In a homeland steadily stepping towards the future, development cannot be separated from knowledge, nor knowledge from statistics. Hence, the Statistical Knowledge Competition launched by the "General Authority for Statistics" in collaboration with the Ministry of Education emerges to affirm that numbers are not just rigid symbols, but a language that expresses the nation's awareness and pulse.

This competition is not a fleeting event, but a national project to build a rooted digital culture, teaching our children from their school benches that every achievement is measured, every progress is documented, and every wise decision is based on accurate data. When a student learns how to read numbers and analyze indicators, they not only acquire an intellectual skill but also contribute to the creation of a new national awareness that believes in transparency and evidence-based planning.

The competition has successfully gathered more than one and a half million male and female students under the umbrella of a noble idea: that statistics are the eye of truth through which the state sees its reality, and the compass of the future that guides it in the path of development.

In an era governed by data, this initiative becomes a cornerstone of "Vision 2030," as it prepares a Saudi generation that thinks in the language of analysis and believes that every number has a story behind it, and every piece of information carries responsibility.

Thus, numbers transform from rigid equations into a vibrant national awareness, and from a student competition into a national project that deserves to be confidently stated: "When numbers speak... the nation listens with a conscious mind."