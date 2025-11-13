حين يستبد القلق بالإنسان؛ يفسد عليه الطمأنينة، ويقطّع دواخله حتى يغدو أسيراً لوهم السيطرة، ظاناً أن وجوده ضرورة كونية، وأن غيابه خلل في نظام الحياة.

(قميص القلق) يخنق الروح، ويضيّق على القلب كما يضيّق الليل على الفجر، فيمنع النور من التسلّل إلى زوايا الطمأنينة؛ قميص ينسجه الإنسان حين يظنّ أنّه وحده من يدير دفّة الحياة، فيتصرّف كأنّه خالقٌ لا مخلوق، ومالكٌ لا مملوك.

القلق لا يطيل عمراً ولا يدفع قدراً، فالنبي صلى الله عليه وسلم قال: «احرص على ما ينفعك، واستعن بالله ولا تعجز، وإن أصابك شيء فلا تقل لو أنّي فعلت كان كذا وكذا، ولكن قل قدَّر الله وما شاء فعل».

إن الإيمان الحقيقيّ لا يعرف القلق المفرط، بل يزرع في القلب يقيناً أنّ كلّ ما يفلت من يدك لم يكن يوماً لك، وكلّ ما يكتب لك سيأتيك ولو كنت في أقصى الأرض. وصدق الشاعر حين قال:

دع المقادير تجري في أعنتها

ولا تبيتنّ إلا خالي البال

ما بين غمضة عينٍ وانتباهتها

يغيّر الله من حالٍ إلى حال

فما أضيق صدر القلق، وما أوسع صدر من فوّض أمره إلى الله! من علم أنّه عبدٌ بين يدي خالقٍ رحيم، خلع قميص القلق وارتدى ثوب الرضا؛ فالرضا ليس استسلاماً، بل تسليمٌ حكيمٌ بأنّ وراء كلّ أمرٍ قدراً أرحم من ظنوننا.

لذلك؛ على الإنسان، أن يتشبث بالحياة ويطيل الأمل، فحين يستقر القلب في يقين الرضا، وتُستبدل الهموم بحضور الله، تستقيم الروح ويعود الاتزان، لأن من يدبّر الكواكب، كفيل بإصلاح ما اضطرب في صدرك.

هنالك فقط، يسقط قميص القلق عن كتفيك، وتلبس سكينة الإيمان، خفيفةً كنسيم الفجر، مطمئنةً كقلبٍ قال بثقة: «حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل».

فلنمزّقْ هذا القميص الخانق، ولنلبسْ بدله جلباب الطمأنينة؛ فالله لم يخلقنا لنحمل همّ الغد، بل لنعبده ونثق بعهده: (ألا بذكر اللّه تطمئن الْقلوب).