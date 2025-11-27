تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
سنوياً، تؤكد الجهات الصحية السعودية على ضرورة التطعيم ضد الإنفلونزا الموسمية؛ بوصفه إجراءً وقائياً أساسياً يسهم في حماية الأفراد والمجتمع من مضاعفات هذا المرض واسع الانتشار.
فالإنفلونزا ليست مجرد حالة برد عابرة، بل قد تؤدي إلى مضاعفات صحية خطيرة، خصوصاً لدى الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر؛ كبار السن والأطفال والحوامل والمصابون بالأمراض المزمنة.
وقد أثبتت الدراسات العلمية أن التطعيم السنوي يقلل بشكل ملموس من معدلات الإصابة، ومن حدّة الأعراض عند حدوث العدوى، كما يحّد من الحاجة إلى التنويم بالمستشفيات.
ويأتي توفر اللقاح مجاناً في مراكز الرعاية الصحية الأولية، تأكيداً لحرص وزارة الصحة على تعزيز الوقاية ورفع مستوى الوعي الصحي لدى جميع فئات المجتمع. ويتم تحديث تركيبة اللقاح سنوياً وفقاً لتوصيات منظمة الصحة العالمية لضمان فاعليته ضد السلالات المتحورة من الفيروس.
وتدعو الجهات الصحية جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من عمر ستة أشهر فأكثر إلى المبادرة بأخذ اللقاح دون تأخير، خصوصاً العاملين في القطاعات الصحية والتعليمية، ومن يتعاملون بشكل مباشر مع الجمهور.
إن الإقبال على التطعيم الموسمي يعكس وعياً صحياً متقدماً، ومسؤولية مشتركة لحماية صحة الفرد والمجتمع، والحد من انتشار الأمراض الموسمية التي يمكن الوقاية منها بسهولة.
Annually, Saudi health authorities emphasize the necessity of vaccination against seasonal influenza as a fundamental preventive measure that contributes to protecting individuals and the community from the complications of this widespread disease.
Influenza is not just a passing cold; it can lead to serious health complications, especially among the most vulnerable groups: the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases.
Scientific studies have proven that annual vaccination significantly reduces infection rates and lessens the severity of symptoms when infection occurs, as well as decreases the need for hospitalization.
The availability of the vaccine for free at primary healthcare centers reaffirms the Ministry of Health's commitment to enhancing prevention and raising health awareness among all segments of society. The vaccine composition is updated annually according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization to ensure its effectiveness against the mutated strains of the virus.
Health authorities urge all citizens and residents aged six months and older to take the vaccine without delay, especially those working in health and educational sectors, and those who interact directly with the public.
The uptake of seasonal vaccination reflects advanced health awareness and a shared responsibility to protect the health of individuals and the community, and to limit the spread of easily preventable seasonal diseases.