“Generation Z,” born between 1997 and 2012; is a generation living a psychological reality different from that of previous generations. Despite having the greatest access to knowledge and connectivity, it is the most susceptible to mental illnesses in an era of speed and digital pressures.

This generation lives in a world governed by screens, where social media, designed to bring people closer together, has become a major source of psychological pressure and continuous comparisons, the pursuit of the “ideal image,” and the fear of missing out on opportunities—all of which fuel anxiety and depression. Additionally, “cyberbullying,” which occurs relentlessly, has become one of the most dangerous causes of psychological deterioration among them.

Despite the intensity of virtual communication, this generation suffers from increasing social isolation in real-life relationships. Relying on digital communication has weakened their ability to build stable emotional bonds, leading to higher rates of social anxiety and feelings of loneliness.

Global events have also played a significant role in shaping this psychological reality. The COVID-19 pandemic, economic crises, and rapid changes in the job market have created a general sense of uncertainty and fear about the future, which has directly impacted the mental health of young people.

Nevertheless, “Generation Z” is characterized by a higher awareness of the concept of mental health. They are more willing to seek treatment, bolder in discussing their feelings, and less susceptible to the stigma that previously surrounded mental health treatment.

Supporting this generation requires a balance between awareness, reducing excessive use of digital platforms, and providing a supportive family and educational environment.

The quality of this generation's mental health is not an individual responsibility but the responsibility of an entire community.