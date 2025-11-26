التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، القنصل العام لجمهورية كوريا بجدة وو هونغكوو.
وتبادلا خلال الاستقبال الأحاديث الودية، وبحثا الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وأعرب القنصل الكوري، عن شكره لأمير المنطقة لحسن الاستقبال، منوهاً بالنهضة التنموية التي تعيشها المنطقة في شتى المجالات.
The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Jeddah, Woo Hongkoo.
During the reception, they exchanged friendly conversations and discussed topics of mutual interest.
The Korean consul expressed his gratitude to the governor for the warm reception, highlighting the developmental renaissance that the region is experiencing in various fields.