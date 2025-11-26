التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، القنصل العام لجمهورية كوريا بجدة وو هونغكوو.

وتبادلا خلال الاستقبال الأحاديث الودية، وبحثا الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وأعرب القنصل الكوري، عن شكره لأمير المنطقة لحسن الاستقبال، منوهاً بالنهضة التنموية التي تعيشها المنطقة في شتى المجالات.