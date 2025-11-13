•• When we inhale a dose of love while navigating the depths of life; messages of happiness overwhelm us, and the passage of time strikes us with the love of others, causing our hearts to tremble and we become lost in pride.. That love makes the branches of our lives sway within our chests despite the dryness of some of our emotions.. Our souls strut with brilliance like the collision of the sun rising in the face of a long night, and we feel a refined taste of the saltiness of giving.. And when love snatches a soul and caresses a heart, we close our eyes from the enchantment of pleasure.

•• Whoever knows the values and original principles will not be visited by the illness of giving.. And whoever has lost kindness within themselves; their life remains like an island in the sea from which the water has receded.. And whoever does not allow the winds of affection to toss them about; will be deprived of the light that life grants them, so their light does not shine.. Whoever does not realize that the nourishment of forgiveness is like the dawn of happiness received in the morning, inhaled immediately upon waking; is like a tree without flowers or fruits.

•• Whoever is touched by "loyalty" wears the robe of pure feelings.. And whoever lacks "loyalty" is like a migratory bird that has not enjoyed the warmth of emotions.. And whoever desires a unique state of radiant, blazing "loyalty" should live in the deep realm of dedication with its eternal meanings.. And whoever wants to scatter words of light in hearts should extract the volcanoes of "loyalty" by embracing its most beautiful details.. Whoever declares love has invaded the kingdom of "the loyal ones".. like a virgin painting crafted by a professional artist.

•• Those who have the inner ability to refine themselves will not fall behind in maintaining moderation in managing their worldly affairs.. These people precede time so as not to miss anything that would mend their souls and hearts.. For the human soul will not bear fruit except through the balance between the heart's vitality and the body's comfort.. And those shorten a lot of time on the path of the sweetness of belief.. As for others who lean only towards the spirit or the body or instincts; they have become people unfit for life.

Human beings.. either a fruitful tree or a barren one:

