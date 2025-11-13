•• حين نستنشق جرعة حب ونحن نخوض غمار الحياة؛ تداهمنا رسائل السعادة ويصفعنا زمن الحياة بحب الآخرين فترتعش قلوبنا فنتيه فخراً.. ذلك الحب يجعل أغصان حياتنا تهتز داخل صدورنا رغم جفاف عاطفة بعضنا.. فتتبختر أرواحنا ألقاً مثل ارتطام شمس تشرق في وجه ليل طويل، فنشعر بطعم أنيق من ملاحة عطاء.. وعندما يختطف الحب روحاً ويداعب قلباً نُغمض أعيننا من فتنة المتعة.

•• ومن عَرَف القيم والمبادئ الأصيلة؛ لن يزوره سقم العطاء.. ومن انحسرت الدماثة داخل نفسه؛ بقيت حياته مثل جزيرة وسط البحر انحسر عنها الماء.. ومن لم يجعل رياح المودة تتقاذفه؛ سوف يُسلب الضوء الذي تمنحه له الحياة فلا يشع نوره.. من لم يدرك أن غذاء التسامح مثل إشراقة سعادة يستقبلها صباحاً يستنشقها عقب استيقاظه مباشرة؛ فهو كشجرة بلا أزهار ولا ثمار.

•• ومن أصابه «الوفاء» ارتدى حُلَّة بياض المشاعر.. ومن افتقد «الوفاء» كان مثل طائر مهاجر لم يستمتع بدفء الأحاسيس.. ومن يرغب بحالة منفردة من «الوفاء» الساطع الملتهب فليعِش في المنطقة العميقة للتفاني بمعانيها الخالدة.. ومن يُرِد نثر كلمات النور في القلوب فلينتشل براكين «الوفاء» باحتواء أجمل تفاصيله.. ومن أعلن الحب فقد اقتحم مملكة «الأوفياء».. مثل لوحة عذراء صنع فتنتها رسَّامٌ محترف.

•• ومن لديه القدرة الداخلية لتنقيح نفسه؛ لن يتخلف عن الوسطية في إدارة شؤون دنياه.. هؤلاء البشر يسبقون الزمن كي لا يفوِّتوا شيئاً يُصلِح أرواحهم وأفئدتهم.. فالنفس البشرية لن تثمر إلا بالتوازن بين مهجة القلب وراحة البدن.. وأولئك يختصرون وقتاً كثيراً في طريق حلاوة الاعتقاد.. أما الآخرون المائلون فقط للروح أو الجسد أو الغرائز؛ فأصبحوا أناساً لا يصلحون للحياة.

الإنسان.. إما شجرة مثمرة أو يابسة:

