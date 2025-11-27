Annually, Saudi health authorities emphasize the necessity of vaccination against seasonal influenza as a fundamental preventive measure that contributes to protecting individuals and the community from the complications of this widespread disease.

Influenza is not just a passing cold; it can lead to serious health complications, especially among the most vulnerable groups: the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases.

Scientific studies have proven that annual vaccination significantly reduces infection rates and lessens the severity of symptoms when infection occurs, as well as decreases the need for hospitalization.

The availability of the vaccine for free at primary healthcare centers reaffirms the Ministry of Health's commitment to enhancing prevention and raising health awareness among all segments of society. The vaccine composition is updated annually according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization to ensure its effectiveness against the mutated strains of the virus.

Health authorities urge all citizens and residents aged six months and older to take the vaccine without delay, especially those working in health and educational sectors, and those who interact directly with the public.

The uptake of seasonal vaccination reflects advanced health awareness and a shared responsibility to protect the health of individuals and the community, and to limit the spread of easily preventable seasonal diseases.