الضغوطات اليومية في حياتنا تجعلنا في حالة إرهاق نفسي متواصل، فكيف نحافظ على توازننا؟، وكيف نتعامل مع الحياة بثبات؟.

الجواب يكمن في السلاح الخفي (المناعة النفسية)؛ أي امتلاك القدرة على الوقوف مجدداً بعد أي تعثر، أو المرونة التي تمكننا من مواجهة المواقف الصعبة دون استسلام.

تبدأ (المناعة النفسية) من الداخل، من طريقة تفكيرنا ونظرتنا لأنفسنا وللعالم من حولنا. إنها تنمو عندما نمارس الرضا، ونتقبل ما لا يمكن تغييره، ونسعى بجهدٍ لتصحيح ما يمكن إصلاحه. كما تتقوّى حين نحسن إدارة مشاعرنا، فلا نسمح للغضب أو الخوف أن يتحكم فينا، بل نتعامل معهما بوعيٍّ وهدوء.

ولا يمكن إغفال دور العلاقات الداعمة في حياتنا، فوجود أشخاص يحيطون بنا ويمنحوننا الأمان النفسي يشكّل دعامة أساسية للمناعة النفسية، كما أن الاهتمام بالصحة الجسدية والنوم الكافي وممارسة الأنشطة الممتعة، جميعها عناصر تغذّي طاقتنا النفسية وتعزّز قدرتنا على التحمّل.

إن القول بأن «مناعتي النفسية هي سلاحي» ليس مجرد شعار، بل أسلوب حياة يقوم على الوعي بأننا لا نملك السيطرة على كل ما يحدث، لكننا نملك القدرة على اختيار ردّ فعلنا تجاه ما يحدث، فالقوة الحقيقية لا تكمن في تجنّب الألم، بل في كيفية التعامل معه.

إذن.. (المناعة النفسية) حصن يحمينا من الانكسار، ويمنحنا القدرة على النهوض. فكل تجربة صعبة درس، وكل عثرة خطوة نحو نضجٍ أعمق وفهمٍ أوسع للحياة.

إن قلوبنا وعقولنا تحتاج إلى (المناعة النفسية) لتتحمّل ضغوط الحياة، وتتحول بها إلى طاقةٍ للنمو والتجدد.