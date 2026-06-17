- في كأس العالم تتغير بعض المعادلات بين الدول المتقدمة في كرة القدم؛ إذ تتقلص الفوارق الفنية والبدنية، وتلعب الروح العالية دوراً بارزاً بين المنتخبات. لكن في الأدوار النهائية ينتهي كل شيء، وتفرض الفوارق الفنية كلمتها الأخيرة.


- هي ليست مجرد كرة من الجلد يركض خلفها اثنان وعشرون لاعباً، وليست مجرد تسعين دقيقة تنتهي بصافرة حكم؛ بل هي زلزال عاطفي يجتاح القارات، وتسونامي بشري يذيب الفوارق بين الثقافات، ويلغي المسافات بين الشعوب. إنه كأس العالم، المحفل الذي يتحول فيه شغف كرة القدم من مجرد ممارسة رياضية إلى «جنون جماعي» مشروع، يجتاح بيوت الفقراء وقصور الأثرياء على حد سواء.


- تكمن قوة كأس العالم في قدرته العجيبة على إيقاف الزمن؛ حيث يتسمّر الملايين خلف الشاشات، وتخفق قلوبهم مع كل دحرجة للكرة على العشب الأخضر. هذا الجنون لا ينبع من مجرد رغبة في الفوز بمباراة، بل من ارتباط اللعبة بالهوية والوطنية والأحلام المؤجلة؛ لتصبح المدرجات لوحة سريالية تلتقي فيها أهازيج من كل حدب وصوب، ويتعانق فيها الغرباء لمجرد تسجيل هدف، وتذوب الخلافات السياسية والاجتماعية تحت راية الشغف المشترك.


- يظل الدور الأول بمثابة مرحلة «جس نبض» واستعداد لبعض الدول للمراحل الإقصائية؛ فلا يكفي الحماس والروح للوصول إلى أبعد نقطة ممكنة، ولم يكن بالإمكان أفضل مما كان؛ لأن الفوارق الفنية والبدنية هي عوامل الحسم في الأدوار المتقدمة. إنه مشوار طويل، وليس من السهل الوصول إلى الدور النهائي؛ لأنك تحتاج إلى الكثير من الجهد والتركيز، وتوزيع الطاقات بحكمة حتى تصل إلى الهدف الذي تبحث عنه، وتعرف كيف تتعامل مع كل مباراة على حدة.


- المنتخب السعودي أمام الأوروغواي قدم مستوى جيداً، ولم يكن بالإمكان تقديم أفضل مما كان، وستبقى لديه مباريات صعبة، لكننا متفائلون بتحقيق نتائج إيجابية قد تصل به إلى الدور الثاني. هذا الأمر يتطلب جهداً بدنياً وفنياً كبيراً، لا سيما وأن مشكلة هبوط المستوى في الشوط الثاني تلازم «الأخضر» منذ زمن طويل، ومع ذلك نجح في إنهاء اللقاء متعادلاً، وهذا يُحسب له؛ إذ إن خسارة المباراة كانت ستفقده حظوظه بشكل كبير في التأهل.


- لكن الأهم هو ظهور هوية المنتخب التي طالما بحثنا عنها منذ فترة طويلة، فالمدرب اليوناني (جورجوس دونيس) وضع بصمته الواضحة، وقد نصل إلى مرحلة متقدمة إذا استمر أداء اللاعبين بنفس المستوى الذي ظهروا به في الشوط الأول أمام الأوروغواي.


- وأتمنى عدم القسوة على النجم الكبير سالم الدوسري؛ فربما لم يكن في أفضل حالاته الفنية والبدنية، لكنه يظل لاعباً كبيراً له ثقله وتأثيره، وقادراً على صنع الفارق في أي لحظة. أما عدم تغييره من قبل المدرب، فيعود لرؤية فنية خاصة به داخل الملعب؛ فالنقد من الخارج سهل والتحدث لا يكلف شيئاً، ولكن بالتأكيد نظرة المدرب تختلف كلياً عن الآراء الجماهيرية التي أجمعت على ضرورة استبداله مع منتصف الشوط الثاني على الأقل.


- نحن متفائلون بتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام منتخب إسبانيا، أحد أبرز المرشحين لتحقيق اللقب، وقد يفعلها الأخضر الذي اكتسب خبرة كبيرة وتلاشت لديه رهبة اللعب أمام المنتخبات الكبرى. وتبقى قراءة المدرب للمباراة هي العامل الأهم للخروج بنقطة ثمينة على أقل تقدير، تضع أقدامنا على أعتاب الدور الثاني.