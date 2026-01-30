للأسف السائد توهّم أن الشرع يمنح ولي الفتاة حق إجبارها على الزواج، والحقيقة الإسلام يحرّم إجبار الفتاة على الزواج، ويعتبر الزواج باطلاً ولها حق فسخه، ولا يحل للزوج مسّها؛ ولذا من حق الفتاة الاستعانة بالسلطات لوقف تزويجها بالإكراه بدل هروبها من البيت، وفي البخاري «باب لا يُنكح الأبُ وغيره البكرَ والثَّيِّبَ إلا برضاهما». وأيضاً: «باب إذا زوَّج الرجل ابنته وهي كارهة فنكاحه مردود». قال ابن القيم: «موجب هذا الحكم، أنه لا تجبر البالغ على النكاح، ولا تزوج إلا برضاها، وهذا قول جمهور السلف، ومذهب أبي حنيفة وأحمد.. وهو القول الذي ندين الله به.. وهو الموافق لحكم رسول الله» زاد المعاد في هدي خير العباد 5/96. وقال ابن تيمية: «وأما تزويجها مع كراهتها للنكاح، فهذا مخالف للأصول والعقول، والله لم يُسوِّغ لوليها أن يُكرهها على بيع أو إجارة إلا بإذنها، ولا على طعام، أو شراب، أو لباس لا تريده، فكيف يكرهها على مباضعة ومعاشرة من تكره مباضعته، ومعاشرة من تكره معاشرته؟! والله جعل بن الزوجين مودةً ورحمة، فإذا كان لا يحصل إلا مع بغضها له ونفورها عنه، فأيُّ مودةٍ ورحمةٍ في ذلك». مجموع الفتاوى (32/25). وسئلت اللجنة الدائمة للإفتاء: ما حكم من زُوجت مكرهة؟ والجواب: «إذا لم ترضَ بهذا الزواج، فترفع أمرها للمحكمة، لتثبيت العقد أو فسخه». فتاوى اللجنة الدائمة (18/126). وقال الشيخ ابن باز: «النكاح فاسد» مجموع فتاوى ابن باز (20/411). «لا يجوز جبر الفتاة على الزواج.. وليس لأبيها ولا لأوليائها إجبارها؛ لأن الرسول نهى عن هذا». وقال الشيخ ابن عثيمين: «النكاح غير صحيح، فلا بد من فسخه» اللقاء الشهري (1/343). وقال ابن شبرمة: «لا يجوز أن يزوج الصغيرة التي لم تبلغ أبداً... وهذا القول هو الصواب، أن الأب لا يزوّج بنته حتى تبلغ، وإذا بلغت، فلا يزوجها حتى ترضى» الشرح الممتع 12/58. «إذا كانت المرأة مغصوبة.. فإن النكاح باطل، فكيف إذا كانت صغيرة، وهذا الرجل فوق الستين؟ فالنكاح من باب أولى يكون فاسداً» اللقاء الشهري العشرون 1/587-588. «إكراه الآباء لبناتهم على أن يتزوجن بمن لا يُرِدْنَ محرم، والنكاح ليس بصحيح، ويجب التفريق بين المرأة وزوجها» نور على الدرب 10/133. «أي فائدة للصغيرة بالنكاح؟! وهل هذا إلا تصرف في بَضْعِها على وجه لا تدري معناه؟! لننتظر حتى تعرف مصالح النكاح» الشرح الممتع 12/ 57. «تجويز بعض أهل العلم للأب يزوج ابنته بدون رضاها قول ضعيف، ولا دليل عليه» نور على الدرب 10/133. «ولا يحل للزوج أن يدخل عليها وهي مجبرة عليه؛ لأن النكاح غير صحيح». اللقاء الشهري 1/343. «إجبار المرأة أن تتزوج بمن لا تريده من كبائر الذنوب ويحرم على الأب وغيره من الأولياء أن يجبر المرأة على الزواج بمن لا تريده، فإن زوجها بمن لا تريده فالنكاح فاسد، لا تحل لزوجها، وعلى زوجها أن يتجنّبها. أوجه النصيحة لأولئك الأولياء الظالمين الذين يجبرون بناتهم على الزواج: ألا يتقي الله ربه؟ أرأيت أيها الأب لو أحداً أجبرك أن تتزوج امرأة لا تريدها، أما ترى ذلك ظلماً لك؟..البقاء على هذا النكاح بقاء على نكاح فاسد، لا تحل به المرأة لزوجها فليتقِ الله ويخلص ابنته من زوج ليس زوجاً شرعاً» السؤال 1940-سؤال على الهاتف/إذاعة القرآن. «إذا زوّج الأب ابنته بدون رضاها فالنكاح غير لازم لها، فإن شاءت ردَّت النكاح، وإن شاءت أمضته». «مسألة الإجبار فلا يجوز» المنتقى من فتاوى الشيخ الفوزان 5/244.