في وطن يخطو بثبات نحو المستقبل، لا يمكن فصل التنمية عن المعرفة، ولا المعرفة عن الإحصاء. ومن هنا تبرز مسابقة المعرفة الإحصائية التي أطلقتها «الهيئة العامة للإحصاء» بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم، لتؤكد أن الأرقام ليست مجرد رموز جامدة، بل لغةٌ تُعبّر عن وعي الأمة ونبضها.

إن هذه المسابقة ليست حدثاً عابراً، بل مشروع وطني لبناء ثقافة رقمية متجذّرة، تُعلّم أبناءنا منذ مقاعد الدراسة أن كل إنجاز يُقاس، وكل تقدمٍ يُوثّق، وكل قرار حكيم يستند إلى بيانات دقيقة. حين يتعلم الطالب كيف يقرأ الأرقام ويحلل المؤشرات، فهو لا يكتسب مهارة فكرية فحسب، بل يُسهم في صناعة وعيٍ وطنيٍ جديد يؤمن بالشفافية والتخطيط القائم على الدليل.

لقد نجحت المسابقة في أن تجمع أكثر من مليونٍ ونصف المليون طالب وطالبة تحت مظلة فكرة نبيلة: أن الإحصاء هو عين الحقيقة التي ترى بها الدولة واقعها، وبوصلة المستقبل التي تهتدي بها في مسار التطوير.

وفي زمنٍ تحكمه البيانات، تصبح هذه المبادرة ركيزة من ركائز «رؤية 2030»، لأنها تُهيئ جيلاً سعودياً يفكّر بلغة التحليل، ويؤمن بأن كل رقم خلفه قصة، وكل معلومة تحمل مسؤولية.

هكذا تتحول الأرقام من معادلات جامدة إلى وعيٍ وطنيٍ نابض، ومن مسابقة طلابية إلى مشروع وطني يستحق أن نقول عنه بثقة: «حين تتحدث الأرقام.. الوطن يُصغي بعقلٍ واع».