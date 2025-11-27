سنوياً، تؤكد الجهات الصحية السعودية على ضرورة التطعيم ضد الإنفلونزا الموسمية؛ بوصفه إجراءً وقائياً أساسياً يسهم في حماية الأفراد والمجتمع من مضاعفات هذا المرض واسع الانتشار.

فالإنفلونزا ليست مجرد حالة برد عابرة، بل قد تؤدي إلى مضاعفات صحية خطيرة، خصوصاً لدى الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر؛ كبار السن والأطفال والحوامل والمصابون بالأمراض المزمنة.

وقد أثبتت الدراسات العلمية أن التطعيم السنوي يقلل بشكل ملموس من معدلات الإصابة، ومن حدّة الأعراض عند حدوث العدوى، كما يحّد من الحاجة إلى التنويم بالمستشفيات.

ويأتي توفر اللقاح مجاناً في مراكز الرعاية الصحية الأولية، تأكيداً لحرص وزارة الصحة على تعزيز الوقاية ورفع مستوى الوعي الصحي لدى جميع فئات المجتمع. ويتم تحديث تركيبة اللقاح سنوياً وفقاً لتوصيات منظمة الصحة العالمية لضمان فاعليته ضد السلالات المتحورة من الفيروس.

وتدعو الجهات الصحية جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من عمر ستة أشهر فأكثر إلى المبادرة بأخذ اللقاح دون تأخير، خصوصاً العاملين في القطاعات الصحية والتعليمية، ومن يتعاملون بشكل مباشر مع الجمهور.

إن الإقبال على التطعيم الموسمي يعكس وعياً صحياً متقدماً، ومسؤولية مشتركة لحماية صحة الفرد والمجتمع، والحد من انتشار الأمراض الموسمية التي يمكن الوقاية منها بسهولة.