I have long repeated, from a place of confidence and experience, that "the fulcrum of relationships" is the circumstances and problems we go through, revealing to us who will stand by our side and who will leave us. However, the days have revealed to me a new axis that scrutinizes human behavior to bring forth the best in terms of principle, loyalty, and allegiance. It is that the fulcrum of relationships is also the conflict of interests, where principles and the high value of a person emerge.

Nevertheless, I acknowledge that every relationship has its weight in a specific context; it is not a given that the one who stands by you in your sorrow is the same person who will not betray you when your interests conflict. It is a matter of recognizing values shared by the relationship, regardless of its form (friendship, work, marriage, neighborliness). Each person will offer you support in whatever way they can. Some will endure your sorrow and comfort you, while others will engage in worldly interests. Some will support your success, and others will ease the loneliness of your spirit, melting the anxiety within.

A person cannot be everything to another, as this contradicts human reality. God sends them to us in a certain being to assist us on a specific journey, playing a particular role while carrying a message from God.

Do not think that there is one person who will provide you with everything, leading you to ask for what is beyond their capacity. Each person is designated for a specific purpose with certain life skills and abilities; in other words, we cannot take everything from one person. One will nourish your spirit with love, another will celebrate your successes and push you to be at the forefront, yet another will be sufficiently aware to become your financial, emotional, or social advisor, depending on your needs, and another will be a comforting presence in your solitude and a joy during your outings.