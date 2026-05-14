ليست كل بيئة عمل طاردة بسبب ضعف الراتب. أحياناً يكون مجزياً، والمزايا جيدة، والفرص واعدة؛ لكن المشكلة الحقيقية في بعض العقليات القيادية التي تُرهق الموظف أكثر مما ترهقه الوظيفة.

حين يظن بعض القادة، أن العُبُوس هيبة، والتعالي حزم، وإشعار الموظف بصغره جزء من صناعة الاحترام، تتحول الاجتماعات إلى استعراض نفوذ، فالسؤال تهمة، والرأي المختلف قلة الأدب، ليبدأ الناس بممارسة الصمت، لا الاحترام.

ومن الممارسات الطاردة؛ أن تتحول القيادة أحياناً إلى ساحة استقواء ناعم، تُدار فيها الفرق بالحساسية الشخصية، والمقارنات، ومحاولات فرض السيطرة النفسية بدلاً من بناء الفريق. ويصبح المؤلم أكثر حين تُمارس بعض هذه الأساليب تحت شعارات «التمكين» و«القيادة»، بينما هي في حقيقتها استنزاف للعلاقات، وإضعاف للثقة، وطرد هادئ للكفاءات.

الموظف قد ينسى ضغط العمل، لكنه لا ينسى الإهانة، ولا ينسى من قلّل من قيمته أمام الآخرين، ولا البيئة التي جعلته يخاف من الخطأ أكثر من رغبته في النجاح.

تذكرت قول إيليا أبو ماضي:

يا أخي لا تمل بوجهك عني

ما أنا فحمة ولا أنت فرقد

المناصب لا تمنح أحداً حق التعالي، ولا تجعل الآخرين أقل قيمة، والقائد الحقيقي لا يحتاج أن يُشعر من حوله بالخوف حتى يثبت هيبته، ولا أن يُصغِّر الآخرين حتى يبدو كبيراً. فالهيبة الحقيقية لا تُصنع بالصوت المرتفع، بل بالعدل، والاتزان، واحترام الناس.

ودي أقول:

لدينا رؤية طموحة، وتحول وطني كبير، ومستهدفات تحتاج عقليات ناضجة تؤمن بالإنسان، وتحفِّز الكفاءة، وتبني الفرق بثقة واحترام. أما العقليات التي لا تُتقن إلا التعالي وإدارة الناس بالخوف، فهي لا تعطل الموظف فقط، بل تُبطئ مسيرة التطور نفسها.

ولعل من أجمل ما يمكن أن يفعله القائد مع نفسه، أن يمنحها فرصة حقيقية للتطوير؛ أن يتعلم كيف يدير فرق العمل، وكيف يحتوي الاختلاف، وكيف يراجع ذاته قبل أن يراجع الآخرين.

فالقيادة ليست منصباً فقط، إنما رحلة نضج مستمرة. ويبقى الفرق كبيراً بين قائد يدخل الناس إلى مكتبه وهم يحملون أفكارهم، وقائد يدخلون إليه وهم يحملون خوفهم.