badr, witnessing high traffic density from trucks and fuel tankers, and also serves King Faisal Specialist Hospital. Al-Ruhaili explained that the absence of lighting leads to painful traffic accidents, criticizing the slow pace of project implementation by the contracting company, and demanding the urgent lighting of the expressway and the service roads connected to it.

Lack of Services and Weak Connectivity

For his part, Majid Al-Harbi reviewed the suffering of residents in the (H4) plot, where the plot lacks the completion of water and sewage networks, with a low level of cleanliness and dilapidated containers, along with the spread of stray animals that threaten the safety of passersby. Al-Harbi also pointed to the weak mobile and internet networks, and the lack of commercial shops that force residents to travel long distances to secure their needs, in addition to the congestion of trucks during school peak times, calling for the necessity to organize labor housing and relocate it to special units outside the residential fabric of the neighborhood.

Absence of Oversight and Basic Facilities

In the same context, Bandar Salman described the situation in the (W) plot as difficult, where residents suffer from the absence of water and sewage networks, except for electricity service. He added that trucks, especially those heading to the nearby waste dump, have caused continuous disturbances and damage to the asphalt, in addition to the fears arising from the spread of stray animals and the phenomenon of "drifting." Salman also pointed to the poor entrances and exits of the neighborhood and the lack of greenery and environmental organization in the plot, urging the relevant authorities to intervene quickly to address these accumulations and provide municipal and security services that ensure the safety and stability of the residents.