Social psychology explains the phenomenon of "pain" resulting from the betrayal of close ones through the concept of the mental model of safety; this is the cognitive structure that organizes an individual's experiences around trust and belonging, which is formed from childhood through interaction with the family, where the idea that kinship is a guarantee is instilled. When close ones betray this trust, the sense of safety established by the psyche collapses, and the cognitive system that explains the world and ensures psychological stability disintegrates. The pain then transforms into cognitive anguish, as the individual faces a void in meaning, a question of whom to trust, and the essence of the self in the absence of the mirror of close others.

On a social level, this phenomenon reveals that blood does not guarantee cohesion, and that the true bond is based on shared meaning rather than biological inheritance. Despite the harshness of this realization, it is a transition to a more mature awareness that recognizes that deep belonging is a voluntary act, not a hereditary fate.

Overcoming this cognitive collapse does not mean isolation, but rather the ability to build a sense of safety based on internally coherent meaning. This safety arises from the individual's awareness of their relationships and understanding of others' contradictions, and building a stable vision of the self within the network of relationships, so that the feeling of safety becomes a conscious choice that is not shaken by betrayal or breach of trust. In this way, safety transforms from a temporary feeling derived from the actions of others to an extension of the individual's deep understanding of the self and relationships.

The betrayal of close ones is not merely a loss of affection, but a cognitive collapse of the internal safety system, and a reminder of human vulnerability in the face of the contradiction between what one wants to be stable and what experience confirms about the disintegration of the mental model of safety.

In conclusion

Nevertheless, awareness of this collapse enables the reconstruction of the self on more mature and conscious foundations, where safety becomes an internal stability that stems from the individual's understanding of themselves and the surrounding relationships.