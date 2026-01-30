Unfortunately, the prevailing misconception is that Islamic law grants the guardian of a girl the right to force her into marriage. In reality, Islam prohibits forcing a girl to marry and considers such a marriage invalid, giving her the right to annul it. It is not permissible for the husband to touch her; therefore, the girl has the right to seek assistance from authorities to stop her forced marriage instead of fleeing from home. In Sahih al-Bukhari, there is a chapter stating, "A father or anyone else cannot marry off a virgin or a widow except with their consent." Additionally, there is another chapter that states, "If a man marries off his daughter while she is unwilling, then his marriage is invalid." Ibn al-Qayyim stated: "The basis of this ruling is that an adult cannot be forced into marriage, and she can only be married with her consent. This is the view of the majority of the predecessors and the opinion of Abu Hanifa and Ahmad... It is the view we adhere to in our faith... and it aligns with the ruling of the Messenger of Allah," as mentioned in "Zad al-Ma'ad" in the guidance of the best of servants 5/96. Ibn Taymiyyah said: "As for marrying her against her will, this contradicts the principles and reason. Allah did not permit her guardian to force her into a sale or a lease except with her permission, nor to food, drink, or clothing that she does not want. How then can he force her into a relationship and cohabitation with someone she dislikes? Allah has made between spouses affection and mercy, so if this can only occur with her hatred for him and her aversion to him, what kind of affection and mercy is there in that?" Majmu' al-Fatawa (32/25). The Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta was asked: What is the ruling on someone who was married off against their will? The response was: "If she did not consent to this marriage, she should raise her case to the court to confirm or annul the contract." Fatwas of the Permanent Committee (18/126). Sheikh Ibn Baz stated: "The marriage is invalid." Majmu' Fatawa Ibn Baz (20/411). "It is not permissible to force a girl into marriage... neither her father nor her guardians have the right to compel her; because the Messenger prohibited this." Sheikh Ibn 'Uthaymeen said: "The marriage is not valid, and it must be annulled." Monthly Meeting (1/343). Ibn Shubrumah said: "It is not permissible to marry off a girl who has not yet reached puberty... This opinion is correct; the father should not marry off his daughter until she reaches maturity, and once she does, he should not marry her off until she consents." Al-Sharh al-Mumti' 12/58. "If a woman is coerced... then the marriage is invalid. How about if she is a minor and this man is over sixty? The marriage is even more certainly invalid." Monthly Meeting, Twentieth Session 1/587-588. "Forcing fathers to marry their daughters to those they do not want is a grave sin, and it is forbidden for the father or any other guardians to compel a woman to marry someone she does not want. If he marries her to someone she does not want, the marriage is invalid, and she is not lawful for her husband, who must avoid her. I advise those unjust guardians who force their daughters into marriage: Do they not fear Allah, their Lord? O father, if someone forced you to marry a woman you do not want, would you not see that as a wrong against you?... Remaining in this marriage is to remain in an invalid marriage, and the woman is not lawful for her husband, so let him fear Allah and free his daughter from a husband who is not a lawful husband in the Shari'ah." Question 1940 - Phone Question/Radio of the Quran. "If a father marries off his daughter without her consent, the marriage is not binding on her; if she wishes, she can reject the marriage, and if she wishes, she can affirm it." "The issue of coercion is not permissible." Al-Muntaka min Fatawa Sheikh al-Fawzan 5/244.