- In the World Cup, some equations between advanced football nations change; the technical and physical differences shrink, and high spirits play a prominent role among the teams. However, in the final stages, everything comes to an end, and the technical differences impose their final word.



- It is not just a ball made of leather that twenty-two players chase; it is not merely ninety minutes that end with the referee's whistle; rather, it is an emotional earthquake that sweeps across continents, a human tsunami that dissolves the differences between cultures and erases the distances between peoples. It is the World Cup, the event where the passion for football transforms from mere sport into a legitimate "collective madness," sweeping through the homes of the poor and the palaces of the rich alike.



- The power of the World Cup lies in its incredible ability to stop time; millions are glued to their screens, their hearts racing with every roll of the ball on the green grass. This madness does not stem from a mere desire to win a match, but from the game's connection to identity, nationalism, and deferred dreams; the stands become a surreal canvas where chants from all corners meet, strangers embrace simply for scoring a goal, and political and social disagreements melt away under the banner of shared passion.



- The group stage remains a phase of "pulse-checking" and preparation for some countries for the knockout stages; enthusiasm and spirit alone are not enough to reach the furthest point possible, and nothing could have been better than what was; because technical and physical differences are the decisive factors in the advanced rounds. It is a long journey, and reaching the final stage is not easy; you need a lot of effort and focus, and to wisely distribute your energies to reach the goal you are seeking, knowing how to deal with each match individually.



- The Saudi team performed well against Uruguay, and nothing better could have been presented; they will have difficult matches ahead, but we are optimistic about achieving positive results that may take them to the second round. This requires significant physical and technical effort, especially since the problem of declining performance in the second half has plagued "the Green" for a long time. Nevertheless, they succeeded in finishing the match with a draw, which is commendable; losing the match would have greatly diminished their chances of qualification.



- However, the most important thing is the emergence of the team's identity that we have long sought; the Greek coach (Georgios Donis) has left his clear mark, and we may reach an advanced stage if the players continue to perform at the same level they showed in the first half against Uruguay.



- I hope not to be harsh on the great star Salem Al-Dosari; perhaps he was not in his best technical and physical condition, but he remains a great player with weight and influence, capable of making a difference at any moment. As for the coach not substituting him, it is due to his specific tactical vision on the field; external criticism is easy, and talking costs nothing, but certainly, the coach's perspective is entirely different from the popular opinions that unanimously called for his substitution at least by the middle of the second half.



- We are optimistic about achieving a positive result against the Spanish team, one of the top contenders for the title, and the Green may pull it off, having gained significant experience and lost the fear of playing against major teams. The coach's reading of the match remains the most crucial factor in securing at least a valuable point, placing us on the threshold of the second round.