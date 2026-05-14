Not every work environment is repulsive due to low salaries. Sometimes the pay is rewarding, the benefits are good, and the opportunities are promising; but the real problem lies in certain leadership mindsets that burden employees more than the job itself.

When some leaders believe that frowning is a sign of authority, arrogance is firmness, and making employees feel small is part of earning respect, meetings turn into displays of power, where questions become accusations, and differing opinions are seen as disrespect. This leads people to practice silence, not respect.

Among the repulsive practices is when leadership sometimes becomes a soft power struggle, where teams are managed based on personal sensitivities, comparisons, and attempts to impose psychological control instead of building the team. It becomes even more painful when some of these methods are practiced under the banners of "empowerment" and "leadership," while in reality, they drain relationships, weaken trust, and quietly expel talents.

An employee may forget the pressure of work, but they will not forget the humiliation, nor will they forget who belittled their value in front of others, nor the environment that made them fear making mistakes more than their desire to succeed.

I remembered the words of Elia Abu Madi:

Oh brother, do not turn your face away from me

I am not a coal and you are not a star

Positions do not grant anyone the right to be arrogant, nor do they make others less valuable. A true leader does not need to instill fear in those around them to assert their authority, nor to belittle others to appear great. True authority is not created by a loud voice, but by justice, balance, and respect for people.

I would like to say:

We have an ambitious vision, a significant national transformation, and targets that require mature mindsets that believe in people, stimulate competence, and build teams with confidence and respect. As for the mindsets that only master arrogance and manage people through fear, they not only hinder the employee but also slow down the progress of development itself.

Perhaps one of the best things a leader can do for themselves is to give themselves a real opportunity for development; to learn how to manage teams, how to embrace differences, and how to self-reflect before reviewing others.

Leadership is not just a position; it is an ongoing journey of maturity. There remains a significant difference between a leader who welcomes people into their office carrying their ideas, and a leader who sees them entering with their fears.