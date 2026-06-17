رغم ضبابية ما سيؤول إليه الاتفاق المبدئي بين أمريكا وإيران، وحتى الإعلان عن بنوده وتفاصيله التنفيذية يوم الجمعة القادم، فإنه في إطاره العام يشير إلى توجه لإيقاف دائم للعمليات العسكرية، أو على الأقل تمديد الهدنة إلى أجل مسمى أو غير مسمى، وفي كل الأحوال فقد خرجت المنطقة من فترة عصيبة تقتضي التأمل والتفكير في أحداثها وكيف كان التعامل معها.

لنأخذ على سبيل المثال، كيف أدارت المملكة مواقفها السياسية خلال احتدام الأزمة، وكيف حافظت على مكتسباتها، وكيف استطاعت الاستمرار في أداء دورها في التخفيف من شبح الاختناق في إمدادات الطاقة للعالم، وضمان سلسلة الإمداد للاحتياجات الأساسية لشقيقاتها من الدول الخليجية التي هددها إغلاق مضيق هرمز بشكل كبير.

الموقف الأولي والأساسي والواضح جداً للمملكة قبل اندلاع الحرب، كان الدعوة إلى تجنبها بكل الوسائل، وتوظيف كل ما يمكن أن تحققه الدبلوماسية لعدم اشتعال شرارتها، لكن للأسف حدث ما حدث وبدأت الحرب. وبعد بدايتها كان الموقف السعودي متزناً وحكيماً وعاقلاً، تجلت فيه خبرة الدولة العريقة في التعامل مع الأزمات، إذ رغم تعرضها لاعتداءات متكررة استهدفت مصادر الطاقة والاقتصاد وبعض المواقع المدنية، إلا أنها لم تتعامل بانفعال وقتي، ولم تأبه بالاستفزازات التي مارستها بعض وسائل الإعلام الغربية لكي تكون طرفاً مباشراً في المواجهة، صحيح أن المملكة أكدت في بياناتها على حقها المشروع في الدفاع عن أمنها الوطني، لكنها كانت تعي جيداً ماذا يعني ميزان المكاسب والخسائر بمفهوم الدولة، التي تعرف حسابات الأزمات وتتقن التعامل معها. الانتصار في المواجهات لا يعني دائماً الانتصار العسكري، بل الأهم من ذلك كيف لا تدع طرف المواجهة يجعلك تخسر بالشكل والحجم الذي يريده أو يتمناه.

وبدلاً من الانخراط في رد فعل عسكري، نجحت المملكة بتقليص أضرار الهجمات بوسائل الدفاع الفعالة إلى أدنى حد ممكن، وبادرت إلى تفعيل كل بنيتها الأساسية وإمكاناتها اللوجستية لتوظيف البدائل الجاهزة التي عملت عليها طوال عقود ماضية، واستطاعت بواسطتها تجنب أي هزة اقتصادية مؤثرة، والمساهمة بفاعلية كبيرة في تقليص آثار الأزمة على اقتصادات العالم.

من ذلك، نستطيع القول بثقة، إن المملكة قدمت درساً مهماً في كيفية إدارة الأزمات سياسياً واقتصادياً، وقدمت كذلك نموذجاً مبهراً للنتائج التي تجنيها الدول التي ركزت على التنمية الحقيقية باستثمار مواردها، لكي تكون جاهزة ومستعدة لكل الظروف والاحتمالات في عالم مضطرب.