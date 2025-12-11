«الجيل زد» (Generation Z)، المولود بين عامي 1997 و2012؛ جيل يعيش واقعاً نفسياً مختلفاً عما عاشته الأجيال السابقة، ورغم تمتّعه بأكبر قدر من المعرفة والاتصال؛ إلا أنه الأكثر عرضة للأمراض النفسية في عصر السرعة والضغوط الرقمية.

جيل يعيش أفراده عالماً تحكمه الشاشات، فوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي التي صُمّمت للتقريب بين الناس؛ أصبحت مصدراً رئيسياً للضغط النفسي والمقارنات المستمرة، والسعي نحو «الصورة المثالية»، والخوف من فوات الفرص، وكلها عوامل تغذّي القلق والاكتئاب، كما أن «التنمّر الإلكتروني» الذي يحدث بلا توقف بات أحد أخطر أسباب التدهور النفسي لديهم.

ورغم كثافة التواصل الافتراضي؛ يعاني هذا الجيل من عزلة اجتماعية متزايدة في العلاقات الواقعية، فالاعتماد على التواصل الرقمي أضعف القدرة على بناء روابط عاطفية مستقرة، مما رفع معدلات القلق الاجتماعي والشعور بالوحدة.

كما لعبت الأحداث العالمية دوراً كبيراً في تشكيل هذا الواقع النفسي، فجائحة كورونا والأزمات الاقتصادية والتحولات السريعة في سوق العمل؛ خلقت شعوراً عاماً من عدم اليقين والخوف من المستقبل، وهو ما انعكس مباشرة على الصحة النفسية للشباب.

مع ذلك؛ يتميز «الجيل زد» بوعي أعلى تجاه مفهوم الصحة النفسية، فهم أكثر استعداداً لطلب العلاج، وأكثر جرأة في الحديث عن مشاعرهم، وأقل خضوعاً لوصمة العار التي كانت تحيط بالعلاج النفسي سابقاً.

إن دعم هذا الجيل يحتاج إلى توازن بين التوعية والحد من الاستخدام المفرط للمنصات الرقمية وتوفير بيئة أسرية وتعليمية.

جودة صحة هذا الجيل النفسية ليست مسؤولية فردية، بل مسؤولية مجتمع بأكمله.