“The pleasure of Saudi Arabia is to keep everyone on their toes,” said Abdulaziz bin Salman.



The Arabic language has celebrated few things as much as it has celebrated the universality of expression, which embodies the ability of its speaker to be concise in wording while encompassing a broad meaning, brilliantly free from the pitfalls of complexity and the traps of ambiguity. Thus, the phrase comes charged with a timeless energy, present in the moment of direct interpretation, and then takes flight with the windows of absolute interpretation, as if it were a mirror in which the reader sees the extent of knowledge, culture, awareness, and feelings they have stored within.



However, when it is infused with the power of suggestion in those underlying messages that are explicit in one aspect and encoded in others, it becomes more impactful, more present, deeper in meaning, and more likely to be taken to the aims intended by its speaker. For this reason, such messages are invariably linked to their speaker, their effects viewed from the perspective of their origin, and they are read alongside the time in which they were produced. Thus, it becomes essential to consider them in the context of the circumstances that produced them, making it easier to read them correctly, reach those they concern, settle where they should settle, and remain a message capable of transcending the moment, indicative of what preceded and what follows.



With this foundation and preparation, look closely with a scrutinizing eye, insightful vision, and profound contemplation at the phrase “the pleasure of Saudi Arabia is to keep everyone on their toes,” sent by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during a televised interview commenting on recent events.



The phrase responds aptly to the circumstances, ensuring that it has reached its intended audience, fulfilling its intended purpose. From this confidence, the phrase is carried with the smile of the assured and the calm of the capable, indicating that “everything is under control.” Everyone is expected to be alert and waiting, standing on their “toes” to witness the Kingdom's actions and its ability to organize the oil market in line with the new specifications.



At the same time, we find that the phrase extends in its comprehensiveness to even broader realms when we take it with wings of interpretation to all spaces, unlocking its meaning with deliberation and depth, and exploring its eloquence and the pathways of its universality. It conjures in the mind's eye an image of people standing on the tips of their toes, a metaphor for readiness, anticipation, and waiting—a state that accompanies its holder only with feelings of anxiety, a longing spirit, and a surge of desire. There is no stability, no calm, no leaning; rather, it is a vigorous, relentless movement from the source, continuous activity from the agent, decisions and actions that exceed the expectations of the observer, defeat the conjectures of the prepared, astonish the waiting mind, and leave Saudi Arabia with “pleasure” as it accomplishes all this with the confident stride of the capable and the wise vision of the seer.



This is what Saudi Arabia has achieved with the “Vision” since its launch at dawn in 2016, as it has consistently kept people on the tips of their toes with the rising sun, despite the varying emotions, differing perspectives, and diverse evaluations, due to the tremendous changes it has brought about in a brief time and short span of life. All stereotypes have fallen, all evaluative assumptions have faded, and all the masks that previously characterized the Kingdom have dropped in all fields. Today, the Kingdom is viewed through the lens of “Vision,” and nothing else, present as it should be, astonishing in its contributions, confident in its capabilities and potentials, no matter how great the challenges or how severe the crises.



This “pleasure” that Saudi Arabia is creating today as it sees people standing on their toes for its actions can be easily and readily understood if one focuses only on the methodology of its wise leadership in dealing with crises. Do not think that the current oil market crisis is more severe than what occurred during the “COVID-19 pandemic,” when the entire world came to a standstill without exception, and the economic balance of the strongest and most stable countries was shaken. The Kingdom remained like a drawn sword, standing alone, surpassing its resilience and ability to maintain its economic growth rate; it extended to comfort and heal wounds, assist all needy countries, and carry the banner of the G20 in its most challenging sessions. Its actions were astonishing, and its capabilities were appreciated by the entire world. This was a gamble that redirected the focus and perspective towards the Kingdom, dealing with it, erasing the rigid stereotypes from memory, and replacing them with a new, different reality.



From that action that kept the world on the tips of its toes at that time, came the bet of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, that those very feet must remain poised on their toes in a state of anticipation and waiting, and that they should reserve whatever energy of astonishment they can for what the Kingdom will do in terms of “pleasure” in the folds of what it will undertake in the future, whether soon or extended as long as the giving continues under this prosperous era and wise leadership.



I will not exclude myself from the privilege of standing on the tips of my toes in anticipation, but I will be filled with confidence and pride in what is to come; for I am convinced it will be as we have come to expect, beyond the probable, and broader in impact in the realm of achievement and pure Saudi “pleasure.”



So, thank you to Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman for this inspiring phrase and the message that concerns us first before it reaches others.



May we be blessed with a leadership that speaks and acts, whose words are universals, and whose actions are “pleasure” that captivates.