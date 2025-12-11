تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
ظللت طويلاً أكرر من منطلق ثقة وتجربة أن «فيصل العلاقات» هو الظروف والمشكلات التي نمر بها، فتكشف لنا من سيقف إلى جانبنا ومن سيتركنا، إلا أن الأيام كشفت لي محوراً جديداً يمحص السلوك الإنساني ليخرج أعظم ما فيه من حيث المبدأ والوفاء والولاء، وهو أن فيصل العلاقات أيضاً هو تعارض المصالح، فيظهر هنا المبدأ ونتيجة القيمة العالية لدى الإنسان.
ومع ذلك؛ أقر بأن لكل علاقة ثقلها في موضع معين، فلا يشترط أن من يقف إلى جانبك في حزنك هو ذاته الذي لن يبيعك حين تتعارض مصالحكما، هي مسألة إدراك قيم تتقاسمه العلاقة مهما كان شكلها (صداقة، عمل، زواج، جيرة)، كل شخص سيقدم لك دعماً بما يستطيع، هناك من سيصبر على حزنك فيواسيك، وهناك من سيشتريك بائعاً المصالح الدنيوية، وهناك من سيدعم نجاحك، وهناك من يؤنِّس وحشة روحك فيذيب الجزع فيها.
لا يستطيع الإنسان أن يكون كل شيء لآخر فهذا يتعارض مع الحقيقة البشرية، الله يرسلهم لنا بكينونة معينة لنستعين بهم في رحلة معينة، ويمثلون دوراً معيناً حاملين لنا رسالة من الله.
لا تعتقد أن هناك شخصاً واحداً سيقدم لك كل شيء فتطلب منه ما هو فوق طاقته، فكل مسخر لشيء معين بقدرات ومهارات حياتية معينة؛ بمعنى: لا نستطيع أن نأخذ كل شيء من شخص واحد، فذاك سيغذي روحك حباً، وذاك سيحتفي بنجاحاتك ويدفعك لتكون في مقدمة الصفوف، وآخر سيكون واعياً كفاية ليصبح مستشارك المالي أو العاطفي أو الاجتماعي أيّاً كان احتياجك، وآخر تستأنس به في خلواتك وتطرب معه في نزهاتك.
I have long repeated, from a place of confidence and experience, that "the fulcrum of relationships" is the circumstances and problems we go through, revealing to us who will stand by our side and who will leave us. However, the days have revealed to me a new axis that scrutinizes human behavior to bring forth the best in terms of principle, loyalty, and allegiance. It is that the fulcrum of relationships is also the conflict of interests, where principles and the high value of a person emerge.
Nevertheless, I acknowledge that every relationship has its weight in a specific context; it is not a given that the one who stands by you in your sorrow is the same person who will not betray you when your interests conflict. It is a matter of recognizing values shared by the relationship, regardless of its form (friendship, work, marriage, neighborliness). Each person will offer you support in whatever way they can. Some will endure your sorrow and comfort you, while others will engage in worldly interests. Some will support your success, and others will ease the loneliness of your spirit, melting the anxiety within.
A person cannot be everything to another, as this contradicts human reality. God sends them to us in a certain being to assist us on a specific journey, playing a particular role while carrying a message from God.
Do not think that there is one person who will provide you with everything, leading you to ask for what is beyond their capacity. Each person is designated for a specific purpose with certain life skills and abilities; in other words, we cannot take everything from one person. One will nourish your spirit with love, another will celebrate your successes and push you to be at the forefront, yet another will be sufficiently aware to become your financial, emotional, or social advisor, depending on your needs, and another will be a comforting presence in your solitude and a joy during your outings.