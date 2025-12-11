تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يُفسّر علم النفس الاجتماعي ظاهرة «الألم» الناتج عن خذلان المقربين عبر مفهوم النموذج الذهني للأمان؛ وهو البناء المعرفي الذي ينظّم خبرات الفرد حول الثقة والانتماء، ويتكوّن منذ الطفولة عبر التفاعل مع الأسرة، حيث تُغرس فكرة أن القرابة ضمان. وعندما يخون المقربون هذه الثقة، تنهار فكرة الأمان التي أسستها النفس، وتتفكك المنظومة المعرفية التي تفسّر العالم وتؤمّن الاستقرار النفسي. يتحوّل الألم حينها إلى وجع معرفي، إذ يواجه الفرد فراغاً في المعنى، وسؤالاً عن من يمكن الوثوق به، وعن ماهية الذات في غياب مرآة الآخرين المقرّبين.
على المستوى الاجتماعي؛ تكشف هذه الظاهرة أن الدم لا يضمن التماسك، وأن الرابط الحقيقي يقوم على المعنى المشترك لا الوراثة البيولوجية. رغم قسوة هذا الإدراك، فهو انتقال إلى وعي أكثر نضجاً، يدرك أن الانتماء العميق فعل اختياري لا قدر وراثي.
تجاوز هذا الانهيار المعرفي لا يعني الانعزال، بل القدرة على بناء شعور بالأمان قائم على معنى متماسك داخلياً. ينبع هذا الأمان من وعي الفرد بعلاقاته وفهمه لتناقضات الآخرين، وبناء رؤية مستقرة للذات ضمن شبكة العلاقات، بحيث يصبح شعور الأمان اختياراً واعياً لا يتزعزع بسبب خيانة أو إخلال بالثقة. بهذا يتحوّل الأمان من شعور مؤقت مستمد من تصرفات الآخرين إلى امتداد لفهم الفرد العميق للذات والعلاقات.
خيانة المقرّبين ليست مجرد فقد للعاطفة، بل انهيار معرفي لنظام الأمان الداخلي، وتذكير بضعف الإنسان أمام التناقض بين ما يريده أن يكون ثابتاً وما تثبته التجربة من تفكك النموذج الذهني للأمان.
ختاماً
ومع ذلك، يمكّن الوعي بهذا الانهيار من إعادة بناء الذات على أسس أكثر نضجاً ووعياً، حيث يصبح الأمان استقراراً داخلياً ينبع من فهم الفرد لنفسه وللعلاقات المحيطة به.
Social psychology explains the phenomenon of "pain" resulting from the betrayal of close ones through the concept of the mental model of safety; this is the cognitive structure that organizes an individual's experiences around trust and belonging, which is formed from childhood through interaction with the family, where the idea that kinship is a guarantee is instilled. When close ones betray this trust, the sense of safety established by the psyche collapses, and the cognitive system that explains the world and ensures psychological stability disintegrates. The pain then transforms into cognitive anguish, as the individual faces a void in meaning, a question of whom to trust, and the essence of the self in the absence of the mirror of close others.
On a social level, this phenomenon reveals that blood does not guarantee cohesion, and that the true bond is based on shared meaning rather than biological inheritance. Despite the harshness of this realization, it is a transition to a more mature awareness that recognizes that deep belonging is a voluntary act, not a hereditary fate.
Overcoming this cognitive collapse does not mean isolation, but rather the ability to build a sense of safety based on internally coherent meaning. This safety arises from the individual's awareness of their relationships and understanding of others' contradictions, and building a stable vision of the self within the network of relationships, so that the feeling of safety becomes a conscious choice that is not shaken by betrayal or breach of trust. In this way, safety transforms from a temporary feeling derived from the actions of others to an extension of the individual's deep understanding of the self and relationships.
The betrayal of close ones is not merely a loss of affection, but a cognitive collapse of the internal safety system, and a reminder of human vulnerability in the face of the contradiction between what one wants to be stable and what experience confirms about the disintegration of the mental model of safety.
In conclusion
Nevertheless, awareness of this collapse enables the reconstruction of the self on more mature and conscious foundations, where safety becomes an internal stability that stems from the individual's understanding of themselves and the surrounding relationships.