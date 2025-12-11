ظللت طويلاً أكرر من منطلق ثقة وتجربة أن «فيصل العلاقات» هو الظروف والمشكلات التي نمر بها، فتكشف لنا من سيقف إلى جانبنا ومن سيتركنا، إلا أن الأيام كشفت لي محوراً جديداً يمحص السلوك الإنساني ليخرج أعظم ما فيه من حيث المبدأ والوفاء والولاء، وهو أن فيصل العلاقات أيضاً هو تعارض المصالح، فيظهر هنا المبدأ ونتيجة القيمة العالية لدى الإنسان.

ومع ذلك؛ أقر بأن لكل علاقة ثقلها في موضع معين، فلا يشترط أن من يقف إلى جانبك في حزنك هو ذاته الذي لن يبيعك حين تتعارض مصالحكما، هي مسألة إدراك قيم تتقاسمه العلاقة مهما كان شكلها (صداقة، عمل، زواج، جيرة)، كل شخص سيقدم لك دعماً بما يستطيع، هناك من سيصبر على حزنك فيواسيك، وهناك من سيشتريك بائعاً المصالح الدنيوية، وهناك من سيدعم نجاحك، وهناك من يؤنِّس وحشة روحك فيذيب الجزع فيها.

لا يستطيع الإنسان أن يكون كل شيء لآخر فهذا يتعارض مع الحقيقة البشرية، الله يرسلهم لنا بكينونة معينة لنستعين بهم في رحلة معينة، ويمثلون دوراً معيناً حاملين لنا رسالة من الله.

لا تعتقد أن هناك شخصاً واحداً سيقدم لك كل شيء فتطلب منه ما هو فوق طاقته، فكل مسخر لشيء معين بقدرات ومهارات حياتية معينة؛ بمعنى: لا نستطيع أن نأخذ كل شيء من شخص واحد، فذاك سيغذي روحك حباً، وذاك سيحتفي بنجاحاتك ويدفعك لتكون في مقدمة الصفوف، وآخر سيكون واعياً كفاية ليصبح مستشارك المالي أو العاطفي أو الاجتماعي أيّاً كان احتياجك، وآخر تستأنس به في خلواتك وتطرب معه في نزهاتك.