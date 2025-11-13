When anxiety overwhelms a person, it disrupts their peace of mind and tears apart their insides until they become a prisoner of the illusion of control, believing that their existence is a cosmic necessity and that their absence is a disruption in the order of life.

(The shirt of anxiety) suffocates the soul and constricts the heart just as night constricts dawn, preventing light from sneaking into the corners of tranquility; a shirt woven by a person when they think they are the only one steering the ship of life, acting as if they are a creator rather than a created being, and a possessor rather than the possessed.

Anxiety neither prolongs life nor alters fate, for the Prophet, peace be upon him, said: “Be keen on what benefits you, seek help from Allah and do not be incapacitated, and if something befalls you, do not say if I had done this, it would have been such and such, but say: Allah has decreed, and what He wills, He does.”

True faith does not know excessive anxiety; rather, it plants in the heart the certainty that everything slipping from your hands was never yours, and everything destined for you will come to you even if you are at the ends of the earth. The poet spoke the truth when he said:

Let fate run its course

And do not go to bed except with a clear mind

Between the blink of an eye and its awareness

Allah changes conditions from one state to another

How narrow is the chest of anxiety, and how wide is the chest of one who entrusts their affairs to Allah! Whoever knows that they are a servant in the hands of a merciful Creator sheds the shirt of anxiety and wears the garment of contentment; for contentment is not surrender, but a wise submission that behind every matter is a fate more merciful than our assumptions.

Therefore, a person must cling to life and prolong hope; when the heart settles in the certainty of contentment, and worries are replaced by the presence of Allah, the spirit becomes upright and balance is restored, for the One who manages the planets is capable of rectifying what is disturbed in your chest.

Only then does the shirt of anxiety fall from your shoulders, and you don the tranquility of faith, light as the dawn breeze, reassuring as a heart that confidently says: “Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.”

Let us tear apart this suffocating shirt and wear instead the cloak of tranquility; for Allah did not create us to bear the burden of tomorrow, but to worship Him and trust in His promise: (Indeed, by the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest).