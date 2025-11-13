في وطن يخطو بثبات نحو المستقبل، لا يمكن فصل التنمية عن المعرفة، ولا المعرفة عن الإحصاء. ومن هنا تبرز مسابقة المعرفة الإحصائية التي أطلقتها «الهيئة العامة للإحصاء» بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم، لتؤكد أن الأرقام ليست مجرد رموز جامدة، بل لغةٌ تُعبّر عن وعي الأمة ونبضها.
إن هذه المسابقة ليست حدثاً عابراً، بل مشروع وطني لبناء ثقافة رقمية متجذّرة، تُعلّم أبناءنا منذ مقاعد الدراسة أن كل إنجاز يُقاس، وكل تقدمٍ يُوثّق، وكل قرار حكيم يستند إلى بيانات دقيقة. حين يتعلم الطالب كيف يقرأ الأرقام ويحلل المؤشرات، فهو لا يكتسب مهارة فكرية فحسب، بل يُسهم في صناعة وعيٍ وطنيٍ جديد يؤمن بالشفافية والتخطيط القائم على الدليل.
لقد نجحت المسابقة في أن تجمع أكثر من مليونٍ ونصف المليون طالب وطالبة تحت مظلة فكرة نبيلة: أن الإحصاء هو عين الحقيقة التي ترى بها الدولة واقعها، وبوصلة المستقبل التي تهتدي بها في مسار التطوير.
وفي زمنٍ تحكمه البيانات، تصبح هذه المبادرة ركيزة من ركائز «رؤية 2030»، لأنها تُهيئ جيلاً سعودياً يفكّر بلغة التحليل، ويؤمن بأن كل رقم خلفه قصة، وكل معلومة تحمل مسؤولية.
هكذا تتحول الأرقام من معادلات جامدة إلى وعيٍ وطنيٍ نابض، ومن مسابقة طلابية إلى مشروع وطني يستحق أن نقول عنه بثقة: «حين تتحدث الأرقام.. الوطن يُصغي بعقلٍ واع».
In a homeland steadily stepping towards the future, development cannot be separated from knowledge, nor knowledge from statistics. Hence, the Statistical Knowledge Competition launched by the "General Authority for Statistics" in collaboration with the Ministry of Education emerges to affirm that numbers are not just rigid symbols, but a language that expresses the nation's awareness and pulse.
This competition is not a fleeting event, but a national project to build a rooted digital culture, teaching our children from their school benches that every achievement is measured, every progress is documented, and every wise decision is based on accurate data. When a student learns how to read numbers and analyze indicators, they not only acquire an intellectual skill but also contribute to the creation of a new national awareness that believes in transparency and evidence-based planning.
The competition has successfully gathered more than one and a half million male and female students under the umbrella of a noble idea: that statistics are the eye of truth through which the state sees its reality, and the compass of the future that guides it in the path of development.
In an era governed by data, this initiative becomes a cornerstone of "Vision 2030," as it prepares a Saudi generation that thinks in the language of analysis and believes that every number has a story behind it, and every piece of information carries responsibility.
Thus, numbers transform from rigid equations into a vibrant national awareness, and from a student competition into a national project that deserves to be confidently stated: "When numbers speak... the nation listens with a conscious mind."