يُفسّر علم النفس الاجتماعي ظاهرة «الألم» الناتج عن خذلان المقربين عبر مفهوم النموذج الذهني للأمان؛ وهو البناء المعرفي الذي ينظّم خبرات الفرد حول الثقة والانتماء، ويتكوّن منذ الطفولة عبر التفاعل مع الأسرة، حيث تُغرس فكرة أن القرابة ضمان. وعندما يخون المقربون هذه الثقة، تنهار فكرة الأمان التي أسستها النفس، وتتفكك المنظومة المعرفية التي تفسّر العالم وتؤمّن الاستقرار النفسي. يتحوّل الألم حينها إلى وجع معرفي، إذ يواجه الفرد فراغاً في المعنى، وسؤالاً عن من يمكن الوثوق به، وعن ماهية الذات في غياب مرآة الآخرين المقرّبين.

على المستوى الاجتماعي؛ تكشف هذه الظاهرة أن الدم لا يضمن التماسك، وأن الرابط الحقيقي يقوم على المعنى المشترك لا الوراثة البيولوجية. رغم قسوة هذا الإدراك، فهو انتقال إلى وعي أكثر نضجاً، يدرك أن الانتماء العميق فعل اختياري لا قدر وراثي.

تجاوز هذا الانهيار المعرفي لا يعني الانعزال، بل القدرة على بناء شعور بالأمان قائم على معنى متماسك داخلياً. ينبع هذا الأمان من وعي الفرد بعلاقاته وفهمه لتناقضات الآخرين، وبناء رؤية مستقرة للذات ضمن شبكة العلاقات، بحيث يصبح شعور الأمان اختياراً واعياً لا يتزعزع بسبب خيانة أو إخلال بالثقة. بهذا يتحوّل الأمان من شعور مؤقت مستمد من تصرفات الآخرين إلى امتداد لفهم الفرد العميق للذات والعلاقات.

خيانة المقرّبين ليست مجرد فقد للعاطفة، بل انهيار معرفي لنظام الأمان الداخلي، وتذكير بضعف الإنسان أمام التناقض بين ما يريده أن يكون ثابتاً وما تثبته التجربة من تفكك النموذج الذهني للأمان.

‏ختاماً

ومع ذلك، يمكّن الوعي بهذا الانهيار من إعادة بناء الذات على أسس أكثر نضجاً ووعياً، حيث يصبح الأمان استقراراً داخلياً ينبع من فهم الفرد لنفسه وللعلاقات المحيطة به.