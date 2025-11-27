The recent events following the announcement of the exposed accounts revealed the extent of the conspiracy that had been orchestrated for many years. A shocking truth emerged before us: accounts impersonating Saudis, speaking in their dialect, and infiltrating among the people, promoting lies and discord, and working to fragment national unity.

These croaking voices did not emerge from the pure land of the Kingdom; rather, they were mere hired horns that knew nothing about Saudi Arabia except what was fed to them in biased reports and dark rooms. They thought that tampering with public opinion was easy and that penetrating the consciousness of nations was just a fleeting digital game.

Perhaps the question now is: what are the underlying reasons for this fierce targeting?

The explanation lies in a glaring light called "envy of success." The Kingdom, under its wise leadership, especially with the launch of the ambitious "Vision 2030," has become a global model for unprecedented transformation and development, achieving economic, social, and political gains that have amazed the world. This brilliance and qualitative leap have stirred the resentment of weak souls who could not keep up with the achievements, prompting them to resort to the weapon of distortion and deception in a desperate attempt to influence the course of the vision and weaken citizens' trust in their leadership.

Exposing these malicious conspiracies is not a media luxury but a national and ethical duty. The Kingdom, which is steadily moving towards a bright future, has become a target for the envious and the resentful who are disturbed by its continuous success and its firm position among nations. They could not bear to see an Arab homeland boldly leading change, uplifting the economy, science, and humanity, so they launched desperate digital wars, using fake Saudi names and hired accounts to distort the truth.

The truth has emerged, and the realities that were managed in the dark have been uncovered. Accounts claiming to be from the sons of the nation are, in fact, hired horns from abroad, ignorant of the Kingdom's history and knowing nothing about its land except what is fed to them in dark rooms. They thought that tampering with public opinion was possible and that the consciousness of the people was a game, but they collided with a conscious people and a sincere leadership that cannot be deceived.

To those conspirators who hid behind screens and masks, we say clearly: the true Saudi is not afraid; the Saudi speaks from his land, takes pride in his country, and confronts with argument and evidence, not by hiding and lying. As for you, technology has revealed you and exposed your scandals before time could. The play of concealment and deception has ended.

Our message to you is clear: God will turn your schemes against you, and the Kingdom, with its aware people and sincere leadership, will not hesitate for a moment to defend all its gains, and it will continue to expose you and reveal your shortcomings before global public opinion.

Your noise came from outside, wearing our dialect and hiding behind our flag, and you thought you could confuse a nation the size of a continent and a vision the size of the future. Today, the platforms have dropped the masks; Saudi Arabia will remain steadfast and firm, God willing, and the sincere and national voices will remain louder than all the smoke of false discord.