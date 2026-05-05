«متعة السعودية أن تجعل الناس كلهم على أصابع رجولهم» عبدالعزيز بن سلمان..


ما احتفت اللغة العربية بأمرٍ قدر حفاوتها بجوامع الكلم، بما تستبطنه من قدرة مُطلقها على الإيجاز في اللفظ، مع شمول في المعنى، وخُلوصٍ بارع من مساقط التعقيد، ومنزلقات الالتواء، فتأتي العبارة حينها محتشدة بطاقة عابرة للزمن، حاضرة في لحظة التفسير المباشر، مجنّحة من ثمَّ مع نوافذ التأويل المطلق، كأنّها مرآة يقرأ فيها من يُطالعها مقدار ما يدخره في جَنانه من علمٍ ومعرفةٍ وثقافةٍ وإداركٍ وشعورٍ، وغيرها.


على أنّها حين تُشحن بطاقة الإيحاء في مسارب الرسائل المبطنة تلك المفصحة وجهاً، والمرمّزة في وجوه أُخر، فإنّها حينئذٍ تغدو أشدّ وقعاً، وأكثر حضوراً، وأعمق غوراً، وأدعى على أن تُؤخذ إلى المرامى التي يتغيّاها قائلها ويرمي إليها؛ لهذا ما تنفكُّ مثلُ هذه الرسائل أن تكون قرينة بقائلها، يُنظر إلى أثرها من موقع صاحبها، وتُقرأ بمصاحبة زمانها، ولا مناص ثمّة من أخذها بملحقات الظّرف الذي أُنتجت فيه، فتسهل عندئذٍ قراءتها على الوجه الصّحيح، وتبلغ سَمْع من تعنيه، وتستقرّ حيث يجب أن تستقر، وتبقى رسالة قادرة على عبور اللّحظة، ودالة عليها وعلى ما سبقها ويليها.


على هذا المهاد والتهيئة انظر بعين التدقيق الفاحص، والنّظر المستبصر، والتأمّل البصير في عبارة «متعة السعودية أن تجعل النّاس كلّهم على أصابع أرجلهم» أرسلها وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان، في استضافة تلفزيونية تعليقاً على مجرى الأحداث الأخيرة.


جاءت العبارة مجيبة على الظرف بما يستحقه من عابر الرسالة لمن تعنيه، بيقين أنها قد وصلت بريده، وأدّت غرضها المَعنِي، فمن هذه الثّقة القادرة جاءت العبارة محمولة في ابتسامة الواثق، واطمئنان المقتدر أنّ «كلّ شيء تحت السيطرة».. وعلى الجميع الترقّب والانتظار، وأن يقفوا على «أصابع أرجلهم»؛ ليروا صنيع المملكة وقدرتها على ترتيب سوق النفط بما يلائم التحديدات الجديدة..


في الوقت نفسه نجد أنّ العبارة تعدّت بشمولها إلى أرحب من ذلك، حين نأخذها بأجنحة التأويل إلى كافة الفضاءات، ونفكّ مغلاقها على رويّة ومكث، ونذهب في مسالك بلاغتها، ودروب جوامع كلمها، فتتراءى في شاشة الخاطر صورة الناس وقوفاً على أطراف أصابعهم كناية عن التأهّب والترقّب والانتظار، وهي حالة لا ترافق صاحبها إلا مع نوازع القلق، وطائف الشّوق، وجائش الرغبة، فلا استقرار، ولا سكون، ولا ركون، إنّما هي حركة فوّارة دؤوبة من المُصْدِر، ونشاط متصل من الفاعل، وقرارات ومعالجات تفوق توقع المترقب، وتهزم تخرّصات المتأهّب، وتدهش خاطر المنتظر، وتبقى للسعودية «المتعة» وهي تصنع كلّ ذلك في خطو الواثق، وصنيع القادر، وسديد الرّائي..


هذا ما صنعته السعودية مع «الرؤية» منذ فجر انطلاقها في 2016، وهي مع مشرق كل شمس توقف الناس على أطراف أصباع أقدامهم، مع تباين مشاعرهم، وتفاوت مناظيرهم، واختلاف مشارب تقييمهم، بما أحدثت من تغييرات مهولة في وجيز الزمن، وقصير العمر، فلقد سقطت كافة الصور النمطية، وتلاشت كافة المُسلّمات التقييمية، وسقطت كلّ الأقنعة التي وَسَمت المملكة سابقاً، في كافة المجالات، وبقيت المملكة اليوم منظورة في مرآة «الرؤية»، ولا شيء سواها، حاضرة كما ينبغي، مدهشة بعطائها، واثقة من قدراتها وإمكاناتها، مهما عظُم الخطب، واشتدت الأزمات..


إنّ هذه «المتعة» التي تصنعها السعودية اليوم وهي ترى النّاس وقوفاً على أصابع أرجلهم لصنيعها، تستطيع أن تقرأها بسهولة ويسر، لو قَصَرت النظر فقط على منهجية قيادتها الرشيدة في فقه التعامل مع الأزمات، فلا تحسبن أنّ أزمة سوق النفط اليوم، أشدّ وقعاً مما حدث عند «جائحة كورونا»، وقد تعطّل العالم كلّه بلا استثناء، واهتزّ ميزان الاقتصاد في أقوى الدول وأكثرها رسوخاً، وبقيت المملكة كالسيف المجرّد وحيدة، وتجاوزت بصمودها وقدرتها حدود المحافظة على وتيرة نموّها الاقتصادي؛ بل امتدت لتواسي وتضمد الجراح، وتعين كافة الدول المحتاجة، وتحمل لواء دول العشرين في أصعب دوراتها، فكان صنيعها مدهشاً، وقدرتها محل تقدير العالم أجمع، وذلك رهان أدار بوصلة الاهتمام والنّظر المغاير للمملكة، والتعامل معها، وشطب من الذواكر الصور النمطية المتكلسة، واستبدلها بواقع جديد مغاير.


فمن ذلك الفعل الذي أوقف العالم على أطراف أصابعه حينها، أتي رهان الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان، بأن ذات الأقدام عليها أن تظل واقفة على أطراف أصابعها في موقف الترقب والانتظار، وأن تدخر ما تستطيع من طاقة الدهشة لما ستفعله المملكة من «متعة» في طوايا ما ستقوم به مستقبلاً، قريباً أو ممتداً ما امتد العطاء واستمر مع هذا العهد الزاهر، والقيادة الباصرة الرشيدة.


لن أستثني نفسي من حظّ الوقوف على أطراف أصابع قدمي انتظاراً، غير أني سأكون مملوءاً بالثقة، ومزهوّاً بالافتخار لما سيأتي؛ لقناعتي أنه سيكون كما عهدناه فوق المتوقع، وأبعد من الاحتمال، وأرحب وقعاً في عالم الإنجاز و«المتعة» السعودية الخالصة..


فشكراً للأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان على هذه العبارة الموحية، والرسالة التي تعنينا نحن أولاً قبل أن تعبر لغيرنا.


فأنعِم بقيادة تقول وتفعل، قولها جوامع كلم، وفعلها «متعة» تلجم.