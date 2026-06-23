يواجه سكان حي «حمراء الأسد» بالمدينة المنورة، حزمة من التحديات الخدمية التي ألقت بظلالها على جودة الحياة اليومية، وسط مطالبات ملحة للجهات المعنية بالنظر في نقص مشاريع البنية التحتية الأساسية كالسفلتة، والإنارة، وشبكات المياه والصرف الصحي، بالإضافة إلى مشكلات بيئية وأمنية باتت تؤرق قاطني المخططات المختلفة في الحي.

المدخل عتمة وحوادث

وفي تفاصيل المعاناة، كشف ماهر عوض الله الرحيلي، عن وضع حرج في «طريق ينبع السريع» (غرب الدائري الثالث)، مشيراً إلى أن مسافة 5 كم من هذا الطريق الحيوي تفتقر للإنارة رغم وجود الأعمدة منذ 11 عاماً. ويعد هذا الطريق شرياناً رئيسياً كونه المدخل الغربي للمدينة ويربطها بمحافظتي ينبع وبدر، ويشهد كثافة مرورية عالية للشاحنات وصهاريج الوقود، كما يخدم مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي. وأوضح الرحيلي، أن غياب الإضاءة تتسبب في وقوع حوادث مرورية مؤلمة، منتقداً البطء الشديد في تنفيذ المشروع من قبل الشركة المتعهدة، ومطالباً بسرعة إنارة الطريق السريع وطرق الخدمة المرتبطة به.

نقص الخدمات وضعف الاتصال

من جانبه، استعرض ماجد الحربي، معاناة سكان مخطط (هـ 4)، حيث يفتقر المخطط لاستكمال شبكات المياه والصرف الصحي، مع تدني مستوى النظافة وتهالك الحاويات، وانتشار الحيوانات الضالة التي تهدد سلامة المارة. كما أشار الحربي إلى ضعف شبكات الجوال والإنترنت، ونقص المحلات التجارية التي تجبر السكان على قطع مسافات طويلة لتأمين احتياجاتهم، بالإضافة إلى تكدس الشاحنات في أوقات الذروة المدرسية، مطالباً بضرورة تنظيم سكن العمالة ونقله إلى وحدات خاصة خارج النسيج السكاني للحي.

غياب الرقابة والمرافق الأساسية

وفي ذات السياق، وصف بندر سلمان، الوضع في مخطط (و) بالصعب، حيث يعاني السكان من غياب شبكات المياه والصرف الصحي، باستثناء خدمة الكهرباء. وأضاف، أن الشاحنات، وخاصة تلك المتجهة لمرمى النفايات القريب، تسببت في إزعاج مستمر وتلف للأسفلت، فضلاً عن المخاوف الناجمة عن انتشار الحيوانات الضالة وظاهرة «التفحيط». كما أشار سلمان إلى سوء مداخل ومخارج الحي وافتقار المخطط للتشجير والتنظيم البيئي، مناشداً الجهات المختصة سرعة التدخل لمعالجة هذه التراكمات وتوفير الخدمات البلدية والأمنية التي تضمن سلامة واستقرار السكان.