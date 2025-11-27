كشفت الأحداث الأخيرة عقب إعلان قائمة الحسابات المفضوحة، حجم المؤامرة التي كانت تُدار لسنوات طويلة، ظهرت أمامنا حقيقة صادمة، حسابات تنتحل صفة السعودي، تتحدث بلهجته وتندس بين الناس، تروّج للكذب والفتنة وتعمل على تفتيت الوحدة الوطنية.

لم تخرج هذه الأصوات الناعقة من أرض المملكة الطاهرة، بل كانت مجرد أبواق مأجورة لا تعرف عن السعودية إلا ما يُلقّن لها في تقارير مغرضة وغرف مظلمة، كانوا يظنون أن العبث بالرأي العام سهل، وأن اختراق وعي الشعوب مجرد لعبة رقمية عابرة.

ولعل السؤال المطروح الآن: ما الأسباب الكامنة وراء هذا الاستهداف الشرس؟

التفسير يكمن في إضاءة ساطعة اسمها «الغيرة من النجاح»، فالمملكة بقيادتها الرشيدة، خصوصاً مع انطلاق «رؤية 2030» الطموحة، أصبحت نموذجاً عالمياً للتحول والتنمية غير المسبوقة، محققة مكتسبات اقتصادية واجتماعية وسياسية أبهرت العالم، هذا التألق وهذه القفزة النوعية أثارت حفيظة نفوس ضعيفة لم تستطع مجاراة الإنجاز، فقررت اللجوء إلى سلاح التشويه والتضليل، في محاولة يائسة للتأثير على مسار الرؤية وإضعاف ثقة المواطن بقيادته.

إن فضح هذه المؤامرات الخبيثة ليس ترفاً إعلامياً، بل واجب وطني وأخلاقي، فالمملكة التي تسير بثباتٍ نحو مستقبل مشرق باتت هدفاً للحاقدين والحاسدين الذين أزعجهم نجاحها المتواصل ومكانتها الراسخة بين الأمم، هؤلاء لم يحتملوا أن يروا وطناً عربياً يقود التغيير بجرأة، وينهض بالاقتصاد والعلم والإنسان، فراحوا يشنّون حروباً رقمية يائسة، مستخدمين أسماء سعودية مزيّفة وحسابات مأجورة لتشويه الحقائق.

ظهرت الحقيقة وانكشفت الحقائق التي كانت تُدار في الظلام، ظهرت حسابات تدّعي أنها من أبناء الوطن وهي في الأصل أبواق مأجورة من الخارج، تجهل تاريخ المملكة ولا تعرف عن أرضها إلا ما يُلقَّن لها في غرفٍ مظلمة، ظنّوا أن العبث بالرأي العام ممكن، وأن وعي الشعب لعبة، لكنهم اصطدموا بشعبٍ واعٍ وقيادةٍ صادقةٍ لا تُخدع.

إلى هؤلاء المتآمرين الذين اختبأوا خلف الشاشات والأقنعة، نقول بوضوح: السعودي الحقيقي لا يخاف، السعودي يتكلم من أرضه، يفتخر ببلده، ويواجه بالحجة والبرهان لا بالاختفاء والزور، أما أنتم، فقد أظهرتكم التقنية وكشفت فضائحكم قبل أن تُظهركم الأيام. لقد انتهت مسرحية التخفي والتدليس.

إن رسالتنا لكم قاطعة: إن الله سيعيد كيدكم في نحوركم، والمملكة بشعبها الواعي وقيادتها الصادقة، لن تتوانى لحظة واحدة عن الدفاع عن كل مكتسباتها، وستظل تعمل على فضحكم وكشف عوراتكم أمام الرأي العام العالمي.

كان ضجيجكم قادماً من الخارج، يلبس لهجتنا، ويختبئ خلف علمنا، وظننتم أنكم قادرون على إرباك وطن بحجم قارة ورؤية بحجم المستقبل، واليوم، أسقطت المنصات الأقنعة، ستبقى السعودية ثابتة وراسخة بإذن الله، وستبقى الأصوات الصادقة والوطنية أعلى من كل دخان الفتنة الكاذب.