Despite the ambiguity surrounding the outcome of the preliminary agreement between the U.S. and Iran, and until the announcement of its terms and executive details next Friday, it generally indicates a trend towards a permanent cessation of military operations, or at least an extension of the truce for a specified or unspecified period. In any case, the region has emerged from a difficult period that necessitates reflection and consideration of its events and how they were handled.

For example, let us consider how the Kingdom managed its political positions during the escalation of the crisis, how it maintained its gains, and how it was able to continue playing its role in alleviating the specter of energy supply shortages for the world, ensuring the supply chain for the basic needs of its Gulf sister countries that were significantly threatened by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The initial, fundamental, and very clear position of the Kingdom before the outbreak of the war was a call to avoid it by all means and to employ all that diplomacy could achieve to prevent the spark from igniting. Unfortunately, what happened happened, and the war began. After it started, the Saudi position was balanced, wise, and rational, reflecting the experience of the long-standing state in dealing with crises. Despite being subjected to repeated attacks targeting energy sources, the economy, and some civilian sites, it did not react impulsively and did not pay attention to the provocations from some Western media to make it a direct party in the confrontation. It is true that the Kingdom affirmed in its statements its legitimate right to defend its national security, but it was well aware of what the balance of gains and losses means in the context of a state that understands crisis calculations and excels in dealing with them. Victory in confrontations does not always mean military victory; rather, what is more important is how not to let the opposing party make you lose in the way and magnitude they desire or wish for.

Instead of engaging in a military reaction, the Kingdom succeeded in minimizing the damage from the attacks through effective defense means to the lowest possible level. It took the initiative to activate all its infrastructure and logistical capabilities to employ the ready alternatives it had worked on for decades, and through these means, it managed to avoid any significant economic shock and contributed significantly to mitigating the effects of the crisis on the world economies.

From this, we can confidently say that the Kingdom provided an important lesson in how to manage crises politically and economically, and it also presented an impressive model of the results that countries can reap when they focus on real development by investing their resources, so that they are prepared and ready for all circumstances and possibilities in a turbulent world.